Yes In Our Backyard: As rates rise, New York City must find ways to encourage housing construction

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

If there’s one thing we know how to do in New York City, it’s not produce enough affordable housing to keep up with demand. Even recent gains in apartment construction have not been enough to make up for the massive need, and there are storm clouds on the horizon: The Federal Reserve’s massive rate hikes, while necessary to cool off spiraling inflation, are already combining with the increased cost of materials to discourage additional home construction around the United States.

The answers here are certainly more complicated than just adding more housing. For one thing, piling on apartments at the higher end of the market, where vacancy rates are already much higher than the practically zero percent vacancy for more affordable unit, is not going to help much — but it is inarguably a starting-off point.

If it was hard to get the proper volume of residential construction in the era of practically free financing, it’s going to get that much harder now that the costs are going up, meaning that New York must be doing whatever possible to bring those costs back down in other ways. That must include reforming the zoning and regulatory gauntlet that sucks up resources on legal and compliance issues before any ground is broken.

No one is saying that safety should be jettisoned or construction on the streets of the city should be a free-for-all, but nebulous notions of “neighborhood character” are a ridiculous standard under which to tank a housing development, and it’s only going to end up hurting neighborhoods in the long run as rising rent prices start pushing people out.

Some of the volume around converting commercial space to housing has died down recently, but as it becomes clearer and clearer that business districts are not going to come back in the way they once were, this needs to be an option on the table. Elected officials must find ways to make conversions not just feasible but attractive. If you don’t defuse a ticking time bomb, eventually it explodes.

