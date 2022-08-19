ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

David Armstrong: Ex-Middlesbrough and Southampton midfielder dies aged 67

Tributes have been paid to former Middlesbrough, Southampton and England player David Armstrong, who has died at the age of 67. The midfielder spent 10 seasons at Boro between 1971 and 1981, making 431 appearances and scoring 77 goals. He was a key member of their Second Division promotion-winning squad...
BBC

Welsh rugby pre-season guide 2022

Cardiff Rugby, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets are preparing for the new season with pre-season warm-up games. The new United Rugby Championship (URC) will begin on the weekend of 16-18 September. Here is BBC Sport Wales' guide to the pre-season friendlies of the four Welsh professional sides. Saturday, 20 August. Hartpury...
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Man City goes for 3rd win; Barcelona at Sociedad

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Manchester City aims to match Arsenal in opening the season with three straight wins in the Premier League. City, the defending champion, heads to Newcastle for a match against a Saudi-funded team which could within a few years be a serious title contender because of the wealth of its owners. City has already beaten West Ham and Bournemouth, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets. Newcastle has beaten Nottingham Forest and drawn at Brighton, and also hasn't conceded. Chelsea heads to Leeds looking to maintain its unbeaten start, as does Brighton when it travels to play West Ham.
BBC

Newcastle 3-3 Manchester City: Revenge, relief and a six-goal St James' Park spectacular

Revenge, a dramatic comeback, an overturned red card and brilliant goals - Newcastle versus Manchester City is already laying a strong claim to be game of the season. On a thrilling afternoon at St James' Park, the reigning champions took a fifth-minute lead through Ilkay Gundogan, before goals from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier gave Newcastle a 3-1 advantage after 54 minutes.
SB Nation

Match Recap: Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea: A performance to remember

Leeds United put in one of their best performances in recent memory to beat Chelsea in the Elland Road sunshine. It might’ve been a totally different afternoon had Sterling managed to put away his chance within the first 40 seconds. He drifted inside from the left, opting to shoot on the third opportunity, curling the shot just wide from the edge of the box. Sterling made no mistake when a similar chance cropped up later in the half, but his goal was disallowed for offside.
BBC

We know what cup run means - Coady

Conor Coady says he is loving life at Everton and that performances are on the "right track" after the draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Coady thinks the Toffees deserved more than a point and now has his sights set on a first win when Everton face Fleetwood on Tuesday.
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Following a complete dud of a season opener, Steven Gerrard has quickly righted the ship with a 2-1 victory over Everton and now it’s on to the fantastic atmosphere of Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace. Patrick Vieira’s Eagles managed a draw at Anfield last week and suffered a 2-0 battering at home to Arsenal prior to that. Players to watch for include forwards, Odsonne Edouard and Wilfried Zaha, and central midfielder, Eberechi Eze.
ESPN

Premier League unpredictability, Dortmund's meltdown, Mbappe happy again: Weekend review

Another weekend of headlines, golazos and unpredictable finishes across Europe's biggest leagues. From Borussia Dortmund's meltdown to Leeds' dominating performance over Chelsea, there was no shortage of drama. ESPN correspondents Rob Dawson, Alex Kirkland, Julien Laurens, Sam Marsden, James Tyler and James Olley break down the big stuff you need...
