Apple’s M2-powered 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros could launch as soon as early next year, according to a new prediction from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Production looks set to start in the fourth quarter of 2022, which indicates an early 2023 launch window. We’ve seen plenty of rumors and leaks about the MacBook Pro M2 14-inch and 16-inch models, but this is one of the more concrete predictions from a reliable source. But there is some bad news.

COMPUTERS ・ 16 HOURS AGO