1350kman.com
K-State Records Draw to Conclude Opening Weekend
MANHATTAN, Kansas (Kansas State Atheltics) – K-State used a heavy dose of offensive chances to build a second half lead on Sunday afternoon at Buser Family Park, but Northern Colorado edged in a goal to square the match for a final result of 1-1. QUICK FACTS. – K-State is...
Jerome Tang fills Kansas State’s final open scholarship with junior-college transfer
The Kansas State men’s basketball team will have a full assortment of scholarship players on its roster next season.
1350kman.com
Tang Signs JUCO Transfer Anthony Thomas
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang added another key piece to his team on Sunday afternoon (August 21) with the signing of sophomore transfer Anthony Thomas (Silver Spring, Md./Olympus Prep Academy/Tennessee-Martin/Tallahassee [Fla.] Community College) to a Financial Aid Agreement with the program for the 2022-23 season.
Kansas State completes roster by adding Anthony Thomas
On Sunday morning, one day after Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson committed to Kansas State, the Wildcats rounded out their 2022 roster by adding Anthony Thomas. He announced his decision on Twitter with the following message:. "100% committed thanks to everyone who supported me it was bumpy but I'm here!! #KStateMBB"
1350kman.com
K-State Takes Exhibition from Wayne State in Five Sets
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – K-State saw Elena Baka, Aliyah Carter and Ava LeGrand each produce double-doubles in its lone exhibition contest Friday night, as the Wildcats took down Wayne State in five sets at Bramlage Coliseum, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-12. Carter led K-State with 18 kills while logging 13 digs and Baka put down 17 kills with 15 digs. LeGrand, a freshman setter, dished out 34 assists to go with 11 digs. Sydney Bolding rounded out a trio of Wildcats in double-digit kills, as she finished with 12 at a team-best .346 efficiency.
Countdown No. 12: Previewing Kansas State
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're giving a quick once over on Kansas State.
K-State basketball gains major transfer commitment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida forward Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed during a game in December 2020 and hasn’t played since, is headed to Kansas State to resume his college career. Johnson made the announcement on social media Saturday, committing to the Wildcats over fellow finalists Memphis, Nebraska and Western Kentucky. The 23-year-old Norfolk, Virginia, native will […]
Daily Delivery: It took a while but Kansas State finally lands Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Keyontae Johnson visited Kansas State in July and while a commitment was expected soon after his departure, it actually took nearly a month before announcing his choice of Jerome Tang's K-State program on Saturday. Johnson is a potential NBA prospect but collapsed on the court in 2020 while playing for Florida. And Fitz explains why this decision comes with high stakes for the 6-foot-6 guard.
1350kman.com
Tang Signs Transfer Keyontae Johnson
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang added yet another impact transfer to his team on Saturday afternoon (August 20) with the signing of graduate transfer Keyontae Johnson (Norfolk, Va./Oak Hill Academy/Florida) to a Financial Aid Agreement with the program for the 2022-23 season.
catchitkansas.com
Countdown to Kickoff: Southeast of Saline Trojans
GYPSUM, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The Southeast of Saline Trojans have been a mainstay in the playoffs under head coach Mitch Gebhardt, advancing in 10 of his 13 seasons leading the program. The Trojans are coming off an 11-1 year that ended with a loss in the 3A semifinals...
Kansas State president quickly plows new ground to raise $75 million in private donations
Kansas State University working to raise $75 million from private donors to land $25 million state grant to boost agriculture research and innovation. The post Kansas State president quickly plows new ground to raise $75 million in private donations appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
1350kman.com
K-State Extension offering gardener educational events
Riley County Extension Agent Gregg Eyestone invites residents to a couple of educational events. Saturday at Blueville Nursery is free. The Master Gardener Trainees Course is $100. In return, the students will volunteer to help educate the community in gardening skills. The course is eight classes, held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information and to apply, go to https://www.ksre.k-state.edu/
Where’s the beef? Coming soon to this famed Kansas fried chicken spot? A sixth-generation cattle family’s prize-winning steaks
Startland News’ Startup Road Trip series explores innovative and uncommon ideas finding success in rural America and Midwestern startup hubs outside the Kansas City metro. This series is possible thanks to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, which leads a collaborative, nationwide effort to identify and remove large and small barriers to new business creation. This The post Where’s the beef? Coming soon to this famed Kansas fried chicken spot? A sixth-generation cattle family’s prize-winning steaks appeared first on Startland News.
WIBW
Kansans mourn passing of Democratic Rep. Gail Finney
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Saturday morning, Aug. 20, the Kansas Democratic Party says State Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) passed away. She was 63 years old. “Our hearts are heavy today upon learning of the passing of a dear friend and committed public servant, Representative Gail Finney,” said KDP Chair Vicki Hiatt. “We mourn her passing, we celebrate her life and her commitment to her community, and we are thinking of her family and friends at this time.”
KHP Superintendent will not resign despite criticism
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman T. Jones said on Monday he has no plans to resign following a statement by the Kansas State Troopers Association that called for a change in leadership. Colonel Jones faced criticism for the termination of Trooper Justin Dobler after a high-speed chase led to the death […]
Emporia gazette.com
Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas
Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
NOW THAT'S RURAL: Dirck Hoagland, J&N Ranch, Part 1
Today let’s learn about a cross-section of agriculture. Let’s talk to a cattle feeder, a timber producer, a crop farmer, a stocker cattle grower, and a beef seedstock producer. To cover all of these, we could bring together a panel of people from across the state. Or, we...
1350kman.com
Wamego man injured in three-vehicle crash near Silver Lake
A Wamego man was seriously injured Sunday in a three vehicle crash near Silver Lake. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Shawn Adams was westbound on Highway 24 near Hodges Road, just east of Silver Lake, shortly before 11:30 a.m., when his mail truck was struck head on by an eastbound SUV. Authorities say the SUV, driven by 36-year-old Heather Kolde, of Topeka, was stopped and waiting to turn north onto Hodges Road, when it was rear-ended by a third vehicle, driven by 17-year-old Tristyn Boxberger, of Silver Lake, and pushed into the westbound lane.
1350kman.com
In Focus 8/22/22: Sunset Zoo, Meadowlark, VFW Post 1786
On Monday’s edition of In Focus Sunset Zoo Marketing and Development Officer Melissa Kirkwood highlighted various events and programs coming up at the zoo, including Brew at the Zoo, School Safari Days and the Afterschool Zoo Crew. Meadowlark Parkinson’s Program Leader Michelle Haub and Community First National Bank Senior...
KVOE
Emporia’s West Highway 50 repaving project adds another component
For several weeks, KVOE News has been telling you about a major road resurfacing project affecting parts of West Highway 50 in central and west Emporia. The project to repave West Highway 50 between Prairie and Neosho will have a new component starting this week. City of Emporia Communications Manager Christine Johnson says there will be concrete repair and reconstruction of the northeast corner at Sixth and Rural, one of Emporia’s more prominent ponding spots in cases of heavy rainfall. Johnson says there are potential lane closures affecting northbound traffic on Rural and westbound traffic on West Sixth for up to two weeks, or into early September, once this part of the project begins as soon as Monday.
