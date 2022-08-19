With the Inflation Reduction Act now signed into law, automakers are scrambling to figure out which of their models still qualify for the $7,500 tax credit. According to the government's own website, only around 20 or so new electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids will still receive the credit. But what about used ones? For the first time ever, the US government will give a $4,000 credit for pre-owned vehicles. Of course, there are plenty of stipulations.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO