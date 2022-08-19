Read full article on original website
NOTHING STOPS RED DEVILS IN SEASON OPENER
CAMPBELL OH- Excitement is building in Campbell for their volleyball program. The Red Devils return a lot of experience from last season. They got started on the right foot as they easily swept Valley Christian (25-8 25-9 25-13) Kendall Brunn finished with double digit kills to lead the Red Devils....
OFFENSIVE BURST PROPELS CANFIELD TO FIRST WIN
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- The Cardinals travelled to Ursuline for their first match of the season at Youngstown State University. The Cardinals put on a scoring clinic to outlast Ursuline 5-1. Canfield’s Maci Toporcer was all over the pitch, contributing 2 goals and 2 assists. The Cardinals also got contributions from the...
BLUE DEVILS PASS EARLY ROAD TEST
COLUMBIANA OH- The McDonald Blue Devils have quickly become one of the top volleyball programs in the area. The program in just its 4th year of existence traveled to Columbiana looking to improve on the 16 wins they achieved just a season ago. The Clippers coming off their own successful...
BOARDMAN AND HOOVER END SCORELESS
BOARDMAN OH- The Lady Spartans were held by North Canton Hoover in a 0-0 draw at Spartan Stadium. Despite generating 14 shots, 5 on target, none of them were able to find the back of the net. The draw brings our record to 0-1-1. Junior Sarah Blasco led the attack...
LISBON FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH MATT ALTOMARE
LISBON, OH – The Lisbon Blue Devils coming into a season with a lot of talent returning from last year’s squad that will be leaned on throughout the course of the season. Returning this year is a very experienced and exciting junior class led by quarterback Trevor Siefke and running back Austin Dailey.
INDIANS TAKE A THRILLER IN CANFIELD
CANFIELD, OH- The Canfield Cardinals and Girard Indians opened up the 2022 fall volleyball season at Canfield high school on Saturday morning. The Cardinals and Indians went 5 sets, with the Indians taking the final set to claim victory. This match was a rematch from last year, as Canfield took...
LYTLE’S LAST RIDE
CORTLAND OH- Lakeview has seen a tremendous amount of success in volleyball in the recent past. One of the key cogs to their fantastic attack is senior Tara Lytle. Lytle has been on the varsity floor since her freshman season, and has gotten better every year. Now as a captain she looks to not only lead the team statistically, but verbally and emotionally as well.
JOURDAN’S DOUBLE DOUBLE HIGHLIGHTS FALCONS IMPRESSIVE START
AUSTINTOWN OH- In one of many volleyball games to kick off the high school season, Austintown Fitch opened up their season on Saturday morning. Their opponents? A Federal League Foe in The Massillon Perry Panthers! These two teams last met in 2021 as a part of a tri-match in which Austintown won two sets to none.
LISBON WITHSTANDS BOMBERS RAID
LISBON OH- Lisbon found ways to continue positive energy in 2022 with a season opening victory over Windham on Friday night. Ever aspect of the game was working for the Blue Devils as they ran away with a 40-25 win. Lisbon’s offense was a machine on the day. They finished...
SPARTANS STUMBLE IN HOME OPENER
BOARDMAN OH- The Boardman varsity volleyball team fell to an offensive North Canton Hoover team in 3 sets during their home opener in BHS gymnasium. After trailing the first two sets, the Spartans brought life back into their offense, but ultimately it wasn’t enough to take down the Vikings.
SALEM CLIPS EAGLES WINGS
SALEM OH- Salem Girls Soccer opened their season at Sebo Stadium with a 5-0 win over the United Eagles. Goals by Rylee Hutton (hat trick), Abbie Davidson and Captain Mikaylynn Murphy and assists from Hutton, Davidson and CeCe Perez paced the Lady Quakers attack. The defense played strong as a unit lead by Kaylee Carlisle in goal with their first shutout of the young season.
Watch: Fitch runner leaps over defenders
In the first half, running back Jamell James leaps over a defender en route to a big play.
BULLDOGS BREAK OUT THE BROOMS IN OPENER
YOUNGSTOWN OH- Lakeview comes in to 2022 with their core of talent in tact. Carrying a roster loaded with senior leadership, the Bulldogs hope to be one of the best teams in the area. They didn’t miss a beat in their first game of the campaign as they traveled to Mooney and earned the win in straight sets (25-11 25-16 25-7)
ONE GOAL ENOUGH FOR QUAKERS
SALEM OH- After a hard fought 80 minutes of soccer, by both United and Salem, Salem comes out on top with a score of 1-0. Salems defense played very well, holding off United’s attack the whole game. Colin Reisen had 6 saves in goal. Lance Bailey scored the lone goal for Salem.
CANFIELD WALKS AWAY VICTORIOUS IN TOP BILLED MATCHUP
BELOIT OH- Ever since the schedule for 2022 came out, people have been talking about the Week 1 brawl between Canfield and West Branch. What was billed as one of the best quarterback duels the area has ever seen lived up to the hype all night long. Canfield. It was...
ROCKETS FLY HIGHER THAN CLIPPERS
LOWELLVILLE OH- Lowellville put on a show Friday night as their offense flexed on the way to a 55-14 victory over Columbiana. Vinny Ballone was electric just as everyone expected him to be. He threw for six touchdowns, and ran for another. He finished 14/19 with 296 yards. He also ran 9 times for 136 total yards. One of his many highlights was a 73 yard strike to Brayden Dabney. Anthony Lucente was the benefactor of a 43 yard touchdown pass.
PALESTINE BATTLES IN LOSS TO MALVERN
EAST PALESTINE OH- When building a program, you have to be able to take away as many positives as possible during games. East Palestine had plenty of things go right despite a loss to Malvern 31-14. After the Hornets got on the board first, East Palestine put together a quality...
VALLEY SOARS HIGH IN WEEK ONE
CAMPBELL OH- Andy Hake and the Valley Christian Eagles came out victorious in their first game of the season in the battle of John KnapickField. They took down their in-stadium rival Campbell Memorial 47-7. Andy Hake now moves to 8-3 as head man of the Eagles while Andrew King falls to 1-10 with Campbell.
STRUTHERS SHINES BRIGHT
STRUTHERS OH- it’s been three seasons since the struthers wildcats finished with a winning record, this season they look to change that, and what a better way to do that than with a big victory against St Thomas Aquinas of Louisville 49-6. Quarterback Jason Dukes was out with an...
JFK LOOKS TO KEEP BUILDING
WARREN OH- Warren JFK didn’t have to travel far in Week 1 as they opened with an up and coming Champion program. The Eagles didn’t make life easy for the Flashes, as they rolled to a 44-14 win. A pick six from freshman Devonte Taylor in the first...
