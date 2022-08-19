Read full article on original website
BBC
David Armstrong: Ex-Middlesbrough and Southampton midfielder dies aged 67
Tributes have been paid to former Middlesbrough, Southampton and England player David Armstrong, who has died at the age of 67. The midfielder spent 10 seasons at Boro between 1971 and 1981, making 431 appearances and scoring 77 goals. He was a key member of their Second Division promotion-winning squad...
BBC
Anthony Gordon: Do Everton stick or twist on £50m-rated youngster?
It is Everton's £50m question. Take the money for Anthony Gordon and reinvest or put their faith in a prodigious homegrown talent who has become a favourite of the Goodison Park faithful?. The Toffees have seen this one before. Wayne Rooney and Ross Barkley both came through the club's...
BBC
Georginio Wijnaldum: Roma midfielder a World Cup doubt for Netherlands after breaking leg
Roma midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum broke his leg in training on Sunday, putting his participation at the World Cup in Qatar in doubt. The Netherlands midfielder, 31, joined Roma on loan from Paris St-Germain two weeks ago. The Serie A club said medical tests had "confirmed the presence of a fracture...
UEFA・
BBC
Arsenal mentality shift 'crazy' - how far can Mikel Arteta's Gunners go?
Arsenal look like a team reborn after three straight wins sent them top of the fledgling Premier League table - with even goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale saying their change in mentality has been "crazy". So just how far can the Gunners go?. It is a vast contrast to last season when...
BBC
Welsh rugby pre-season guide 2022
Cardiff Rugby, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets are preparing for the new season with pre-season warm-up games. The new United Rugby Championship (URC) will begin on the weekend of 16-18 September. Here is BBC Sport Wales' guide to the pre-season friendlies of the four Welsh professional sides. Saturday, 20 August. Hartpury...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Man City goes for 3rd win; Barcelona at Sociedad
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Manchester City aims to match Arsenal in opening the season with three straight wins in the Premier League. City, the defending champion, heads to Newcastle for a match against a Saudi-funded team which could within a few years be a serious title contender because of the wealth of its owners. City has already beaten West Ham and Bournemouth, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets. Newcastle has beaten Nottingham Forest and drawn at Brighton, and also hasn't conceded. Chelsea heads to Leeds looking to maintain its unbeaten start, as does Brighton when it travels to play West Ham.
BBC
Sheffield United 3-0 Blackburn Rovers: Iliman Ndiaye double sends Blades top
Sheffield United moved top of the Championship as they dethroned previous leaders Blackburn Rovers with a comfortable win at Bramall Lane. The Blades led at the break courtesy of Oliver Norwood's impressive free-kick into the top right-hand corner after 35 minutes. Iliman Ndiaye gave Sheffield United a two-goal cushion after...
BBC
Newcastle United: Women's team become part of club after formal restructuring
Newcastle United Women are officially part of Newcastle United Football Club for the first time following a restructuring of the club. The women's team had previously operated independently with the support of the Newcastle United Foundation. The change will lead to investment in the first team squad, the creation of...
Report: Roma And Spurs Join Inter Milan In The Race For Trevoh Chalobah
Chelsea youngster Trevoh Chalobah looks set to leave on loan this summer with Thomas Tuchel looking to bring in at least one new centre-back to strengthen the Blue's defence.
BBC
Newcastle 3-3 Manchester City: Revenge, relief and a six-goal St James' Park spectacular
Revenge, a dramatic comeback, an overturned red card and brilliant goals - Newcastle versus Manchester City is already laying a strong claim to be game of the season. On a thrilling afternoon at St James' Park, the reigning champions took a fifth-minute lead through Ilkay Gundogan, before goals from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier gave Newcastle a 3-1 advantage after 54 minutes.
SB Nation
Match Recap: Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea: A performance to remember
Leeds United put in one of their best performances in recent memory to beat Chelsea in the Elland Road sunshine. It might’ve been a totally different afternoon had Sterling managed to put away his chance within the first 40 seconds. He drifted inside from the left, opting to shoot on the third opportunity, curling the shot just wide from the edge of the box. Sterling made no mistake when a similar chance cropped up later in the half, but his goal was disallowed for offside.
BBC
Wesley Fofana: Leicester City defender 'not in right frame of mind to play'
Wesley Fofana was not "in the right frame of mind" to play for Leicester City in the 2-1 defeat by Southampton, says boss Brendan Rodgers. The 21-year-old French defender, who signed a new deal with the club until 2027 in March, is believed to want to join Chelsea. He watched...
BBC
We know what cup run means - Coady
Conor Coady says he is loving life at Everton and that performances are on the "right track" after the draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Coady thinks the Toffees deserved more than a point and now has his sights set on a first win when Everton face Fleetwood on Tuesday.
BBC
Raheem Sterling: Chelsea winger left 'fuming' by Manchester City exit
Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling says he was left "fuming" and "raging" by his exit from Manchester City. Sterling, 27, moved to Stamford Bridge this summer in a deal worth £50m, having won four Premier League titles during seven years at City. He started just 23 league games last season,...
ESPN
Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko is the Premier League's most successful player
When Arsenal beat Bournemouth 3-0 this past weekend, not only did the Gunners go vaulting to the top of the Premier League table, they also saw one member of their team claim top spot in an important statistic for the 30-year history of the league. New £30 million signing Oleksandr...
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Following a complete dud of a season opener, Steven Gerrard has quickly righted the ship with a 2-1 victory over Everton and now it’s on to the fantastic atmosphere of Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace. Patrick Vieira’s Eagles managed a draw at Anfield last week and suffered a 2-0 battering at home to Arsenal prior to that. Players to watch for include forwards, Odsonne Edouard and Wilfried Zaha, and central midfielder, Eberechi Eze.
ESPN
Premier League unpredictability, Dortmund's meltdown, Mbappe happy again: Weekend review
Another weekend of headlines, golazos and unpredictable finishes across Europe's biggest leagues. From Borussia Dortmund's meltdown to Leeds' dominating performance over Chelsea, there was no shortage of drama. ESPN correspondents Rob Dawson, Alex Kirkland, Julien Laurens, Sam Marsden, James Tyler and James Olley break down the big stuff you need...
MLS・
Glazer Family's Inner-Disagreements Revealed
According to The Athletic, the Glazer siblings hold differing views over Manchester United's finances and their sustained ownership.
