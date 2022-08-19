ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Posse volunteer reaches 35 years

 5 days ago

As the eyes and ears of the Sun City West community, the Sun City West Posse is filled with residents who volunteer time to keep people safe.

Gerry Niedzwiecki received a service award during the Aug. 16 general meeting for giving 35 years to the Posse. She said she is grateful for the organization, enjoyed her time and is thankful to her family.

“Thirty-five years is a long time and most people don’t have a paying job that lasts that long, much less a job you volunteer for and every year you get a new boss and it is pretty tough,” she joked.

John Burroughs has been volunteering for 15 years with the Sun City West Posse.

John Burroughs was also honored for his 15 years as a Sun City West Posse volunteer.

Volunteer activity remains lower than pre-pandemic surverys, according to a Gallup survey. The Gallup website shows 81% of Americans claimed to hve donated money to a religious or other charitable organization over a one year time frame and 56% volunteered time to a similar organization. The poll shows there was a dip in 2020 during the start of the pandemic, but since then charitable donations have rebounded and nearly back to the survey levels from 2013 and 2017.

The poll also shows during the Great Recession the rate of volunteering has been at the current level.

When it comes to donations to religious organizations, those have declined as well, according to the same poll. Seventy-four percent of people gave money to another charitable cause, which is up from 64% a year ago.

Membership declines in churches are one of the reasons donations have also declined.

Last March, funding for pedestals for the 2020 patrol cars were approved to be like the others. An alternative model will be placed in the two new cars being built this month. Depending on how those work, then Posse officials will move forward with the purchase price of $100, approved by board of directors earlier this year.

Lt. Scott Keller, Maricopa County Sheriffs Office, explained how Michael Redman, deputy with MCSO, has been working with the Sun City Posse during night watch.

“He has been going out in uniform with some Sun City Pose members showing trouble areas at night with homeless to see where they are trespassing and where we already have trespassing agreements and can trespass them form the area,” he explained.

The challenge is residents are calling the Posse, instead of MCSO. Redman is working to bridge the gap to assist both groups.

Reach reporter Jennifer Jimenez at jjimenez@iniusa.org.

