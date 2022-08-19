Carroll County 2022 high school golf preview: 9 of top 13 golfers from last year return with eye on titles
Last year’s Carroll County Tournament medalist and Player of the Year, Westminster’s Jennifer Sorkin, has graduated, but the county field is full of contenders looking to take over the top spot.
Nine of the top 13 golfers from last year’s county championship tournament are ready to tee it up. Included in that group are Winters Mill’s Gianni Serafin, last year’s county runner-up, as well as Liberty’s Ben and Jack Davidson and South Carroll’s Michael Valerio, who each tied for third.
Valerio kept his strong play going at the state tournament. A freshman at the time, Valerio shot rounds of 78 and 75, a 153 total, to tie for third in the Class 2A/1A championship.
Liberty edged Westminster by two shots for the county tournament title, despite the Owls going unbeaten in regular-season matches. Both the Lions and Owls return two of their four scorers from the county tournament. Liberty brings back both Davidsons, while Westminster returns Micah Ozgar and Riley Smith.
Ozgar and Smith also represented Westminster at the 4A/3A state tournament.
Century’s Brody Comer also qualified for last year’s 2A/1A state tournament as an individual. He shot a 78 on the first day to qualify for the finals and ended up tied for 21st.
The first big event is set for Friday when Westminster hosts a season-opening tournament at Westminster National. Here’s a look at each county team at the start of the season:
Century
Coach: Jason Ellis, first season
Last season: 10-10 overall, 2-4 in county, fifth at county championships
Key returners: Senior Brody Comer; juniors Marley Carfine and Ryan Durborow
Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Owen Stauffer; freshmen Brayden Wamboldt and Gabe Whiteman
Coach’s outlook: “With all the returning players and a great mix of younger talent coming in, Century golf is looking to improve upon last year’s finish of tying for third place in the Carroll County championship.”
Francis Scott Key
Coach: Patrick Boyd, first season
Last season: 0-16, 0-6, seventh in county championships
Key returners : Junior Caitlin Plendl; sophomore McKenna Lanza
Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Dalton Matthews, Grant Matthews and Nik Vogel
Coach’s outlook : “We have a young team that’s looking good for this season and the seasons ahead of us.”
Liberty
Coach: Paul Bangle, 18th season
Last season: 10-9, 4-2, first at county championships
Key players: Seniors Ryan Baker and Jack Davidson; junior Spencer Trump; sophomore Ben Davidson
Coach’s outlook : “The Lions are hoping to compete in Carroll County with a number of varsity returners from last year’s county tournament-winning team. A solid core of golfers should help keep the Lions relevant in the county race. Some new faces are looking to break into the Lions’ top six this season with a youth push at tryouts.”
Manchester Valley
Coach: Kyle Walker, seventh season
Last season: 15-5-2, 4-1-1, third at county championships
Key returners: Seniors Parker Bopst, Jacob Gouge and Jamison Gouge
Newcomers to watch: Senior Declan McGarry
Coach’s outlook : “The team will rely on our experienced seniors and a good group of sophomores to contend for the highly competitive county title.”
South Carroll
Coach: Matthew Joseph, 20th season
Last season: 5-10-1, 1-5, sixth at county championships
Key returners: Juniors Morgan Cleaver, Maddie Kwasny; sophomores Samuel Gapen, Chase Loden, Michael Valerio and Josh Vendemia
Newcomers to watch: Junior Taylor Ott; sophomore Patrick Carl; freshmen Shalyn Carr, Jack Laur and Michael Mooney
Coach’s outlook: “I am very excited to have an enthusiastic and talented group of players. Despite being a young team, we have an extremely strong group of players who will all contribute to a positive season.”
Westminster
Coach: Jim Carpenter, fifth season
Last season : 10-0-1, 5-0-1, second at county championships, second at districts
Key returners: Juniors Micah Ozgar, Riley Smith and Ty Streett
Newcomers to watch: Senior Peyton Gooding; freshman Luke DiDio
Coach’s outlook: “Should be a solid team that will compete for the county championship. I believe this team will post a score at districts that will qualify Westminster for the state championship. Westminster has competed in states in every opportunity since 2018. I am excited to see the progress of our top returners along with excellent new members of our team.”
Winters Mill
Coach: David Andrews, third season
Last season: 6-8-1, 4-2, fourth at county championships
Key returners : Seniors Tyler Kimble and Gianni Serafin
Coach’s outlook : “We have a number of upperclassmen that will compete for starting spots and should give us a good starting group to compete with all county teams.”
