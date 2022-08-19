ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LADbible

Man who won £10m on lottery wishes he never won

You can’t buy happiness with £10 million - but you can buy a lot of stuff, and some may say that’s the same thing. But a man who won just that amount in the lottery wishes he never won. Mark Lipsham got his lucky day in 2017,...
LOTTERY
Business Insider

Americans with incomes over $100,000 are flocking to Walmart to save money, revealing how soaring prices are squeezing the upper middle class

Walmart is attracting more upper middle-class shoppers due to inflation. CFO John Rainey touted an influx of customers with household incomes above $100,000. Inflation has prompted many Americans to adjust their spending habits. Inflation is squeezing American consumers, even the upper middle class. But according to the latest round of...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Best debit cards that offer cash-back rewards

Whenever you're making a purchase at the grocery store or at the mall, are you reaching for your credit card or debit card? A credit card is a great option for cardholders who are looking to build credit, earn rewards and take advantage of purchase protection. A credit card, however, might not be a good option for everyone.
CREDITS & LOANS
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Worst Credit Card

The large majority of Americans own a credit card. Many own more than one. The paperwork credit card companies send to owners is long and complex. It is hard to imagine all but a small number of card owners can understand this fine print. Several organizations have selected the worst credit cards. Flaws run for […]
CREDITS & LOANS
CarBuzz.com

Only 8 Used Vehicles Will Qualify For New $4,000 Tax Credit

With the Inflation Reduction Act now signed into law, automakers are scrambling to figure out which of their models still qualify for the $7,500 tax credit. According to the government's own website, only around 20 or so new electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids will still receive the credit. But what about used ones? For the first time ever, the US government will give a $4,000 credit for pre-owned vehicles. Of course, there are plenty of stipulations.
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

Ford Buyout Plan For 6,000 Workers To Be Revealed This Week: Exclusive

The Blue Oval’s pivot away from internal combustion powered vehicles is hardly complete, but the gears have started turning, as the automaker is now running full throttle toward battery electric vehicles. While it is currently unclear when the company will solely build electric vehicles, the shift is inevitable. That pivot partially hinges on cost reductions at Ford Blue, the newly created internal combustion division within the company, and while Ford CEO Jim Farley hasn’t exactly been subtle about the company’s desire to cull its workforce to reduce expenses, concrete details haven’t come to light until now. Sources provided Ford Authority with the general scope of the latest Ford buyout plan and stated that the company intends to go public with it this week.
BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

The Ultimate Kali Linux Book eBook: Free

You'd pay $31 for the Kindle version at Amazon. Shop Now at TradePub Tips An active work email is required to receive this offer. Features Glen D. Singh, author.
COMPUTERS

