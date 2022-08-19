An Embarrassed North West Hilariously Hollered At Kim Kardashian To Stop Filming In New Vid, And Good Luck During Those Teen Years

Trolling has become an art form perfected by the oldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. North West has a way of keeping her reality star mom humble — as she did when she mocked Kardashian’s influencer voice — and keeping her on toes — like when she created a fake crime scene in their rental house . This time, however, it looks like the SKIMS founder turned the tables on the 9-year-old, who was shown in a hilarious video hollering at her mom to turn off the camera as they sang along to Bruno Mars.

Does there exist an easier and more proven way to embarrass one's child than to take a video of them singing? Or even worse — for the parent to start singing with them? Kim Kardashian put her proven selfie skills to use, as she turned the video on North West and Kourtney Kardashian’s 10-year-old daughter Penelope Disick, as Bruno Mars’ “Versace on the Floor” played in the car. North seemed hesitant to continue singing, keeping her eyes locked on the camera lens while begging her mom to stop. Check out the funny Instagram post below:

One point goes to Kim Kardashian in this round of the troll wars, resulting in North West laughingly yelling at her mom to “Please delete that!” Which, it's safe to say, did not happen. And do you see the smile on Kardashian’s face? That’s what victory looks like.

It may be all fun and car karaoke games now, but man, the teenage years in the Kardashian-West family are going to be a doozy. North West seems to be pretty strong-willed already — an admirable trait to be sure, but not an easy one for parents to deal with in those angsty teen years, when their mere existence can be mortifying to their children. Kim and Kanye better really have their co-parenting skills mastered by then! Or, at the very least, they should set up clandestine camera arrangements in the car to catch North singing without her realizing it.

I’ll be very intrigued to see how Kim Kardashian and Kanye West handle the undoubtedly strong personalities of their four children as each grows up and gains more independence. I mean, West’s already had plenty to say about North’s TikTok activity , and I’m sorry to say, Ye, but those social media conversations don’t get any easier. So basically, am I asking for a North West-led spinoff of The Kardashians sometime in our future? (Yes, yes! A thousand times yes!)

The Kardashians on Hulu gave us a peek into Kim Kardashian’s home life and the grief she gets from her offspring at times — including what North West did to their family Christmas card ! The famous mom has been known to share stories about getting trolled by her kids, be it for the vegetables she grew in her garden for Easter or the way Kardashian decorates their home .

Hopefully fans will continue to see these fun moments between the SKIMS billionaire and her children when The Kardashians returns to Hulu subscribers for Season 2 on Thursday, September 22. In the meantime, you can catch up by streaming Season 1 or checking out the other best shows on Hulu . Also, be sure to check out our 2022 TV schedule to see what other shows are premiering soon.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.