Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. Today’s culture and climate have changed from when most of us attended schools. There are more pathways to college and the workplace. There are opportunities to attend community college and even graduate before finishing high school. The teachers are still experts in their field but on average have more advanced degrees than ever before. Our schools provide flexibility to attend school at home, work full time while attending high school, and intern at area industries leading to full time employment.

SURRY COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO