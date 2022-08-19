Read full article on original website
Google Pixel Buds Pro fall to $175 for the first time ever
Google's Pixel Buds Pro are among our top picks for best wireless earbuds. And now, these stellar AirPods Pro killers can be had for dollars off retail. The Pixel Buds Pro are on sale for $174.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Usually, these earbuds would set you back $200, so you're saving $25. This marks the Pixel Buds Pro lowest price in history. It's also one of the best headphone deals we've tracked all summer.
Logitech Combo Touch review: the 2021 iPad keyboard case to beat
Logitech’s Combo Touch is the ideal keyboard case for the iPad 9 with backlit keys, glass trackpad and a kickstand. The Logitech Combo Touch is a Magic Keyboard for everyone — equipped with just about everything you’d want from a keyboard case and more. 2021 iPad owners choice of premium keyboards is severely limited, as Apple keeps its luxurious options only for the Air and Pro.
Razer back to school sale — deals, student discounts, freebies
Razer back to school deals, student discounts, bundles and free gifts are available at Razer.com. For a limited time, score excellent back to school savings on Razer laptops, monitors, PC accessories, gaming chairs, and more. Students and educators save up to 20% off Razer gear via the Razer Student Education...
TikTok stars boycott Amazon in activism push
TikTok influencers boasting collectively more than 51 million followers say they won't work with Amazon until the e-commerce colossus delivers key concessions to workers and halts anti-union efforts. The group is also calling on Amazon, which has long resisted unionization efforts in its US facilities, to stop its opposition.
Hurry! PS5 bundle restocks at Walmart and PlayStation Direct
Another PS5 Horizon Forbidden West console bundle restock is tipped for today, August 23 at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. Walmart Plus members get exclusive access to this PS5 drop, so if you're already a subscriber, here's your chance to finally get yourself one. If you're not a Walmart Plus...
M2-powered 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros may launch sooner than you think — with one big catch
Apple’s M2-powered 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros could launch as soon as early next year, according to a new prediction from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Production looks set to start in the fourth quarter of 2022, which indicates an early 2023 launch window. We’ve seen plenty of rumors and leaks about the MacBook Pro M2 14-inch and 16-inch models, but this is one of the more concrete predictions from a reliable source. But there is some bad news.
6 Gmail features you probably don’t know about
Google’s email service, Gmail, has been dominating the market since its release in 2004. Gmail’s only major competitor, Yahoo Mail, is miles away from Gmail’s success, even though it’s been around much longer. It, along with Hotmail, had a major grip on market share before Gmail’s arrival. Gmail currently has at least 1.5 billion active users to Yahoo Mail’s 225 million. The two are no longer comparable.
Ransomware is the biggest malware threat — avoid hackers holding your data hostage
Ransomware is an ongoing scourge, with the nasty malware impacting users and large-scale organizations alike. We’ve seen AMD and Intel suffer from data leak in an active Gigabyte ransomware attack, Microsoft dealing with a massive email hack, and Cyberpunk 2077 developers CD Projekt Red under fire with a nasty security breach — and that’s just in 2021.
