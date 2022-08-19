ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay institutions that are long gone, but desperately need a comeback

In this world, things come and go, no matter much we want them to stay. Tampa Bay has seen its fair share of legendary restaurants, music venues, bowling alleys, radio stations, and more die out over the ages. Whether it's been a result of rising property value, the pandemic, or even police raids, though the doors may have closed, these places will live on in our minds and hearts forever.
This Tampa Bay City Is The Most Dog-Friendly City In America

Gee, another research study showing that we live in one of the best places in the country! This Tampa Bay city is the most dog-friendly city in America!. Smart Asset did a study where they compiled specific data from 100 cities to find out which was the friendliest for our four-legged friends. They used seven metrics to come up with the final results. Those metrics are:
Amtrak Launches Fare Sale on Auto Train from Florida

The Amtrak Auto Train offers daily, non-stop service between Lorton, Virginia (near Washington, D.C.), and Sanford, Florida (near Orlando). Customers can skip I-95 and travel with their vehicles, including cars, vans, SUVs, motorcycles and even small boats or jet-skis. This is the only such service in the U.S. and eliminates nearly 900 miles of driving between the Northeast and all points in Florida.
6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
Making Chess Fun for Kids

It's back-to-school season! If you want to further your child's development and set them up for long-term success, now's the time to introduce them to the game of chess!. Jon Seiber, dad and co-founder of Story Time Chess, joined Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to explain how they're making the game fun for kids.
Tampa Bay Town’s Beach Umbrella Ban Sparks Court Battle

Little did they know when they passed this ordinance, that it would end up in front of a judge! A Tampa Bay town’s beach umbrella ban has sparked a court battle. Back in 2020, the town of Belleair Shore Beach passed an ordinance prohibiting certain activities on the beach. One of those things was:
Tampa Bay drawing major competitions boosting economic impact

TAMPA, FL.—Tampa Bay continues its streak of hosting major sporting events this weekend. Tampa is continuing to bring large sporting events to local venues. The large events bring lots of customers, which is making small businesses happy. Local officials hope to build on their current success. This time the...
How many condominiums have fully funded reserves in Florida?

(TALLAHASEE, FLA) — The Florida legislature just passed a law that requires all condominiums to fully fund reserves by January 1, 2025, according to attorney Eric Glazer who specializes in community association law. To figure out how much money to set aside, condo boards are being asked to hire...
Tampa Bay Fashion Week 2022

Tampa Bay Fashion Week returns in 2022! Now in its 15th year, the annual event celebrates the unique look and style of the bay area’s fashion scene. The event, as in past years, welcomes a diverse range of talented designers to the Tampa Bay area to showcase their fashions for boutique owners and consumers, as well as for local, regional, and national retail buyers.
Growing Artichokes in Florida – A New Crop with National Awareness

It has been an exciting year for our artichoke trials in Hastings!. After completing three years of variety trials, we came out with some exciting findings and have been sharing our results!. Back in 2017, our retired director, Gary England, teamed up with Dr. Shinsuke Agehara to explore the opportunity...
