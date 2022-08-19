Wake Forest back in Winston Salem to take on the Army Black Knights. If you are a fan of points, this might be the game for you, because last year’s game between these two teams was the highest scoring game of 2021 with 126 total points scored. Despite Army’s slow, methodical, option-based attack, that game just turned into a race to see who could score the fastest on both sides. There was even a sequence where 21 points were scored in a 4-play span that only took around 48 seconds of game time. Personally, I don’t mind if Army scores a little less this time around.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO