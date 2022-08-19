Hunt Valley’s McCormick & Co launches jingle contest for taco lovers who can carry a tune

If Taco Tuesday makes you want to sing, Hunt Valley-based McCormick & Co. wants to listen and potentially shell out $50,000 for your tune.

The “America’s Got Tacos” contest seeks a theme song to highlight the spice company’s Original Taco Seasoning. McCormick is partnering with actress, singer and comedian Keke Palmer, who is in Jordan Peele’s “Nope” and hosts “Password” on NBC, to promote the competition and select the eventual winner.

To apply , contestants may want to reach for the Tik-Taco to create a video that shows their love for tacos, a favorite recipe and includes an original jingle or song. The video cannot be longer than two minutes and entries can be created via smartphone or professional video equipment. Lyrics must not mention a competitor and the song cannot be a remake, parody or anything other than an original rendition.

McCormick appears to have gone all-in on the taco craze that has the nation firmly in its grip.

Last summer, the company launched a search for a director of taco relations , garnering thousands of submissions for the position that paid $100,000. The winner was announced last October on National Taco Day — of course. Jo Luna, of El Paso, Texas , secured the hot spot causing only mild envy from scores of spicy losers.

And McCormick’s line of taco seasonings has grown to include a multitude of flavors for seasoning different kinds of tacos, going beyond the usual ground beef to chicken, fish and pork options. The brand even offers a recipe to create your own taco seasoning using a variety of McCormick spices, of course.

In a recent taste test by the website Eat This, Not That , the McCormick Original Taco Seasoning Mix came in first place, beating out Old El Paso and Ortega with its “flakes of garlic and well-rounded flavor profile.”

“From songs to skits, it’s clear that McCormick fans love tacos – hard shell, soft shell, and everything in between,” said Jill Pratt, chief marketing officer for McCormick in a news release. “‘America’s Got Tacos’ is our way of giving fans the opportunity to tell their taco love story through song and put their own flavor on McCormick Original Taco Seasoning.”

On top of the grand prize, the winner will also receive a year’s supply of McCormick taco seasoning. The deadline to submit entries is Aug. 31. The company said it will announce a winner on or around Sept. 21.