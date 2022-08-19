Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Black drum has been ‘pretty darn’ good around Tampa Bay bridges
Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard’s Marina says anglers have been seeing lots of black drum, specifically inshore around the bridges. Redfish, snook and mangrove snapper bites have been good too.
cltampa.com
Dreamcatcher Island, a 5-acre private island near Tampa Bay, is back on the market
A privately owned 5-acre island only accessible by boat is back on the market in Homosassa. Located a little over an hour north of Tampa at 12451 The Homosassa Riv, "Dreamcatcher Island" sits at the mouth of the Homosassa River, just downstream from Monkey Island, and has been used as a vacation rental property over the years.
Bay News 9
Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay needs applicants for free home repairs
The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs to 20 low-income homeowners with children in Hillsborough County before the program expires in October. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit agency Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay (RTTB) has enough money to provide free repairs...
cltampa.com
Tampa Bay institutions that are long gone, but desperately need a comeback
In this world, things come and go, no matter much we want them to stay. Tampa Bay has seen its fair share of legendary restaurants, music venues, bowling alleys, radio stations, and more die out over the ages. Whether it's been a result of rising property value, the pandemic, or even police raids, though the doors may have closed, these places will live on in our minds and hearts forever.
995qyk.com
This Tampa Bay City Is The Most Dog-Friendly City In America
Gee, another research study showing that we live in one of the best places in the country! This Tampa Bay city is the most dog-friendly city in America!. Smart Asset did a study where they compiled specific data from 100 cities to find out which was the friendliest for our four-legged friends. They used seven metrics to come up with the final results. Those metrics are:
What Soaring Rent Prices Mean for Florida's Working Class
Bobbie Hill-Ferdinando is a former school bus driver and mother of six who rents a three-bedroom house near St. Petersburg, Fla. She lives with her husband, who is disabled; an adult son, who lives in their garage; an adult daughter; and two grandkids. The 61-year-old, known by her former coworkers...
THREE TROPICAL WAVES WATCHED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER, ONE EAST OF FLORIDA
Unclear If Any Will Grow, Threaten Land. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED: 2 P.M. SUNDAY, AUGUST 21, 2022. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching three tropical waves, with one — marked as an X above — in conditions conducive for development. It may […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
westorlandonews.com
Amtrak Launches Fare Sale on Auto Train from Florida
The Amtrak Auto Train offers daily, non-stop service between Lorton, Virginia (near Washington, D.C.), and Sanford, Florida (near Orlando). Customers can skip I-95 and travel with their vehicles, including cars, vans, SUVs, motorcycles and even small boats or jet-skis. This is the only such service in the U.S. and eliminates nearly 900 miles of driving between the Northeast and all points in Florida.
travelawaits.com
6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
ABC Action News
Making Chess Fun for Kids
It's back-to-school season! If you want to further your child's development and set them up for long-term success, now's the time to introduce them to the game of chess!. Jon Seiber, dad and co-founder of Story Time Chess, joined Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to explain how they're making the game fun for kids.
aroundosceola.com
Florida Highway Patrol in nationwide "Best Looking Cruiser" contest -- here's how to vote for FHP for the win!
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has entered a nationwide competition to determine which state highway patrol has the best-looking cruiser – and FHP is asking for the public's support. Voting for the American Association of State Troopers annual "Best Looking Cruiser" Contest runs through Thursday (Aug. 25). Here's how...
995qyk.com
Tampa Bay Town’s Beach Umbrella Ban Sparks Court Battle
Little did they know when they passed this ordinance, that it would end up in front of a judge! A Tampa Bay town’s beach umbrella ban has sparked a court battle. Back in 2020, the town of Belleair Shore Beach passed an ordinance prohibiting certain activities on the beach. One of those things was:
3 Florida Destinations Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever released its 2022 list of the best barbecue cities in America.
Two Florida Men Arrested After Stealing Sewing Machines And Crafting Supplies
Two Florida men have been arrested after stealing crafting supplies and sewing machines, according to investigators. A release from Martin County Sheriff’s Office was so good, that we didn’t want to make it newsy. In the words of MCSO. 33-year-old Leroy Antonio Minnis, and 45-year-old
Bay News 9
Tampa Bay drawing major competitions boosting economic impact
TAMPA, FL.—Tampa Bay continues its streak of hosting major sporting events this weekend. Tampa is continuing to bring large sporting events to local venues. The large events bring lots of customers, which is making small businesses happy. Local officials hope to build on their current success. This time the...
ABC Action News
Officials: Woman dies after falling about 100 feet during hike in Oregon
Authorities in Oregon say a Minnesota woman has died after falling about 100 feet from a trail in the Columbia River Gorge. According to a press release, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Officer identified the woman as 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas. At about 1:15 p.m., Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said...
850wftl.com
How many condominiums have fully funded reserves in Florida?
(TALLAHASEE, FLA) — The Florida legislature just passed a law that requires all condominiums to fully fund reserves by January 1, 2025, according to attorney Eric Glazer who specializes in community association law. To figure out how much money to set aside, condo boards are being asked to hire...
destinationtampabay.com
Tampa Bay Fashion Week 2022
Tampa Bay Fashion Week returns in 2022! Now in its 15th year, the annual event celebrates the unique look and style of the bay area’s fashion scene. The event, as in past years, welcomes a diverse range of talented designers to the Tampa Bay area to showcase their fashions for boutique owners and consumers, as well as for local, regional, and national retail buyers.
‘Aww man!’ Florida man tries hiding half a pound of meth under cop car, deputies say
A Florida man was arrested Thursday after he tried to stash some meth under a deputy's patrol vehicle during a traffic stop.
University of Florida
Growing Artichokes in Florida – A New Crop with National Awareness
It has been an exciting year for our artichoke trials in Hastings!. After completing three years of variety trials, we came out with some exciting findings and have been sharing our results!. Back in 2017, our retired director, Gary England, teamed up with Dr. Shinsuke Agehara to explore the opportunity...
