ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Eligible Connecticut households to receive one-time, back-to-school, COVID-19 relief benefit

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

Eligible low-income households will receive an automatic $257.87 per child as a back-to-school, COVID-19 relief benefit this weekend, Governor Ned Lamont announced Friday.

Known as the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund (PEAF), the money for the relief benefit comes from a $7 million federal grant to the Department of Social Services through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The one-time PEAF benefit will go out to each household on Aug. 21 to coincide with the start of the state’s tax-free week , which runs through Aug. 27, according to a release on Friday.

“We are pleased to offer our SNAP and TFA families this one-time cash benefit in time for back-to-school shopping and Connecticut’s sales tax-free shopping week,” Department of Social Services Commissioner Deidre Gifford said.

The payment will go out to those with children who received benefits from the Temporary Family Assistance (TFA) program during May or who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and had no countable income in May.

The majority of payments will be sent to the recipient’s electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card. Those who receive SNAP or TFA benefits via direct deposit will have the payment sent to their bank accounts, the release said.

Recipients were notified of the benefit this week through a letter from the state Department of Social Services.

“Connecticut is the most family-friendly state in the country, and this one-time, special benefit puts money back into the pockets of families who have been struggling to make ends meet,” Lamont said.

Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal alongside Representatives John Larson, Joe Courtney Rosa DeLauro and Jim Himes released a joint statement saying these payments “could not come at a better time for families.”

“Back-to-school shopping is always expensive and with the increased cost of food, gas and other basic necessities, Connecticut families are feeling the pressure,” the joint statement said. “We are pleased to see the funding we fought for in Congress delivered to the people who need it most.”

Lamont clarified this money is separate from the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate. The Department of Revenue Services is providing a rebate of $250 per child, for up to three children, that Connecticut taxpayers could apply for through the end of July . Those payments will begin to roll out in the coming days, the release said.

Some families will be able to receive both the tax credit and the Department of Social Services payment, Lamont said.

“In the coming months, many of these families will also receive payments from Connecticut’s recently enhanced earned income tax credit, which is one of the most effective programs for lifting working people out of poverty,” Lamont said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Jim Himes
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy