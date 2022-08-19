ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

How Orlando Museum of Art hopes to rebuild relationships: Ads, meetings, columns, task force

By Matthew J. Palm, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S0KzN_0hNbSSUw00
Orange county Mayor Jerry Demings speaks at the 2022 Orange County Regional Economic Summit at Full Sail Live in Orlando in April. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Almost two months after the FBI seized the art from its purported Jean-Michel Basquiat exhibition , Orlando Museum of Art has broken its near silence and stepped up efforts to repair relationships in the community.

A new TV commercial boasts that the museum is “re-imagined,” board chair Cynthia Brumback asked for the community’s “understanding” and for the first time publicly acknowledged the museum’s embarrassment over the situation, a statement from the task force looking into OMA’s procedures revealed an outside law firm was examining how exhibitions are approved, and interim director Luder Whitlock has been meeting one-on-one with public officials and others in a goodwill tour.

During one of those meetings, Whitlock expressed regret over the exhibit, formally titled “Heroes and Monsters,” according to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

“I am pleased that Dr. Luder Whitlock, interim executive director of the Orlando Museum of Art, took the time to personally meet with me and my staff to apologize for the Basquiat Exhibit,” Demings wrote in a statement. “Orange County is committed to innovation, collaboration and inclusion and we were excited to see the Orlando Museum of Art feature a Black artist. Unfortunately, the authenticity of the artwork is now in question and has cast a cloud over the museum.”

Demings was personally involved in the exhibit, hosting an opening reception in February at the museum’s invitation.

Whitlock did not oversee “Heroes and Monsters,” which was championed by previous director Aaron de Groft. He was fired from the museum after the FBI raided the exhibition and revealed that the law-enforcement agency had first notified the museum it was investigating the works months before the exhibit opened.

In a guest column published this week in the Orlando Sentinel, Brumback wrote that despite an FBI subpoena, the board was convinced by De Groft that the artworks were authentic.

“At that time, our then-director repeatedly assured us — through the presentation of documentary evidence — that highly qualified art experts had vetted the authenticity of the pieces in the ‘Heroes and Monsters’ exhibition,” Brumback wrote. “Our director reassured us that everything was in order.”

The column was the first time Brumback gave insight into what happened behind the scenes before “Heroes and Monsters” opened.

In her column, she also described for the first time how the scandal has affected those at the museum.

“The OMA Board and staff continue to feel the embarrassment from the FBI’s seizure of the works in the ‘Heroes and Monsters’ exhibition and subsequent negative attention,” she wrote. “We are continuing to process and grapple with the notion that something we were so happy about has become the source of ill will within the museum family and our beloved community.”

In his statement, Demings urged the museum to be candid with the public as it seeks to restore its reputation.

“Dr. Whitlock assured me that he and the board are committed to rebuilding trust in the museum,” he wrote, “and I encourage them to be as transparent as possible with the community.”

A crisis-management public-relations firm hired by the museum has never responded to Orlando Sentinel requests for comment, or requests to make Whitlock available for an interview, including for this article.

In Whitlock’s talk with Orlando Mayor Dyer, described as a “high-level meeting” by a city spokeswoman, re-establishing the museum’s integrity was discussed.

“It was a high-level meeting for them to get to know each other better and to start a working relationship,” wrote spokeswoman Ashley Papagni. “He shared a key focus of OMA would be working to repair relations with the community and among their museum peers. He also expressed that the OMA board and staff are aligned and supportive of this effort.”

A board statement this week said a task force led by trustees Mark Elliott and Nancy Wolf was reviewing museum policies and procedures related to the vetting of exhibitions.

“The task force has engaged an independent outside law firm to assist with examining oversight procedures for the review and approval process of exhibitions,” Elliott said in the statement. “We will also seek to identify ways to strengthen stewardship of OMA’s expanding permanent collection.”

The statement also quoted Whitlock: “We are taking some pretty definite steps,” he said. “We want to put the past behind us.”

The TV ad, which has run on Spectrum News 13, also turns its back on the past.

“Reframe your shot at the re-imagined Orlando Museum of Art,” a female voice-over artist states as the ad touts a “brand-new interactive experience” that encourages visitors to take selfies.

But not everyone is ready to forget the past.

Sam Flax, who took the museum to task in a scathing open letter published in Orlando Weekly, met with Whitlock after emailing the interim director.

“I thanked him profusely,” said Flax, who previously managed the Orlando branch of his family’s art-supplies chain but is no longer affiliated with the company. “If I were in his position I don’t know if I would meet with me.”

Flax said Whitlock listened to what he had to say.

“He was very pleasant to have lunch with — if we weren’t talking about this catastrophe,” Flax said, “and I think it is a catastrophe.”

Flax said he urged Whitlock to move quickly to repair the museum’s reputation and take responsibility for letting the community down.

“Why would anyone continue to support this museum if they can’t admit they made a mistake?” he said.

Although Flax got the impression that Whitlock wouldn’t be directly involved in major decisions such as hiring a new director or picking future exhibitions, “he said all the right things about being willing to listen.”

And Flax drove home the point that a reboot of the museum offered a chance to make meaningful change that boosted its connection with the community.

“You have an opportunity here to really reinvent the museum,” Flax said he told Whitlock. “I hope you take advantage of that opportunity.”

The future was also part of Whitlock’s discussion with Dyer, according to the city spokeswoman. She said Whitlock asked for the mayor’s support in rebuilding trust in the museum — support that “as an advocate for our arts and cultural community, [Dyer] believes is an appropriate direction at this time.”

