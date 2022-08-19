CORTLAND OH- Lakeview has seen a tremendous amount of success in volleyball in the recent past. One of the key cogs to their fantastic attack is senior Tara Lytle. Lytle has been on the varsity floor since her freshman season, and has gotten better every year. Now as a captain she looks to not only lead the team statistically, but verbally and emotionally as well.

CORTLAND, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO