Eligible Connecticut households to receive one-time, back-to-school, COVID-19 relief benefit

Eligible low-income households will receive an automatic $257.87 per child as a back-to-school, COVID-19 relief benefit this weekend, Governor Ned Lamont announced Friday.

Known as the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund (PEAF), the money for the relief benefit comes from a $7 million federal grant to the Department of Social Services through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The one-time PEAF benefit will go out to each household on Aug. 21 to coincide with the start of the state’s tax-free week , which runs through Aug. 27, according to a release on Friday.

“We are pleased to offer our SNAP and TFA families this one-time cash benefit in time for back-to-school shopping and Connecticut’s sales tax-free shopping week,” Department of Social Services Commissioner Deidre Gifford said.

The payment will go out to those with children who received benefits from the Temporary Family Assistance (TFA) program during May or who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and had no countable income in May.

The majority of payments will be sent to the recipient’s electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card. Those who receive SNAP or TFA benefits via direct deposit will have the payment sent to their bank accounts, the release said.

Recipients were notified of the benefit this week through a letter from the state Department of Social Services.

“Connecticut is the most family-friendly state in the country, and this one-time, special benefit puts money back into the pockets of families who have been struggling to make ends meet,” Lamont said.

Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal alongside Representatives John Larson, Joe Courtney Rosa DeLauro and Jim Himes released a joint statement saying these payments “could not come at a better time for families.”

“Back-to-school shopping is always expensive and with the increased cost of food, gas and other basic necessities, Connecticut families are feeling the pressure,” the joint statement said. “We are pleased to see the funding we fought for in Congress delivered to the people who need it most.”

Lamont clarified this money is separate from the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate. The Department of Revenue Services is providing a rebate of $250 per child, for up to three children, that Connecticut taxpayers could apply for through the end of July . Those payments will begin to roll out in the coming days, the release said.

Some families will be able to receive both the tax credit and the Department of Social Services payment, Lamont said.

“In the coming months, many of these families will also receive payments from Connecticut’s recently enhanced earned income tax credit, which is one of the most effective programs for lifting working people out of poverty,” Lamont said.