In her column, Brumback made a personal plea to Central Floridians.

“We ask for understanding and call on the collective goodwill of the Orlando community as we continue to reorganize and rebuild,” she wrote. “We extend our deepest thanks to our supporters and ask the community to continue to stand by us as we work to rebuild a solid future.”

Find me on Twitter @matt_on_arts, facebook.com/matthew.j.palm or email me at mpalm@orlandosentinel.com . Want more theater and arts news and reviews? Go to orlandosentinel.com/arts .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Celebration underway for Black-owned businesses in Central Florida

August is nationally known as Black Business Month. Thursday night, Black-owned businesses in central Florida were celebrated. Wells Fargo partnered with the African-American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida for an event at Orlando City Hall. It's also a kick-off for Friday's business conference. More than 600 members belong to...
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

New Amenities Open at Magnolia Park in Apopka

Residents recently celebrated the addition of new amenities to Orange County Parks and Recreation’s Magnolia Park along the east shore of Lake Apopka. Mayor Jerry Demings, District 2 County Commissioner Christine Moore and other officials cut the ribbon at the grand opening earlier this month for an Eco Education Center, restroom facilities, fishing and mooring pier, dock, pavilion, inclusive playground, additional parking and interpretive signage.
APOPKA, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Downtown Orlando luxury tower project updates renderings to remove Orlando Museum of Art, reveal JW Marriott

So, the Orlando Museum of Art pulled out of their planned downtown campus. That doesn't mean developers are going to let all that space go to waste. The team behind a planned 33-story condo tower in downtown Orlando have updated their renderings to show that JW Marriott's hotel and convention center will take pride of place in the new development.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
Orange County, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
County
Orange County, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
westorlandonews.com

‘A History of Winter Garden’ Presentation in Heller Hall

Photographs and artifacts from the Winter Garden Heritage Foundation archive will detail the legacy of this former citrus capital of the United States during an upcoming presentation. “A History of Winter Garden” will take place Thursday, August 25th at 6:30pm in Heller Hall at 21 East Plant Street.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
floridapolitics.com

HD 45 rumble to show which Republican might represent Disney

Carolina Amesty, Janet Frevola, Vennia Francois, Bruno Portigliatti and Mike Zhao seek the GOP nomination. The hottest Legislature election battle in Central Florida is taking place among Republicans wanting to represent the newly formed House District 45, covering the Walt Disney World region. The race has led to hundreds of...
ORLANDO, FL
WGAU

Landlords try to stop rent control initiative in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Ballots haven't even been printed yet, but already a group of landlords, apartment managers and real estate agents in Florida want to stop voters from deciding on a measure that would implement rent control for a year in the theme park hub that has been one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
allears.net

Ride Construction UPDATES For Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe Theme Park

There’s a lot of construction going on in Orlando right now. EPCOT is working on the Moana Journey of Water attraction, among other projects, while Magic Kingdom is still working on TRON Lightcycle Run. Disney isn’t the only theme park working on construction right now though, as Universal is working on their new theme park, Epic Universe. If you’re as excited about this new park as we are, we’ve got an exciting construction update for you!
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Public Art#Art Exhibitions#Orlando Sentinel Tns#Fbi#The Orlando Museum Of Art
orangeobserver.com

Garden Theatre Board of Directors release update

The Garden Theatre's Board of Directors has released an update in relation to the ongoing controversy surrounding turnover in highly visible roles and production cancellations. "After months of working in good faith to find common ground with Garden Theatre staff, the Board of Directors has made the decision to leverage...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
click orlando

3rd resident of The Villages admits to voting twice in the 2020 election

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A third resident of The Villages has admitted to voting twice during the 2020 election, court records show. Joan Halstead, 73, entered a pretrial intervention program Wednesday that will allow her to avoid potential prison time if she successfully completes court-ordered requirements such as performing community service and attending a civics class.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Tropics Watch: Atlantic basin remains hostile for tropical development

ORLANDO, Fla. – Potential Tropical Cyclone Four never developed into a depression or named tropical storm prior to arriving in Mexico and Texas. The system is bringing beneficial rain to drought-stricken Texas. Another tropical wave near Africa has a low chance to develop as it moves over the Central Atlantic Ocean over the next five days. Dry, dusty and stable air remains in the Atlantic which will deter the disturbance from developing. Any development will be gradual over the next five to seven days.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

The Hope Church Hosts Tribute Concert Celebrating Anita Baker

On September 3rd, The Hope Church will host “Giving You the Best that I Got,” a tribute concert to celebrate Grammy Award winning singer and songwriter Anita Baker. The family-friendly show features Orlando’s own psalmist, Charlyce Simmons and her band performing classics such as Giving You the Best That I Got, Angel, Rapture and Sweet Love. Charlyce is one of Orlando’s most talented and beloved performers who has captivated audiences locally and nationally with her melodious voice and testimony.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Stolen gun found among candy bars in backpack of teen at Disney World, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Security at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom in Florida say they found a gun in the backpack of a 15-year-old while he was trying to enter the park. According to an incident report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, back in June, a security guard at the entrance of Disney's Animal Kingdom was inspecting the teen's bag and saw multiple juice boxes and candy bars before finding a small handgun at the bottom of the green Gucci backpack. Security spoke to the boy's mother, who was with him, and she explained that they were visiting from Alabama and that his sister had given him the bag for him to use during the trip to Florida.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy