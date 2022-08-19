Read full article on original website
Related
Infections in Mississippi are first signs that a type of deadly bacteria from the tropics is now living in the US
Climate change may have made the Gulf coast more hospitable to the bacteria. The risk of getting sick is low, but infection can be fatal.
Dozens Of People In China Infected With Newly-Identified 'Langya' Virus Carried By Shrews
About three dozen people in China are suffering from a newly identified virus from the same family as the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, according to Bloomberg. The virus, named Langya henipavirus or LayV, was found in feverish people, although there is no evidence the pathogen can be transmitted from person to person.
technologynetworks.com
How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair
A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
A new study claims that two common viruses trigger Alzheimer's
A group of researchers has claimed that chickenpox and herpes viruses can team up to cause Alzheimer's. An experiment on model brains added more evidence to the hypothesis that the viruses responsible for chickenpox and herpes can team up to cause Alzheimer's disease, according to a report published in ScienceAlert on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Coronavirus spike protein activated natural immune response, damaged heart muscle cells
Heart damage is common among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, leading many to wonder how the virus affects the heart. Now, researchers have found that the spike protein from the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus can lead to heart muscle injury through the inflammatory process, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in Chicago on July 25-28, offers the latest research on basic and translational cardiovascular science.
Reinfection, severe outcome more common with BA.5 variant; virus spike protein toxic to heart cells
July 28 (Reuters) - The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
A Potential New Cancer Treatment Halts The Growth of Aggressive Multiple Myeloma in Mice
A decoy receptor causes multiple myeloma cell death in Mice. Researchers at Stanford University have created “decoy receptor” molecules that prevent the development of diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and multiple myeloma (MM) in mice. The molecules were found to be safe for monkeys in a study published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM) toay. This suggests that they could be used to treat people with either of these two deadly blood cancers, which are among the most common in the world.
CDC warns of deadly bacteria found in Mississippi soil after two residents sickened
Public health authorities are urging at-risk residents in the Gulf Coast region of Mississippi to take extra precautions after an investigation turned up deadly bacteria living in the soil around the homes of two people who were sickened. The investigation was launched after two unrelated residents — one this year,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Giant Viruses Called 'Jumbo Phages' Could Help Us Fight Antibiotic Resistance
As antibiotic-resistant bacteria become increasingly challenging to defeat, consulting those who've been in battle with our ancient foe long before us just makes a whole lot of sense. Viruses called bacteriophages have been clashing with bacteria since long before we even existed. So researchers from the University of California, San...
Smithonian
Scientists Bring Cells in Dead Pigs Back to Life
The pigs had been dead an hour when researchers at Yale University circulated a nutrient-rich fluid through their bodies. After six hours, some cells in the pigs’ organs showed signs of functioning again. Cellular activity returned to places in their hearts, livers, kidneys and brains. The pigs were not brought back to life–they didn’t display any brain activity that could be interpreted as the animals regaining consciousness, reports Nature News’ Max Kozlov. But the findings, which were published last week in the journal Nature, challenge the notion that cardiac death can’t be reversed, according to Wired.
nypressnews.com
Shingles: The key sensation that precedes the telltale rash – It’s a ‘main’ symptom
Known as varicella-zoster, the virus that causes chickenpox stays inside of your body. As years pass, you might not give too much thought to it but the very virus can trigger shingles. Although shingles are characterised by a rash, there’s one warning sign that precedes the telltale bumps. While...
Nature.com
Alzheimer's disease"“implicated protein tau puts the squeeze on microtubules
The microtubule-associated protein tau is strongly linked to Alzheimer's disease, but the physiological functions of tau on microtubules remain unclear. New experiments reveal that tau recognizes and alters the conformation of the underlying microtubule lattice by forming envelopes that surround its surface, suggestive of a novel role for tau in cell physiology.
Waterborne Diseases Are Everywhere Now — Here's What to Know
Sipping a cold drink and taking a dip at the beach or pool is the ultimate way to cool off on a hot day. But it comes with a very real — and often unrealized — risk of developing waterborne diseases. This group of diseases can cause symptoms like diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, fever, and more. In some rare cases, these illnesses can be fatal.
Severe droughts are bringing archaeological wonders and historic horrors to the surface
The summer of 2022 may be remembered the world over as one of the driest in recent history due to the impacts of climate change. Countries around the world are experiencing drought conditions, including 41 percent of the United States and 47 percent of the European Union as of August 16. In the Horn of Africa on the eastern tip of the continent, 22 million people are struggling to find food after a years long drought has damaged crop yields and typically twice annual rainy seasons haven’t materialized. Meanwhile, China is facing its worst drought on record. Parts of the Yangtze River have become so low that it’s affecting the country’s hydroelectric power. The Sichuan provincial government declared that water flow to the province’s hydropower reservoirs had dropped by half and that the province was at the highest warning level of “particularly severe.” In response, the nation plans to try a a geoengineering technique called cloud seeding, that uses chemicals to generate rain.
scitechdaily.com
For the First Time – A Robot Has Learned To Imagine Itself
A robot created by Columbia Engineers learns to understand itself rather than the environment around it. Our perception of our bodies is not always correct or realistic, as any athlete or fashion-conscious person knows, but it’s a crucial factor in how we behave in society. Your brain is continuously preparing for movement while you play ball or get dressed so that you can move your body without bumping, tripping, or falling.
Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging
The latest research is bringing scientists closer than ever before to applying their research on human beings. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:AlJazeera.com, Salk.edu, CNN.com, HarvardMagazine.com, and The National Library of Medicine.
How Scientists Successfully Reversed Alzheimer's in Mice
The scientists experimented with augmenting the growth of brain cells, which decline in number as people age.
US Navy reveals eerie video after attaching cameras to mine hunting dolphins
THE US Navy has strapped cameras to dolphins in a new study, revealing the first-ever first-person footage of dolphins hunting. Last week, a new study was published in the journal PLOS ONE assessing how dolphins in the Pacific Ocean hunt and feed. The study was conducted by the U.S. National...
Researchers Create Drug That Kills Over 300 Drug-Resistant Bacteria
A new candidate to fight drug-resistant bacteria was created by researchers, showing the possibility of inhibiting over 300 drug-resistant bacteria, even ones associated with pneumonia.
Comments / 0