Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Mostly Smooth Rides For the First Full Weekday of Orange Line Closure

This morning was the first full weekday of the month-long Orange Line shutdown, coupled with the Green Line shutdown from Government Center to Union Square. On my way to work downtown, I left my house and tried to make peace with the uncertainty of the commute ahead. Originally, my plan...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts

Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNAW 94.7

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Developer unveils plans for Everett’s massive fuel tank farm

One of Greater Boston’s biggest developments in years is taking shape just north of the Boston city line, on a sprawling 95-acre fuel tank farm in Everett. During the past few weeks, The Davis Companies has been sharing its preliminary plans for the ExxonMobil property. The Boston-based developer recently secured an agreement to buy the heavily contaminated site — technically several connected parcels, stretching from Sweetser Circle at the intersection of routes 99 and 16, down to the Mystic River waterfront.
EVERETT, MA
communityadvocate.com

Next steps for the Boston Worcester Air Line Trail project

WESTBOROUGH – Town leaders laid out the next steps for the proposed shared-use Boston Worcester Air Line Trail (BWALT) running through Westborough. Town Manager Kristi Williams presented the implementation plan for the project during the Aug. 9 Select Board meeting. “Great work,” said Chair Ian Johnson after her presentation....
WESTBOROUGH, MA
country1025.com

Twitter Reacts To Boston’s Orange Line Shut Down

So the Orange Line is down for a month. What are commuters doing while waiting for their temporary shuttle bus? Tweeting, of course. (Some very comically – people can be pretty funny.) Here are some of the tweets coming out during the Orange Line shutdown. Frustration #1.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

New Restaurant to Open in Former Halfway Cafe Space

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new Mexican restaurant is on its way to MetroWest, and it appears to have a connection to a restaurant with the same name in the western part of New York State. According to a source, Don Patron is planning to...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boat partially sinks in Charles River in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A boat remains partially submerged in the Charles River after it started sinking Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2:45 p.m. between the Museum of Science and Longfellow Bridge, State Police said. The State Police Marine Unit and Cambridge Fire Department tried to pump water...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Big Dig is root of MBTA financial troubles

BOSTON - The Big Dig is the root of the MBTA's financial troubles, according to experts. Forced to foot the bill for billions of dollars in projects, the T diverted money from maintenance to pay for them. Charles Chieppo of the Pioneer Institute says, "the money left maintenance and went to build these new projects and they amassed this huge debt that essentially left them bankrupt, and not having the money to do the most basic safety things." Chieppo says the T was more focused on revenue and expansion. A 2019 report commissioned by the MBTA's Fiscal Management...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Large fire breaks out at Caffè Nero in Somerville's Assembly Row

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Somerville firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze that broke out at a coffee shop in the Massachusetts city. The Somerville Firefighters Local 76 union posted on Facebook shortly after 1:55 p.m. that crews responded to a fire at the Caffè Nero in Assembly Row.
SOMERVILLE, MA
thelocalne.ws

Three injured in early morning Topsfield crash

TOPSFIELD — Three people were taken to hospital after a collision in the early hours of Saturday morning. The crash happened at 1:15 a.m. on August 20, on Lockwood Lane near the intersection of Silverbrook Road, the Topsfield Fire Department said in a statement. On arrival, first responders found...
TOPSFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

'Suspicious' Lynn Woods fires blowing smoke into neighboring towns

LYNN - "Suspicious" fires burning in the Lynn Woods are sending smoke into surrounding cities and towns.The city of Salem let residents know Friday that they may have noticed smoke or odors because of the Lynn Woods brush fires. The Lynn Fire Department said low-lying smoke was blowing in the direction of Peabody and Salem overnight, and in the morning the winds shifted to send smoke toward West Lynn and Nahant."While we know the smoke is a nuisance and these fires are burning deep underground, it poses NO THREAT to any structures bordering the woods at this time," the department...
SALEM, MA
Time Out Global

The Loews Boston Hotel has closed

The Loews Boston Hotel has closed in the Back Bay. But don’t worry, a new hotel has already opened in its place. Hotel AKA Back Bay is now open. AKA has opened a 225-room property in place of the Loews Boston. The entire property will undergo a design refresh, while remaining open for stays.
BOSTON, MA

