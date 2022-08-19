KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Lifted by a pair of wins during the opening week of the season, including a victory over No. 22 Memphis on Sunday, Ole Miss has moved up to No. 12 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll, announced Tuesday. The ranking is tied for the highest in program history, also reaching No. 12 during the 2015 season. The Rebels moved up six spots after opening week, coming in at No. 18 in the preseason poll.

OXFORD, MS ・ 4 HOURS AGO