ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

DeFi needs to start creating real-world value if it wants to survive

The total value locked in decentralized finance (DeFi) projects is hovering around $62 billion as of mid-August, down from a peak of over $250 billion in December 2021. Capital is fleeing the crypto space amid war, soaring inflation and whatever other surprises 2022 may still have in store for us.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Metaverse is a key factor in long-term NFT success, says new research

A new report from Juniper Research analyzed the trajectory of the nonfungible token (NFT) market over the next five years. According to the study, global transactions related to NFTs will escalate from 24 million in 2022 to nearly 40 million by 2027. One of the top catalysts to push NFT...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum advances with standards for smart contract security audits

The Ethereum ecosystem continues to witness a flurry of activity that has individuals and organizations deploying token contracts, adding liquidity to pools and deploying smart contracts to support a wide range of business models. While notable, this growth has also been riddled with security exploits, leaving decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols vulnerable to hacks and scams.
COMPUTERS
CoinTelegraph

Can Web3 be hacked? Is the decentralized internet safer?

Web3 came into existence posed as a blockchain-powered disruption to the current state of the internet. Yet, as a nascent technology, a fog of assumptions plagues discussions about the real capabilities of Web3 and its role in our day-to-day lives. Considering the promise of a decentralized internet using public blockchains,...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Digital Asset#Art#Video Production#Digital Goods#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Nba
CoinTelegraph

Who accepts Ethereum as payment?

Ethereum is the first-generation blockchain technology for building DApps, holding assets and transacting in a decentralized environment. Powered by blockchain technology, Ethereum is a decentralized platform designed to be scalable, programmable and secure. It facilitates a peer-to-peer (P2P) network for the secure execution and verification of application codes via smart contracts. These are automated software blocks that enable participants to transact in the absence of a central authority.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Canaan exec says opportunity outweighs crisis as Bitcoin miners struggle with shrinking profits

2022 has been an exceptionally rough year for the crypto market, and the last few months of Bitcoin’s (BTC) price action could be a sign that bears aren’t even close to being ready to let up. Crumbling crypto prices also equate to diminishing profits for Bitcoin miners and this week’s regulatory action by the United States lawmakers requesting energy consumption data from four major BTC mining companies is bound to exert a bit more pressure on an already fragile situation.
RETAIL
CoinTelegraph

Are non-KYC crypto exchanges as safe as their KYC-compliant peers?

Many see implementing Know Your Customer (KYC) tools in crypto as a deterrent to the Bitcoin (BTC) Standard, which has predominantly promoted anonymized peer-to-peer transactions. However, regulators stay put on promoting KYC and anti-money laundering (AML) implementations as a means to ensure investors’ safety and protection against financial fraud.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Markets
CoinTelegraph

South Korean financial majors want to create virtual assets exchange in 2023: Report

Samsung Securities is among seven large South Korean securities companies that have applied for government approval to create a virtual assets exchange, according to a report in South Korean publication Newspim. The companies aim to create a corporation to open an exchange in the first half of next year. Newspim quoted an unidentified executive as saying that discussions on the project are now being finalized.
WORLD
CoinTelegraph

Data shows Bitcoin and altcoins at risk of a 20% drop to new yearly lows

After the rising wedge formation was broken on Aug. 17, the total crypto market capitalization quickly dropped to $1 trillion and the bulls' dream of recouping the $1.2 trillion support, last seen on June 10, became even more distant. The worsening conditions are not exclusive to crypto markets. The price...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Acala community votes to burn 2.97 billion of erroneously minted aUSD stablecoin

According to a new post by Acala Network co-founder Bette Chen, the community has voted to burn 2.97 billion worth of Acala USD (aUSD) stablecoin. Acala is a decentralized finance platform built on the Polkadot (DOT) ecosystem. The week prior, the price of aUSD fell to less than $0.01 from its dollar peg after it was discovered that 3.022 billion aUSD had been erroneously minted through a misconfiguration of the iBTC/aUSD liquidity pool, which went live on August 14.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinTelegraph

BlockFi tops revenue grower list with 250,000% increase, BitGo aims to sue Galaxy Digital, and Bitcoin’s price drops: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 14-20

Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Crypto’s continued journey...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Cryptocurrencies react to Jackson Hole, Fed rate hike plans and a weakening bear market rally

The European stock markets and the United States equities markets are both deep in the red on Aug. 22 as investors fear that aggressive rate hikes may not be off the table. Another thing keeping investors nervous could be the upcoming Jackson Hole economic symposium, which is scheduled to begin on Aug. 25. Investors are concerned that Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell could further elaborate on the Fed's hawkish stance and plans for future interest rate hikes.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

8 sneaky crypto scams on Twitter right now

Cybersecurity analyst Serpent has revealed his picks for the most dastardly crypto and nonfungible token (NFT) scams currently active on Twitter. The analyst, who has 253,400 followers on Twitter, is the founder of artificial intelligence and community-powered crypto threat mitigation system, Sentinel. In a 19-part thread posted on Aug. 21,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin whales attack sellers at $22.3K as euro drops below USD parity

Bitcoin (BTC) drifted near $21,000 on the Aug. 22 Wall Street open as the new week began without a rebound. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD failing to summon a comeback after last week’s 11.6% losses. The pair put in fresh multi-week lows under $20,800 over...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Binance vs. FTX: CZ calls out ‘bad players’ for crypto exchange jitters

The CEO of crypto exchange Binance, Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao, raised concern for traders after learning about the infamous phenomenon of trade jitters on other crypto exchanges. Jitters in crypto trading relate to a trade event wherein an investor’s buy or sell order gets stuck and moves down in...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Hackers exploit zero-day bug to steal from General Bytes Bitcoin ATMs

Bitcoin ATM manufacturer General Bytes had its servers compromised via a zero-day attack on Thursday that enabled hackers to make themselves the default administrators and modify settings so that all funds would be transferred to their wallet address. The amount of funds stolen and the number of ATMs compromised have...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy