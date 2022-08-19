ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Mineola ISD mourns passing of former student

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD said they are mourning the loss of a former student who had graduated from Mineola High School Class of 2022. “We are saddened by the tragic news of the passing of one of our former students, Ginger Durham,” Superintendent Cody Mize said. “Please keep her family and friends in […]
MINEOLA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Nacogdoches, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
City
Nacogdoches, TX
Local
Texas Education
News Talk 860 KSFA

New Farmer’s Market Headed to HWY 155 in Flint, TX

Yesterday, as I was scrolling through social media I saw a flyer that popped up on my feed about a new Farmer’s Market that is going to be opening in just a few weeks. There are so many talented and hard working people here in East Texas having another opportunity to purchase some of their goods is always a great idea, especially as this one is going to be pretty close to my house. The new Farmer’s Market coming to East Texas is opening up in Flint, TX on HWY 155.
FLINT, TX
CBS19

East Texas Community Rallies Behind School Janitor

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville community is rallying behind a Nichols Intermediate janitor who has been working there since its doors opened 21 years ago. Mr. Jones is beam of laughter wherever he goes. But you wouldn’t be able to tell that Jones is going through a hard time right now.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
messenger-news.com

Retiring Justice of the Peace Clyde Black Leaves Big Boots to Fill

HOUSTON COUNTY – Walking into the office of Houston County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Clyde Black’s office is a little like touring the mind of the man himself. Alongside plaques and certificates and family photos are momentos from Western actor John Wayne. Even a life-size model of Wayne decorates one corner of the office.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Westbrook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M University#College#Texas Southern University
K-Fox 95.5

Flooding, Severe Storms, & Tornadoes Possible in Deep East Texas

What's that old cliche? Be careful what you ask for because you just might get it. Since the late spring and through our East Texas summer, we have experienced extreme heat and below-normal rainfall totals. That has led to many folks in our neck of the woods praying for some relief. Over the past week or two, a lot of East Texas has seen some of that relief.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTAL

Preseason Blitz: Tatum Eagles

TATUM, Tx (KTAL/KMSS) – After building one of the most successful programs in Texas, Tatum is hoping Head Coach Whitney Keeling replicates his success in Waskom with the Eagles. “Coaching is coaching,” said new Tatum Head Coach Whitney Keeling. “It doesn’t matter if you’re at Waskom, Tatum, Houston, wherever...
TATUM, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Talk 860 KSFA

Popular Video Game Fortnite is the New Field for Whitehouse, Texas Native Patrick Mahomes

If you have kids, you probably know about the video game Fortnite. You probably hear overly long stories about their latest play session at dinner. You probably get a lot of requests to purchase V-Bucks so they can buy the latest character skin or character accessory. A new character will be coming to the game this week that pretty much all of East Texas knows, including your kids, Patrick Mahomes.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

News Talk 860 KSFA

Lufkin, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksfa860.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy