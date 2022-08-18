Read full article on original website
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Mostly Smooth Rides For the First Full Weekday of Orange Line Closure
This morning was the first full weekday of the month-long Orange Line shutdown, coupled with the Green Line shutdown from Government Center to Union Square. On my way to work downtown, I left my house and tried to make peace with the uncertainty of the commute ahead. Originally, my plan...
Boston Globe
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
Boston Mayor Wu ‘pleasantly surprised’ with first commute of Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — After weeks of preparation and talks of an array of concerns, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she her first Monday morning commute of the Orange Line shutdown went “pretty smoothly.”. Wu boarded a southern Orange Line shuttle, rode it to the Green Line, and then headed...
MBTA: Replacement shuttle bus, box truck collide in Medford
One of the MBTA’s replacement shuttle buses for the Orange Line was temporarily out of service Monday after colliding with a box truck in the Wellington traffic circle in Medford, an official from the MBTA told Boston 25. According to the MBTA, the bus and box truck were both...
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Boston Globe
Developer unveils plans for Everett’s massive fuel tank farm
One of Greater Boston’s biggest developments in years is taking shape just north of the Boston city line, on a sprawling 95-acre fuel tank farm in Everett. During the past few weeks, The Davis Companies has been sharing its preliminary plans for the ExxonMobil property. The Boston-based developer recently secured an agreement to buy the heavily contaminated site — technically several connected parcels, stretching from Sweetser Circle at the intersection of routes 99 and 16, down to the Mystic River waterfront.
Bear spotted in multiple Mass. communities, captured and set free on Sunday
NORTH READING, Mass. — A black bear, believed to be spotted in multiple Massachusetts communities in recent weeks, was captured and relocated to a wooded area in a north shore town on Sunday. North Reading Police received reports around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning that a bear was attacking chickens...
communityadvocate.com
Next steps for the Boston Worcester Air Line Trail project
WESTBOROUGH – Town leaders laid out the next steps for the proposed shared-use Boston Worcester Air Line Trail (BWALT) running through Westborough. Town Manager Kristi Williams presented the implementation plan for the project during the Aug. 9 Select Board meeting. “Great work,” said Chair Ian Johnson after her presentation....
country1025.com
Twitter Reacts To Boston’s Orange Line Shut Down
So the Orange Line is down for a month. What are commuters doing while waiting for their temporary shuttle bus? Tweeting, of course. (Some very comically – people can be pretty funny.) Here are some of the tweets coming out during the Orange Line shutdown. Frustration #1.
NECN
New Restaurant to Open in Former Halfway Cafe Space
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new Mexican restaurant is on its way to MetroWest, and it appears to have a connection to a restaurant with the same name in the western part of New York State. According to a source, Don Patron is planning to...
Boat partially sinks in Charles River in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A boat remains partially submerged in the Charles River after it started sinking Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2:45 p.m. between the Museum of Science and Longfellow Bridge, State Police said. The State Police Marine Unit and Cambridge Fire Department tried to pump water...
I-Team: Big Dig is root of MBTA financial troubles
BOSTON - The Big Dig is the root of the MBTA's financial troubles, according to experts. Forced to foot the bill for billions of dollars in projects, the T diverted money from maintenance to pay for them. Charles Chieppo of the Pioneer Institute says, "the money left maintenance and went to build these new projects and they amassed this huge debt that essentially left them bankrupt, and not having the money to do the most basic safety things." Chieppo says the T was more focused on revenue and expansion. A 2019 report commissioned by the MBTA's Fiscal Management...
WCVB
Large fire breaks out at Caffè Nero in Somerville's Assembly Row
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Somerville firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze that broke out at a coffee shop in the Massachusetts city. The Somerville Firefighters Local 76 union posted on Facebook shortly after 1:55 p.m. that crews responded to a fire at the Caffè Nero in Assembly Row.
Baker shook by home energy conversion cost
Getting electricity from renewable sources and switching things that run on fossil fuels to use that cleaner electricity is the state's primary strategy for meeting those requirements.
Fire Department Responds to ‘Partial Amputation’ at National Guard Armory
FRAMINGHAM — A man suffered a “partial amputation’ of his arm after an incident at the National Guard Armory in Framingham on Saturday. The man, in his 20s, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Few details are available on the Saturday afternoon incident. No...
thelocalne.ws
Three injured in early morning Topsfield crash
TOPSFIELD — Three people were taken to hospital after a collision in the early hours of Saturday morning. The crash happened at 1:15 a.m. on August 20, on Lockwood Lane near the intersection of Silverbrook Road, the Topsfield Fire Department said in a statement. On arrival, first responders found...
'Suspicious' Lynn Woods fires blowing smoke into neighboring towns
LYNN - "Suspicious" fires burning in the Lynn Woods are sending smoke into surrounding cities and towns.The city of Salem let residents know Friday that they may have noticed smoke or odors because of the Lynn Woods brush fires. The Lynn Fire Department said low-lying smoke was blowing in the direction of Peabody and Salem overnight, and in the morning the winds shifted to send smoke toward West Lynn and Nahant."While we know the smoke is a nuisance and these fires are burning deep underground, it poses NO THREAT to any structures bordering the woods at this time," the department...
Time Out Global
The Loews Boston Hotel has closed
The Loews Boston Hotel has closed in the Back Bay. But don’t worry, a new hotel has already opened in its place. Hotel AKA Back Bay is now open. AKA has opened a 225-room property in place of the Loews Boston. The entire property will undergo a design refresh, while remaining open for stays.
‘We’re making every possible tweak we can’: Wu details city efforts during Orange Line shutdown
"For everyone that's trying to get to work or school or get around, just please be patient with each other," said Wu. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is asking Bostonians for something they’re not always known for — patience. Wu spoke with the media Saturday concerning the city’s efforts...
WCVB
New England school districts have hundreds of open positions as back-to-school looms
BOSTON — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New England still have dozens, or even hundreds, of unfilled jobs. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Boston Public Schools, Massachusetts' largest...
