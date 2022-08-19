Read full article on original website
12tomatoes.com
Charred Salsa Green Beans
A summer green bean recipe to knock your socks off. Who says boiling is the only way to cook our beans? This recipe has you making fresh salsa, then charring the green beans with the charred salsa. I love green beans and I’m always looking for more ways to eat them. Tomatoes and green beans pair really well together, so I thought why not mimic the char on the green beans to a freshly charred salsa? First time making salsa? This is a great way to get familiar with the four main salsa ingredients. Tomato, jalapeno, onion, and lime juice. Let’s get into it.
Chicken fajita tacos: Try the dinner recipe
If you're searching for an easy dinner idea, give these chicken fajita tacos a whirl. "Our chicken fajita tacos are the answer on a night when you have little time, low bandwidth and maybe even limited ingredients. This delicious dish can be made in 28 minutes or less and only uses one pan. That means quick cook time and minimal after-dinner cleanup," says Julie Park, co-creator of platein28.com.
Cali-Baja fish tacos: Try the delicious recipe
Summer means sun, sand and a slower pace of life. It may also mean these delicious fish tacos are on deck. "Whenever I bite into these fish tacos, I'm transported to the surf and the sand of California and its neighbor to the south, Baja California, Mexico," said Pati Jinich, chef, cookbook author and television host.
Vice
Grown-Up Stir-Fried Rice Recipe
A few years back, while I was visiting family in Ahmedabad, my father and I went to have tea with his neighbors. The Sastrys are from the South Indian state of Karnataka. While we were having tea and the usual cookies and other obligatory snacks and making small talk, their elementary school–aged children came home from school. Mrs. Sastry excused herself to make a snack for the children. I heard her chopping something in the kitchen and offered to help. She said no, so I asked if I could watch her as she put together this snack. She said yes.
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHEESY GRILLED PINEAPPLE CHICKEN
Cheesy Grilled Pineapple Chicken made with an easy marinade & topped with grilled pineapple and a slice of jack cheese. Tender, juicy grilled chicken recipe with fantastic flavor!. My older sister, Jenn described this recipe to me at least 10 years ago and it’s one we enjoy repeating each grilling...
A Brunch Fave, the Crunchy Gentleman Is Also a Perfect Midnight Snack
If you’re even vaguely familiar with the delicious blend of crispy bread, gooey cheese and warm ham that is the croque monsieur (which translates to “crunch sir” in French), then you’re likely aware there is a variation of the Paris favorite known as the croque madame that is essentially the same sandwich just topped with a fried egg.
I Tried Mango Paletas with Tajín and They’re the Best Way to Beat the Heat
I’m not sure what rock I had been living under, but consider me one of Bricia Lopez Maytorena’s newest and biggest fans. She is the author of Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico and has amassed an Instagram following of over 33,000 followers. She’s also a mom, like me, cooking up fun projects in the kitchen with her kids. Her food is tasty and she just seems like she’d be a fun friend to have in the kitchen. (Hey girl, call me for a lunch date!)
recipesgram.com
Creamy Chocolate Tiramisu
If you like tiramisu dessert, then this chocolate tiramisu will satisfy your taste buds! Rich and creamy and very easy to prepare – this recipe is definitely one of my favorite desserts that I usually prepare for weakened of holidays. As an Italian, I really like to experiment with the classic Italian desserts and this one is just perfect. Here is the recipe:
Classic Coronation Chicken Recipe
Believe it or not, we can thank Queen Elizabeth II for coronation chicken. If you don't know the back story behind this dish, it's a pretty good one. According to Cordon Bleu, students at the school whipped this dish up for the queen at a luncheon in 1953. Initially, it was named "Poulet Reine Elizabeth," though now, people simply refer to it as "coronation chicken." Recipe developer Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating came up with her own spin on the classic recipe, and in case you're not familiar with the dish, she gives us a quick rundown: "Coronation chicken is a classic British dish that was first developed in 1953 to celebrate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II," Brookes explains. "It's a cold dish featuring chicken in a sweet and creamy mildy spiced sauce."
