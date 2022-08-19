ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

ClutchPoints

3 bold Clemson football predictions for 2022 season

In 2021, Clemson football may have fallen short of expectations, but the Tigers still had a double-digit victory season. 10-3 sounds like a letdown because the standard has been set so absurdly high under Dabo Swinney, and in some ways it is. Now, let’s take a brief step back and...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsonsportstalk.com

No Time Wasted: Clemson pours into Klubnik early

Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik has made significant mental and physical progress as we lead up to Clemson’s opener against Georgia Tech on September 5 in Atlanta. Klubnik has impressed football...
CLEMSON, SC
appstatesports.com

Mountaineers Square off With Spartans, Sunday

BOONE, N.C. - App State hits the road for the first time in 2022, as they travel to Spartanburg, S.C. for a matchup with USC Upstate. Opening kick is set for 5 p.m. from County University Soccer Stadium. ABOUT APP STATE: App State (0-0-1) played to a scoreless draw against...
BOONE, NC
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
bloggersodear.com

Wake Forest Football Preview: Army Black Knights

Wake Forest back in Winston Salem to take on the Army Black Knights. If you are a fan of points, this might be the game for you, because last year’s game between these two teams was the highest scoring game of 2021 with 126 total points scored. Despite Army’s slow, methodical, option-based attack, that game just turned into a race to see who could score the fastest on both sides. There was even a sequence where 21 points were scored in a 4-play span that only took around 48 seconds of game time. Personally, I don’t mind if Army scores a little less this time around.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards

September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition

Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thesmokies.com

The surprising Cherokee history behind Devil's Courthouse in NC

They say the Lord works in mysterious ways but so, too, must the Devil. It stands to reason, right? He’s in Georgia inexcusably losing fiddle contests and in Mississippi luring Blues men to their eternal fate. But as much as it appears the Devil enjoys having a hand in...
CHEROKEE, NC
Outsider.com

'Andy Griffith Show': South Carolina Diner Gives Fans a Chance to Step Inside Mayberry

Imagine getting a chance to turn the clock back and visit a place that harkens memories of the classic TV show The Andy Griffith Show. Would you believe there is such a place? It’s called the Mayberry Diner and it is located in South Carolina. When you walk in there, you have a chance to tap into the world of Andy, Barney, Aunt Bee, Opie, and everyone else. That’s right.
CROSS HILL, SC
visitoconeesc.com

Museum of the Cherokee in SC

There is evidence that pre-Cherokee cultures were in South Carolina 35,000 years ago!. There were 27 Cherokee villages in what is known today as Oconee County. “Aequonee” in Cherokee means: beside the water. To the white man, the word is pronounced “Oconee”. Centuries ago, before there were lakes, ‘beside the water’ referred to the rivers, waterfalls, and numerous creeks in the area.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Greenville named one of the best places in the world to visit this fall

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fall is right around the corner, and CNN recently spotlighted Greenville as one of the best places to visit this fall. In CNN’s recent list, “A dozen of the best places to go worldwide,” Greenville is described as “a great hub from which to see southern leaves take a bow.” In particular, it is noted that Greenville is within driving distance of destinations such as Paris Mountain, Table Rock, Caesars Head and Congaree National Park.
GREENVILLE, SC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro Urban Loop is almost complete

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Work continues on the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop. The final stretch of highway, between Elm Street and U.S. 29, is expected to open early next year. Despite obstacles like the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and labor and material shortages, the Greensboro urban loop is...
GREENSBORO, NC
WSPA 7News

Upstate city councilman dies, coroner says

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Westminster City Councilman Yousef Mefleh died at his home early Saturday morning according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office. The coroner said Councilman Mefleh’s death is due to an apparent cardiac-related event. The coroner mentioned that “Councilman Mefleh was a friend to many people, he loved his family, the city […]
WESTMINSTER, SC

