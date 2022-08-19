Study Tests Strategy for Reducing Colorectal Cancer Risk Among Patients With Familial Adenomatous Polyposis

Read full article on original website
Effect of Physical Activity on Disease-Free Survival in Patients Receiving Adjuvant Therapy for Stage III Colon Cancer
As reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by Brown et al, a prospective cohort study nested within the phase III CALGB/SWOG 80702/Alliance trial showed that greater volumes of physical activity in patients receiving adjuvant therapy for stage III colon cancer were associated with significant improvements in disease-free survival. Study...
Study of Skin Cancer Prevention Shows UV Protection Is Lacking in American Indians and Alaskan Natives
Ultraviolet (UV) protection from the sun and avoiding indoor tanning play important roles in reducing a person’s risk for skin cancer, the most common cancer in the United States and one of the most preventable. A recent article published by Yang et al in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology revealed that UV-protective behaviors are lacking in American Indians/Alaskan Natives, highlighting the importance of educating this population about the need to protect themselves from harmful UV rays.
Cancer symptoms: The warning sign at night that can feel ‘very heavy’
As we get older, it‘s more common to experience aches and pains. But unexplained pain could be a sign of something more serious. Unexplained weight loss – Small weight changes over time are quite normal, but if you lose a noticeable amount of weight without trying to, tell your doctor.
Racial Trends in Advanced Cervical Cancer in the United States
The steepest annual rise in new cases of advanced cervical cancer in the United States from 2001 to 2018 was among White patients, who were significantly less likely to receive the preventive human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine or to be screened for the disease, according to research published by Francoeur et al in the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer. However, the prevalence of the disease was highest among Black patients, especially those in their mid to late 50s and living in the South—for whom the rates were nearly twice those of their White peers, the study findings showed.
Rucaparib Maintenance After Platinum-Based Chemotherapy for Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma
In a phase II trial reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Simon J. Crabb, BSc, MBBS, MRCP, PhD, and colleagues found that maintenance therapy with the poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor rucaparib vs placebo was associated with prolonged progression-free survival in patients with DNA repair deficiency biomarker–positive metastatic urothelial carcinoma without disease progression after first-line platinum-based chemotherapy.