Epicurious
Dr. Bird Cake
The world-famous hummingbird cake has its origins in Jamaica, where it is also known as Dr. Bird Cake. The interweaving of both pineapple juice and pineapple chunks with spices and banana produces a craveable cake, which is bolstered with crunchy pecans and a creamy frosting. The cake’s history goes back to the 1960s when the Jamaican Tourist Board, looking to foster tourism as a means of creating a new stream of income, utilized fruits of the island—yes, banana and pineapple—in a cake recipe. This recipe distributed to the media sought to spread the word about the island’s remarkable produce. The spiced banana-pineapple cake was named after the country’s national bird, the hummingbird, colloquially known as the doctor bird. Food editors, particularly in U.S. Southern states, got hold of the recipe and from there it rapidly became part of the annals of American cooking, and then the world’s. Upon tasting the cake it’s evident why it has attracted so much attention over the years.
The Daily South
Crispy Onion Rings with Kickin' Ranch
Few Southerners can resist the temptation of a perfectly crispy fried onion ring. While many of our favorite barbecue joints have onion rings on the menu, there's nothing better than making them at home so you can enjoy the ultimate Southern appetizer at its crispiest state, fresh from the fryer and almost too hot to handle.
thesouthernladycooks.com
CAJUN CHEESE CRACKERS
Cajun cheese crackers make a great snack or appetizer to serve at any gathering. Make them for the holidays as a gift for a friend. These Cajun cheese crackers are quick and easy and good! You can double or triple the recipe to make a lot. Take them to tailgating events or just make them when you are watching a great movie on t.v. They are addictive. You can change up this recipe to suit your own taste. Make it really hot if you want. Great little snack to prepare for watching ballgames when you have friends drop by to visit. They keep well in an airtight container. My family loves them and they are requested often.
Stir-Fried Baby Bok Choy
Bok choy is a favorite in my house — it’s one of the easiest ways to get a green veggie on the table quickly. If you’re not familiar with the vegetable, it can feel a little intimidating to cook, but it’s fairly straightforward once you tackle it once or twice.
recipesgram.com
Malibu Truffles (Easy Recipe)
These Malibu truffles can be a perfect addition to every party. This dessert is ideal for you if you like the taste of a Malibu and/or pina colada cocktail. Here is the recipe:. Servings 24. Ingredients:. 1 box (around 3 cups) vanilla wafer, crushed. 1 cup confectioners’ sugar, sifted.
12tomatoes.com
5-Ingredient No-Bake Cheesecake
Cheesecake is one of those desserts that fits the bill pretty much on any occasion. Whether it’s a weeknight at home, a family dinner, or even a special holiday or celebration there’s no time when a cheesecake isn’t a welcome end to a yummy meal. But, they can take a long time to make.
The Daily South
How to Soften Butter
Diving in on a baking project? Don't forget to soften the butter first!. Softened butter is used in a variety of recipes, from yellow cake and pound cake to your favorite cookies and buttercream frosting. Softened butter is also used to make compound butter, which can easily enhance the flavor and look of a dish.
princesspinkygirl.com
Peanut Butter Brookies
This Peanut Butter Brookies recipe takes only 5 minutes to prepare and is my favorite way to bake two sweet treats, peanut butter cookies and brownies, at the same time in one pan. Using a few simple shortcuts, it couldn’t be any easier to create the best bite of a...
12tomatoes.com
Creamy Ground Beef Orzo
A 30-minute dinner that everyone’s happy about. I have made a version of this dish at least 101 times, maybe more. It’s a dinner I turn to when I need something I know the whole family will eat but maybe I didn’t take any time to plan ahead. Sometimes it’s with elbow macaroni, sometimes with shells, but it’s always a one-pot wonder that comes together in thirty minutes and features plenty of creamy, tomatoey comfort. (In other words, a true crowd pleaser.) Here, it’s with orzo, which cooks a little quicker and somehow feels even more comforting.
recipesgram.com
Italian Tiramisu Gelato Pie (18-Minute Recipe)
This Italian tiramisu gelato pie is so creamy, semi-cold, and very delicious! It has an intensive tiramisu taste, so if you like coffee desserts then this one is the ideal sweet treat for you! It took me exactly 18 minutes to prepare it, plus around 5 hours to set. Here is the recipe:
