Bills vs. Broncos: 8 things to watch for in preseason Week 2

By David De Cristofaro
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Here are eight things to watch for during the Buffalo Bills’ second preseason game of 2022 against the Denver Broncos:

Josh Allen

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Visor, shorts. red helmet… Preseason game play.

While Josh Allen provides plenty of fun moments during camp, fans will get to see the Bills QB1 in action Saturday against the team that passed on drafting him with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

HC Sean McDermott made it known to the media earlier in the week that it was not yet clear how much he’d play, but Allen will indeed take the field.

Starters

Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Allen won’t be along, starters will play on both sides of the ball, although it’s unclear yet as to who and at what point in the game, or for how long.

Suffice to say the team’s playmakers will have their chance against a Denver team with a new coach and quarteback.

Von Miller and the Bills defense

Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The Bills big free agency addition Von Miller will have the chance to face off against his former team whom he spent the entire first stretch of his NFL career before a trade last season lead to a Super Bowl run with the Rams.

Miller is a leader, and he joins a Bills defense that was at the top of the league last season. One that has made additions and improvements since this offseason. New faces, returning veterans, and players looking to take the next step in their development like A.J. Epenesa and Boogie Basham will all aim to make an impact in earning the Bills a win.

The Broncos and Bills do not play each other in the regular season, so this might be Miller’s only crack at his former squad unless the teams cross paths in the playoffs.

Russell Wilson

AP Photo/John Munson

Like Miller, Russell Wilson was traded from the only NFL franchise he’s and is with a new team.

And he might be under center to face a Bills defense he struggled against in the past.

Who's in the box?!

Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Those who have waited with anticipation to see if Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will call plays from the box above or not will have their finally have the answer.

Previous OC Brian Daboll found success calling from the booth while then QB coach Dorsey manned the sideline.

Should Dorsey choose the same path, he’ll have a former OC in current quarterbacks coach Joe Brady on the sideline to help streamline communication with the QB group.

Zack Moss

Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

With the starters playing it remains to be seen how many carries Moss will receive, though he was productive with only three handoffs last weekend against Indy.

Khalil Shakir

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

One of the newest additions to the Bills receiver corps, rookie Khalil Shakir earned some buzz with his performance against the Colts.

Kaiir Elam

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Elam and the Bills CB group earned some recognition during their first preseason game as well

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No one's turning more heads than Patriots WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

New England Patriots receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey was just another name in a crowded receivers room at the beginning of training camp. That line of thinking has obviously changed after seeing the instant production from the former undrafted rookie out of Texas in the first two preseason games. He’s gone from a relative unknown to cracking ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10, along with leading conversations as a live underdog to make the 53-man roster.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Las Vegas Raiders sign former Georgia LB

NFL free agent defensive end Jordan Jenkins has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2022 season. The former Georgia outside linebacker racked up 20 tackles along with 2.5 sacks in 2021 with the Houston Texans after spending his first four seasons with the New York Jets. The...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Jaguars: Big preseason takeaways

The Pittsburgh Steelers were a real mixed bag on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here are our big takeaways from the NFL preseason win. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin put Kenny Pickett in with the starters in the second quarter. He was highly effecient with the football going 6-for-7 for 76 passing yards and one passing touchdown. But Tomlin only left Pickett on the field for 10 snaps. Did he see enough and did Pickett impress so much we could see a change on the depth chart?
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers name Baker Mayfield their starting QB, will face Saints in Week 3

The Carolina Panthers have finally come to the conclusion that many people have expected for a while now, and named Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback. The starting quarterbacks of the NFC South are now set with Mayfield in Carolina, Marcus Mariota leading the Atlanta Falcons, Jameis Winston quarterback the New Orleans Saints, and Tom Brady returning from another hiatus with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
