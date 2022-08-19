Cheney Mason, famed Casey Anthony lawyer, retires after 51-year career

Attorney Cheney Mason talks about his storied, 50+ years career in criminal defense during an interview with the Orlando Sentinel at his home, Monday, August 15, 2022. Mason is most known for being co-counsel in the 2011 acquittal of Casey Anthony, accused of murdering her daughter in 2008. Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Central Florida criminal defense attorney J. Cheney Mason — known for representing high-profile clients like Casey Anthony and Orlando gambling kingpin Harlan Blackburn — retired earlier this month after a legal career spanning half a century.

At his Longwood home this week, Mason said his last court appearance was Aug. 5 at the sentencing for Danielle Redlick, the Winter Park woman found not guilty of murder in her husband’s fatal stabbing. Mason, a court-appointed guardian ad litem for Redlick’s children, took the witness stand and read a statement on behalf of Redlick’s daughter , who wrote that she never wished to be in the same room with her mother again.

Mason said he decided to retire after his wife, Shirley Mason , died last year after 48 years of marriage. Aside from being integral to his legal practice, she was his travel companion, researcher and inspiration.

“She was everything,” Mason said, his voice breaking at times. “... I will never get over losing my wife. I try to get through it.

During his 51 years as a lawyer, Mason estimated he has tried more than 350 cases before a jury — a feat which he said is impossible today because of the way the legal system has changed in the past five decades.

“Cheney is just one of these last great American attorneys,” said Lisabeth Fryer, a Sanford attorney who was part of the defense team involved in Anthony’s shocking jury acquittal of first-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Marie Anthony. “... I just don’t think you’re going to see anyone like him ever again.”

Attorney to ‘the Colonel’

Mason, 78, said he was born in Jacksonville and his family moved to Maitland when he was in the fourth grade. After his parents separated, his home life was “filled with complications,” leaving him “effectively homeless” before he was 16, Mason said.

At 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.

“I finished high school in the Air Force,” he said. “I got my GED certificate six months later.”

Mason credits his decision to become a lawyer to his uncle and namesake, Maj. Gen. James Spires Cheney , a judge advocate general in the Air Force. After graduating from law school at the University of Florida, he was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1971.

His first office in Orlando was an attic above a space his friends were renting, he said. Mason said he signed up to be a court-appointed criminal defense attorney, in part, because he was “concerned about being surrounded by injustice.”

“We did not have but three public defenders in Orange County at that time,” he said. “... The judges had lists of young, hungry lawyers. I signed up on the list.”

The first jury trial he was appointed to was a traffic case, Mason said. The second was a first-degree murder trial.

In 1973, he was hired by Blackburn — a crime boss nicknamed “the Colonel” who built his empire on bolita, an illegal lottery. Blackburn was accused of organizing a hit on one of his lieutenants, Clyde Lee, by calling him from a phone booth on State Road 434 — a place Blackburn and his associates called “the little glass house,” Mason said.

“A woman working with [Blackburn] called Clyde Lee and told him, ‘The Colonel wants you to call him from the glass house,’” Mason said. “They were consistently concerned about wiretaps. So Clyde Lee went to the glass house to make this call. Sam Cagnina came through the gas station, pulled up the side of the glass house and shot him seven times with a 9 mm semiautomatic — did not kill him.”

Mason’s representation of Blackburn was unusual enough to catch the attention of the Sentinel Star.

“Why would a 29-year-old attorney with little criminal experience and attempting to make it on his own agree to defend a notorious underworld figure like Blackburn?” Sentinel reporter Dick Burdette asked.

“If [Blackburn] had chosen to live in Nevada rather than Florida, he might have been governor instead of a convicted gambler,” Mason told Burdette.

Cagnina was acquitted in Lee’s attempted murder, but Blackburn was convicted, though he later appealed and was released from prison, Mason said.

While defending those accused of crimes, the attorney also found time in 1974 to help file a class-action suit against Florida Power Corp. after the utility passed increasing fuel costs on to customers and shut off power to those who refused to pay the adjustment. Mason said he got involved after his wife became upset over their $350 light bill — more than $2,000 in today’s dollars — which cost more than their $300 mortgage.

Mason said he and his legal partners received an “incredible” number of calls, many from seniors whose refrigerated medication expired after their power was cut.

“I do not know that we were ever able to assign a death, but there were several hospitalizations,” he said.

Anthony case ‘a damn horror’

Through the following decades, Mason remained involved in Central Florida’s biggest cases, representing notable figures like Orlando boy band mogul Lou Pearlman (who he eventually sued for $15 million and turned over to the FBI ). In 2004, he was part of the legal team that helped free Wilton Dedge , a Brevard County man facing death row on a wrongful rape conviction.

And then came Casey Anthony. The 2008 disappearance of Caylee Anthony and the subsequent prosecution of her mother for the toddler’s death was a phenomenon that captured the nation’s attention.

Every day of Anthony’s 2011 trial at the Orange County Courthouse, hundreds clamored for a spot inside the courtroom. More than 600 press credentials had been issued to media outlets covering the case, Mason said.

“People would shove and push and fight and everything to get in,” Mason said. “It was a damn horror.”

Anthony’s defense team would routinely face threats and assault as they walked to the courthouse, Mason said. They tried to ignore it, but Mason said he almost lost his temper on a radio stringer who regularly harassed the team’s female attorneys.

“This guy, he yells out, ‘What’s the matter with you [expletive]? You on your periods?’” Mason recalled. “... I dropped my briefcase and I said, ‘It’s time for a tune-up,’ and I went to beat the [expletive] out of him, right there and then.”

Mason said a bodyguard stopped him and removed the stringer.

“I didn’t care,” Mason said, laughing. “I’m a Vietnam veteran. ... The bottom line is I will hurt you. I’m old — I got it. I still have some tricks.”

Fryer said she admired how both Mason and fellow attorney Jose Baez remained calm and focused in their work on the case despite the enormous amount of scrutiny. She said Mason taught her to trust herself and kept up her spirits every day they faced the spectacle outside the courthouse.

“Cheney would say to me every morning, ‘They can’t kill you, but if they do, they can’t eat you,’” she said.

The jury ultimately found Anthony not guilty of murder, manslaughter and aggravated child abuse but convicted her on four counts of lying to law enforcement.

After Anthony was acquitted, the defense team was escorted by deputies to a celebration at a restaurant, where a mob pounded on the windows. Mason was photographed flipping a middle finger to the stringer who he said had previously harassed them.

Mason said afterward, wherever he would go, someone would pull up the photo to show him.

“That picture is notorious,” Mason said. “... I‘ve had to retell that story many, many times.”

Outside of the courtroom, Mason was also influential in giving women and people of color a voice in the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, said Lisa Wayne, the organization’s executive director.

“At the time, it was dominated by white males,” Wayne said. “... I was a young Black public defender and felt pretty alone in that organization at the time. We have changed tremendously [and] much of that has to do with the work of his recruitment of members to the organization.”

Mason said now that he is retired, he plans to take his two daughters and their husbands to Paris. The attorney also said he is in the middle of writing four books, including one about Blackburn.

Looking back at his career, Mason said he has no regrets.

“I can say, with no qualifications, I always tried to do the right thing,” he said.

mcordeiro@orlandosentinel.com