Nothing Bundt Cakes giving away free cakes for 25th birthday
Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery specializing in bundt cakes, is giving away 250 free cakes at each location to celebrate its 25th birthday. The bakery has locations in Albany and Clifton Park.
Ballston Spa Hannaford recalls ground beef sold Sunday
No injuries or illnesses were reported, and the notice only applies to one store.
Swimming dogs to fundraise for homeless pets
Dogs may enjoy swimming as much as humans do and were currently in the dog days of August. Next Saturday, pooches will be plunging for a good cause in Amsterdam.
Several Departments Battle Raging Fire at Troy Apartment
A major fire broke out at a city of Troy apartment complex on Friday night. NewsChannel 13 reports the fire began around 7:30pm on the second floor of a building at Village Green Apartments on Morrison Ave. Crews from a number of surrounding departments responded to the blaze, including the...
NEWS10 ABC
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Do you mind if a neighbor’s dog pees on your grass?
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Sherri, and it’s about dogs taking care of business. Here’s the email:. Hey Jaime. I have a quick dilemma for you. We all know that we have to clean up after our dogs when we walk them and they do number two on someone’s lawn, or anywhere really. But what about number one. Do you think it’s okay to let your dog do number one on your neighbor’s lawn? I ask because my neighbor walks his dog and the dog goes number one up and down the street. Sometimes the urine kills that little area of the grass. I don’t like it and some of my other neighbor’s agree with me. I’ve even posted signs that say a dog can’t do ANY business on my lawn. Do you think we’re being too sensitive, or do you think it’s okay to tell our neighbor with the dog not to let him pee on our lawns. Thanks so much Jaime. Love your show!
Peak inside a Magical Little Hobbit House – Coming Soon to June Farms in Upstate NY!
It's no wonder why June Farms in West Sand Lake has become one of Upstate NY's best-kept secrets. Over the last few years, Matt Baumgartner - the owner of the farm - has worked tirelessly to create a unique experience for guests and he never stops adding new and exciting things.
Discovering Saratoga: Musician creates soundtrack to Saratoga
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Singer-songwriter Garry Manuel finds inspiration during quiet mornings at the Saratoga Race Course. The Rochester resident discovered his love for horse racing more than 40 years ago. With help from his band Sunup, they put together the Saratoga Sunrise album. The title track encapsulates the beauty of an early morning […]
glensfallschronicle.com
Washington County Fair is full go
The 132nd Washington County Fair opens Monday, Aug. 22, and runs daily through Sunday, Aug. 28, at the fairgrounds on Route 29, between Greenwich and Schuylerville. The animals, the rides, the games, the tractor pulls, food concessions new and old: “It’s back to normal” for the first time since Covid, says Fair co-General Manager Rebecca Breese.
newyorkalmanack.com
Don Rittner To Lead Warren County Historical Society
Rittner has experience in the history field as an historian, archeologist, educator, and author in the Capital Region. He has been the involved in several historic and environmental non-profit organizations, and he has authored over fifty short books. WCHS President Dr. Stan Cianfarano said, “Don is a very experienced historian,...
newyorkalmanack.com
Fort Ticonderoga To Reenact 1777 Brown’s Raid
The plan included an attack on Fort Ticonderoga from the west under Colonel John Brown, while Colonel Samuel Johnson created a diversion with an attack on Mount Independence, across Lake Champlain. At the same time, Colonel Ruggles Woodbridge was sent to occupy Skenesboro (now Whitehall), which had been abandoned by the British, and then move south through Fort Anne to Fort Edward toward Burgoyne’s army massing near Saratoga.
newyorkalmanack.com
Ralph Waldo Emerson in the Capital District in 1852
Throughout the 1840s, members of the commercial and professional classes of New York’s Capital Region cities established “Young Men’s Associations,” loosely based upon the Young Men’s Christian Association recently founded in England. In Schenectady, ten prominent men formed their own Young Men’s Association in an attempt to bring culture to their growing city of 10,000.
Fire breaks out in Cohoes apartment complex
A fire on Sunday sent several local crews to 50 Manor Sites Apartments in Cohoes
Motorcyclists ride for PTSD from Albany to Ballston Spa
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Motorcyclists from across the Capital Region rode their bikes in support of Operation at Ease on Saturday. The Capital Region-based organization pairs rescued dogs from shelters with veterans and first responders. Some dogs are trained to help with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and mobility. “The reason we started it is because there […]
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com
Shelving Rock Falls – Fort Ann, NY
Adirondack waterfalls, like Shelving Rock Falls, have a special rustic quality about them that just sets them apart from other waterfalls in New York State. Perhaps it’s the enormous rock formations surrounding them (and the creeks flowing to and from them) or the dramatic wooded landscape that encompasses them. These waterfalls are distinctive and really are some of the most peaceful and stunning destinations on Earth.
Ayers Animal Shelter employee attacked by two dogs
An employee at Ayers Animal Shelter on Hilltop Road in Root was reportedly attacked by two dogs on Monday. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 9:40 a.m.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Diamond Brady Plaza Sells for $3.95 Million
SARATOGA SPRINGS - The Diamond Brady Plaza, located at 63 Putnam St. has recently been purchased by Tom Roohan, owner of Roohan Realty. Robin K. Cooper of the Albany Business Report was the first to break the news of the recent transaction that totaled almost $4 million dollars. Bruce Levinsky...
4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses
Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
WNYT
Clifton Park house fire under investigation
A house fire is under investigation in the Town of Clifton Park. Jonesville firefighters responded to the scene late Saturday night. The fire broke out just after 11 o’clock at a home on Carpenter Way. Saratoga County dispatch confirms multiple departments were called to the scene. Jonesville Fire Captain...
Missing teen in Washington County
Zoey Johnson, 16, is actively missing, says the Washington County Sheriff's Office. She was last seen on Hinds Road in Argyle, wearing a black hoodie with a picture of Chester Bennington (late vocalist of Lincoln Park) on it.
Albany Central Warehouse Owner Slapped with Yet Another Deadline
In the never ending saga of Albany biggest eyesore, the current owner of Albany's abandoned and decrepit Central Warehouse building has been given.... wait for it... more time. The city set a date of September 16th saying all windows, doors and entrances must be sealed. All flammable materials must be...
