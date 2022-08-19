Carroll County 2022 high school golf preview: 9 of top 13 golfers from last year return with eye on titles

Century's Brody Comer hits a tee shot during the Class 2A/1A state championships at University of Maryland Golf Course on Oct. 26, 2021. Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Last year’s Carroll County Tournament medalist and Player of the Year, Westminster’s Jennifer Sorkin, has graduated, but the county field is full of contenders looking to take over the top spot.

Nine of the top 13 golfers from last year’s county championship tournament are ready to tee it up. Included in that group are Winters Mill’s Gianni Serafin, last year’s county runner-up, as well as Liberty’s Ben and Jack Davidson and South Carroll’s Michael Valerio, who each tied for third.

Valerio kept his strong play going at the state tournament. A freshman at the time, Valerio shot rounds of 78 and 75, a 153 total, to tie for third in the Class 2A/1A championship.

Liberty edged Westminster by two shots for the county tournament title, despite the Owls going unbeaten in regular-season matches. Both the Lions and Owls return two of their four scorers from the county tournament. Liberty brings back both Davidsons, while Westminster returns Micah Ozgar and Riley Smith.

Ozgar and Smith also represented Westminster at the 4A/3A state tournament.

Century’s Brody Comer also qualified for last year’s 2A/1A state tournament as an individual. He shot a 78 on the first day to qualify for the finals and ended up tied for 21st.

The first big event is set for Friday when Westminster hosts a season-opening tournament at Westminster National. Here’s a look at each county team at the start of the season:

Century

Coach: Jason Ellis, first season

Last season: 10-10 overall, 2-4 in county, fifth at county championships

Key returners: Senior Brody Comer; juniors Marley Carfine and Ryan Durborow

Newcomers to watch: Sophomore Owen Stauffer; freshmen Brayden Wamboldt and Gabe Whiteman

Coach’s outlook: “With all the returning players and a great mix of younger talent coming in, Century golf is looking to improve upon last year’s finish of tying for third place in the Carroll County championship.”

Francis Scott Key

Coach: Patrick Boyd, first season

Last season: 0-16, 0-6, seventh in county championships

Key returners : Junior Caitlin Plendl; sophomore McKenna Lanza

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Dalton Matthews, Grant Matthews and Nik Vogel

Coach’s outlook : “We have a young team that’s looking good for this season and the seasons ahead of us.”

Liberty

Coach: Paul Bangle, 18th season

Last season: 10-9, 4-2, first at county championships

Key players: Seniors Ryan Baker and Jack Davidson; junior Spencer Trump; sophomore Ben Davidson

Coach’s outlook : “The Lions are hoping to compete in Carroll County with a number of varsity returners from last year’s county tournament-winning team. A solid core of golfers should help keep the Lions relevant in the county race. Some new faces are looking to break into the Lions’ top six this season with a youth push at tryouts.”

Manchester Valley

Coach: Kyle Walker, seventh season

Last season: 15-5-2, 4-1-1, third at county championships

Key returners: Seniors Parker Bopst, Jacob Gouge and Jamison Gouge

Newcomers to watch: Senior Declan McGarry

Coach’s outlook : “The team will rely on our experienced seniors and a good group of sophomores to contend for the highly competitive county title.”

South Carroll

Coach: Matthew Joseph, 20th season

Last season: 5-10-1, 1-5, sixth at county championships

Key returners: Juniors Morgan Cleaver, Maddie Kwasny; sophomores Samuel Gapen, Chase Loden, Michael Valerio and Josh Vendemia

Newcomers to watch: Junior Taylor Ott; sophomore Patrick Carl; freshmen Shalyn Carr, Jack Laur and Michael Mooney

Coach’s outlook: “I am very excited to have an enthusiastic and talented group of players. Despite being a young team, we have an extremely strong group of players who will all contribute to a positive season.”

Westminster

Coach: Jim Carpenter, fifth season

Last season : 10-0-1, 5-0-1, second at county championships, second at districts

Key returners: Juniors Micah Ozgar, Riley Smith and Ty Streett

Newcomers to watch: Senior Peyton Gooding; freshman Luke DiDio

Coach’s outlook: “Should be a solid team that will compete for the county championship. I believe this team will post a score at districts that will qualify Westminster for the state championship. Westminster has competed in states in every opportunity since 2018. I am excited to see the progress of our top returners along with excellent new members of our team.”

Winters Mill

Coach: David Andrews, third season

Last season: 6-8-1, 4-2, fourth at county championships

Key returners : Seniors Tyler Kimble and Gianni Serafin

Coach’s outlook : “We have a number of upperclassmen that will compete for starting spots and should give us a good starting group to compete with all county teams.”