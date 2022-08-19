Read full article on original website
Crossover Podcast: What about that .500 prediction on Ole Miss that's been circulating around?
David Johnson and Ben Garrett discuss what it would take for Ole Miss to crash the College Football Playoffs and break down those 6-6 predictions lingering out there amongst the national media in the latest edition of the Crossover Podcast...
Despite improvement on defense last season, Ole Miss still isn't satisfied in 2022
Travel back in time to 2020, when new Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin's squad had one of the most dangerous offenses in the SEC, yet one of its worst defenses as well. The Rebels finished 5-5, but not without a couple track meets here and there. That was more...
Ole Miss announces enhancements to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium experience
(Release) After a successful 2021 season in which saw the Rebels finish with a perfect 7-0 home record, Ole Miss is pleased to continue to improve its fan experience to make Rebel gameday one of the best in the entire country. In December 2021, an electronic survey was sent via...
Ole Miss Soccer moves into highest national ranking of all time
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Lifted by a pair of wins during the opening week of the season, including a victory over No. 22 Memphis on Sunday, Ole Miss has moved up to No. 12 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll, announced Tuesday. The ranking is tied for the highest in program history, also reaching No. 12 during the 2015 season. The Rebels moved up six spots after opening week, coming in at No. 18 in the preseason poll.
Sydney Michalak earns spot on TopDrawerSoccer team of the week
LONG BEACH, Calif. – (Release) After helping lead Ole Miss to a sweep of a pair of matches during opening week, Ole Miss' Sydney Michalak has been named to the TopDrawerSoccer.com Team of the Week, announced Tuesday. The highlight of the week for Michalak came in the Rebels' 3-0 victory over No. 22 Memphis on Sunday as the Winter Springs, Florida, native scored her first goal since her debut match in 2018.
