How to eat outdoors: The future of on-the-street dining in NYC

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

When we saw Mayor Adams swing a sledgehammer at an abandoned dining shed in Midtown Thursday, we wished we’d been holding the tool ourselves. Graffiti-covered, ramshackle structures that are no longer in use are a blight on New York’s neighborhoods that should not stand. Adams is right to invite New Yorkers to report them when they see them so that the authorities can haul them away. (No, don’t do it yourself.)

What he’s also right to do is restate New York City’s commitment to continuing but improving outdoor dining, a COVID-era innovation that has overall been a boon both to hard-hit restaurants and the city’s street life. Unfortunately, the thrown-together emergency program is what we’ll be stuck with for the indefinite future, thanks to a lawsuit that won an injunction on a new program.

The future of eating outside has sometimes been reduced to a yes or no proposition, wherein supporters say the sheds are sacrosanct, and opponents say they’re obnoxious eyesores that frustrate street-cleaning, bring noise, drug use and invite rats to join the party .

That’s ridiculous. The greatest city in the world, with the best restaurants and street life anywhere, can and should continue to let people dine al fresco when the weather is nice — without perpetuating a chaotic free-for-all that chips away at people’s quality of life.

We need clear standards for all structures to ensure they’re safe, movable in an emergency, reasonably attractive and totally accessible to disabled people — and not fully enclosed, because that defeats the original purpose, which was to frustrate the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and other airborne bugs.

Restaurants should pay a modest fee to the city for the use of the space. This is precious public public land that could be used in a variety of ways by cars, bikes, businesses or people.

Last, based on community demand, government could allow outdoor dining in some swaths of New York but not others.

The time has come for a new and improved program. If only the city had the legal go-ahead to place the order.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Daily News

Bronx dirt bike rider dies month after fiery crash into NYC Parks Department truck

A dirt bike rider who got into a fiery crash with a city Parks Department truck two blocks from his Bronx shelter died after clinging to life for more than a month, police said Tuesday. Gregorio Arango, 43, was riding north on Willow Ave. in Mott Haven when he slammed into the back of the Parks Department truck near E. 138th St.about 7 p.m. July 2, cops said. Arango ended up pinned underneath ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

NYC teens work to get out the vote through youth ambassador program

Manhattan high-schooler Sara Ismail isn’t old enough to cast a ballot herself, but that’s not stopping her from making her mark on city elections. Ismail, 16, is one of 19 Youth Vote Ambassadors selected this year by the city’s Campaign Finance Board to help get out the vote in their own communities, particularly in lower-turnout municipal elections. For Ismail, whose family came to the U.S. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Bronx muggers on scooter rob 4 victims in less than hour of chains, cash and even shoes off their feet

Two crooks riding a scooter together robbed four people in the Bronx in less than an hour, even stealing shoes from two of the victims, police said Tuesday. The muggers, still being sought by cops, got away with $2,300 cash, three chains and the footwear. They first struck just before 3 p.m. Sunday when they pulled up on the scooter at University Ave. and W. 180th St. in University Heights to ...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn woman shot 6 times recalled as a ‘decent’ but troubled person: ‘She ‘didn’t deserve this,’ aunt says

A Brooklyn woman shot six times in her building lobby by an unknown assailant was a good person whose life went bad after struggling with mental health issues, a relative said Tuesday. Hope Staton, who had recently reporting three separate assaults from her ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, was found mortally wounded on the entryway floor of her building on Rockaway Parkway near ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

38 NYC Council members urge Education Dept. not to cut restorative justice funding

Dozens of New York City Council Members urged schools chancellor David Banks to preserve funding for a long-running effort to move schools toward less punitive student discipline. Thirty-eight of the council’s 51 members penned a letter Monday expressing concern about reports that the Department of Education is weighing a steep cut to “restorative justice,” an approach that encourages ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

VIDEO: Man knocked cold in unprovoked Brooklyn shopping mall attack

A man was knocked out cold when he was sucker-punched at a Brooklyn shopping mall, police said Monday. The 36-year-old Brooklyn victim was hospitalized after the Saturday attack, and two suspects, including the one who floored him with a right-hand punch, are being sought. The assault happened at 6 p.m. inside the Kings Plaza shopping mall at Avenue U and Flatbush Ave. Police said there was no ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

NYC jail stabbings, slashings up 71% to hit seven-year high despite fewer Rikers detainees

City jail stabbings and slashings are on an alarming rise even as the numbers of detainees sinks, city statistics show. For the first seven months of 2022, 296 such incidents were reported — up a dizzying 71% from the 173 reported in the same period last year, the data show. The number of stabbings and slashings in July alone hit 42, nearly matching the 44 reported in the first seven months of ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

VIDEO: Shoplifters beat, choke Bronx Family Dollar store worker

A pair of shoplifters were caught on video choking and beating a worker at a Bronx Family Dollar store — at least the third violent robbery there in less than a year, cops said Sunday. The two crooks, a man and a woman, walked into the store on Webster Ave. near E. 168th St. in Concourse Village about 3:30 p.m. Aug. 14, cops said. They snatched items off the shelves and tried to leave without ...
BRONX, NY
