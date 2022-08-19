Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
See Inside One of the Oldest Restaurants You’ll Find in Illinois
It first opened in 1898. I believe it was the first restaurant in Illinois to be given a liquor license. Now, you can see inside what was one of the first eateries in Illinois that is still going strong today on the Loop in Chicago. Have you ever eaten at...
Did You Know Illinois Is Home To World’s Largest Pizza Slice?
At this pizza place in Illinois, their slice is as big as a full pie. The Ideal Lunch In Illinois Is A Big Slice Of Pizza. When I was in high school, my friends and I were always looking for the next best slice of pizza. We could usually find a great deal for just a couple of bucks and it would include a soda. The mom-and-pop pizza joints were everywhere, so there were plenty of places to grab a big slice. Nowadays, it's a lot harder to find a giant slice of pizza. That's why when I hear about one, I get excited.
Wisconsin Town Is Crawling With (Possibly Creepy) Wooden Trolls
Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin is a quiet, unassuming small Wisconsin town with some peculiar statues standing guard around as tourist attractions. It all started in 1976 when the owners of a Scandinavian gift shop in town, Open House, imported a troll from Sweden and displayed it outside their store where it was visible from the highway.
See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die
There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What is 100% Worse When Wet? KY, IL and IN Residents Share Hilarious Answers
Water is everywhere. It covers more than half the Earth, our bodies are made up of mostly water, and of course, we need to consume it on a consistent basis to stay alive. We use it to cook, clean ourselves, and there's nothing like jumping into a pool of it to get some relief from the sun on the hot and humid days of summer in the Midwest. As important and beneficial as it is to our day-to-day lives, there are times when it's an unwelcome guest; like when a pipe bursts in your home, or it floods streets after heavy rain. There are also those times when it's just annoying and ruins a moment.
Crazy Fun Facts About Illinois and Missouri Will Blow Your Mind
Both Illinois and Missouri have a ton of history in each state, but one website claims they have fun with some of the craziest facts that will blow your mind. Bestlifeonline.com has come up with some of the craziest facts known in all 50 states. What they have to say might surprise you and some may already know these fun facts.
Illinois is home to the National Great Rivers Museum
Illinois and the Mississippi River have such a unique relationship, but there is more to the relationship than you may know, if you want to more about the relationship that the state, the land, and the people have with the Mighty Mississippi then you need to take a trip to the National Great Rivers Museum.
Vintage Retro Video Shows Illinois Electric Railroad 70 Years Ago
There was an era when Illinois had a method of transportation unlike any before or after it. It was the electric railroad and there's a vintage video showing what this railroad was like in action. It was known as the Illinois Terminal Railroad. Wikipedia shows this unique transportation network was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Labor Day Weekend Restaurant Deals, Discounts and Freebies in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois
Labor Day is when we celebrate our country's unions and workforce. We use the weekend to enjoy the last unofficial summer moments by picnicking and grilling out. But, depending on how hot it is and whether or not we really want to go to the trouble of grilling out, we sometimes choose to celebrate indoors at a restaurant. Or, we get take-out and go home to enjoy the day without having to cook.
Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October
Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
Here’s the Best Place to Eat Illinois’ Most Famous Sandwich
When I think of food in Illinois, I consider pizza, Italian beef, hot dogs, and burgers. Some of the best of each of those categories can be found within The Land of Lincoln. I've got to be honest with you here, when I saw this yesterday from Insider, an article called The Most Famous Local Sandwich From Every State, I fully thought it would be an Italian beef.
10 Foods You Have to Eat at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair
The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is underway at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville. I spent opening day like there like I have for 20 of the last 22 years and, like always, much of my time was spent eating. So, to get you geared up for your trip to the Fair, I decided to put together a list of the 10 Foods You Have to Eat at the Kentucky State Fair. And, yes. I built this list from experience. I have been coming to and enjoying the Kentucky State Fair for two decades and I have pretty much tried everything there is to try.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mystery Person Won $1.3 Billion Lottery From This Illinois Store
If you happened to buy a lottery ticket from a certain Illinois convenience store, you might be nearly a billionaire now and not even now it. CBS News is reporting that there was only 1 winner from the $1.3 billion dollar mega-millions jackpot Friday night. That winner who remains a mystery purchased their ticket from a Des Plaines, Illinois Speedway store.
Legend Says to Honk When Driving Under This Indiana Bridge So You Can Muffle the Ghostly Screams
Indiana is home to many haunted places, but this one you can drive under. One thing I'm a sucker for is a good ghost story. I love listening to local lore about places that have a creepy past. There's just something fun about a good ghost story. There's one place in Indiana that is said to be haunted, and if you happen to drive under it you should honk to muffle the sounds of ghostly screams. Sounds wild, count me in!
This Illinois State Park Named a Best Place to View Fall Colors
Hard to believe we're not that far away from the season when the colors will start to change signaling the arrival of Fall. If you're a fan of watching leaves performing this annual ritual, you need to drive down the Mississippi River a ways to an Illinois state park that was named one of the best places in America to see the changing of the seasons.
Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana Announce New Cookie ‘Raspberry Rally’ Here’s How to Order Them
They are basically the unicorns of the cookie world. Their season doesn't last very long, and they are introducing a new flavor for 2023. I'm talking about Girl Scout Cookies!. Raspberry Rally! This thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolaty coating* is sure to become a new favorite—some may even say it’s the sister cookie to the beloved Thin Mints.
Central Illinois Proud
Storms bring heavy rain, very large hail and damaging winds to Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Severe thunderstorms developed across Central Illinois Saturday afternoon bringing some much needed rain to the area, but they also brought destructive hail and wind. The storms prompted Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across Central Illinois along with a Flash Flood Warning. Since Friday night, most...
5 Perfect Illinois Road Trips for the End of Summer
Summer turning into fall is my favorite time of the year, with good vibes for sun-worshippers and exciting new colors for inspiring leaf-peeping road trips. 5 Perfect Illinois Road Trips for the End of Summer. You have time available on your calendar and you're itching to take a quick trip...
Popular Infant Swing Sold in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Has Been Recalled
MamaRoo and RockaRoo infant swings have been recalled after an entanglement death happened. If you or anyone you know has had a child in the last decade, then you know what a popular brand 4Moms is. 4Moms is known of course for the MamaRoo infant swing that has taken social media by storm. I know I got wrapped up in the MamaRoo hype myself, it was on every single "baby registry must haves" list I could find online when I was trying to make my baby registry last year. I ended up even getting one at my baby shower and I was so excited!
Kentucky Man Wins ‘Granddad of the Year’ With Sweet Daily Tradition for His Grandsons [PHOTOS]
A Kentucky man should totally win Granddad of the Year. He created a daily tradition with his grandson and we think it's the sweetest thing EVER!. If you are lucky enough to still have your grandparents around you are absolutely blessed. My grandparents lived on a very large farm. From sun up to sun down, they worked in the fields and Grandmother worked around the house and in the kitchen. What I do know is every single time I came to visit my Granddaddy would stop what he was doing in the fields and come to scoop me up in his arms. It never failed. He was always right there to give me a big hug and tell me how very much he loved me.
WOMI Owensboro
Owensboro, KY
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0