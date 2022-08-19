Study Tests Strategy for Reducing Colorectal Cancer Risk Among Patients With Familial Adenomatous Polyposis

The steepest annual rise in new cases of advanced cervical cancer in the United States from 2001 to 2018 was among White patients, who were significantly less likely to receive the preventive human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine or to be screened for the disease, according to research published by Francoeur et al in the International Journal of Gynecological Cancer. However, the prevalence of the disease was highest among Black patients, especially those in their mid to late 50s and living in the South—for whom the rates were nearly twice those of their White peers, the study findings showed.

CANCER ・ 7 HOURS AGO