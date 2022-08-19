Read full article on original website
Related
Chicago shootings: 6-year-old girl among 34 shot, 3 fatally in weekend violence, police say
At least 34 people have been shot, three fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said.
Couple sitting in car wounded after shots rang on North Side
Small amounts of broken glass on the street remain at the scene.
classicchicagomagazine.com
Exploring Little Italy/University Village and Heart of Chicago Neighborhoods
By visiting these two Chicago neighborhoods, you will feel like you are in Italy without leaving Chicago and having to jump on a plane. Buon viaggio!. Little Italy/University Village is a historic Chicago neighborhood that is a living legacy of Chicago’s Italian-American past, with homes, restaurants, and shops that have been part of the community for generations. It’s also home to University of Illinois at Chicago. I have always enjoyed going to restaurants there for many years. There have been some recent additions as well as a few closures in the past few years. It now has a broader mix of cafes and restaurants where you can enjoy coffee, tea, ice cream, outstanding bakery items along with Indian, Thai, Portuguese and French cuisine in addition to traditional Italian fare and Italian ice.
Body recovered from Lake Michigan days after man allegedly fell off boat near Chicago's 'Playpen'
The discovery comes days after a person went missing after going into the water in Chicago's "Playpen" area Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
See Inside One of the Oldest Restaurants You’ll Find in Illinois
It first opened in 1898. I believe it was the first restaurant in Illinois to be given a liquor license. Now, you can see inside what was one of the first eateries in Illinois that is still going strong today on the Loop in Chicago. Have you ever eaten at...
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the city
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other Chicagoans hit back via Twitter to Republican candidate for Illinois governor, Darren Bailey’s latest attack on Chicago. Pond at Chicago's Lincoln parkImage by Mariostomazou/Depositphotos.com.
Woman grazed by bullet while driving on Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO — A woman was driving on Lake Shore Drive Saturday night when someone fired shots into her car. The 43-year-old woman was driving southbound on the 100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night when her rear driver side window shattered and she began to feel pain. The woman […]
6-year-old girl shot in arm in Englewood on South Side, Chicago police say
The girl was standing near the street when she was shot in the arm, police say.
Chicago shooting: 5 shot, 3 critically hurt in Washington Park, police say
At least five people were hurt in a Chicago shooting overnight Saturday, police said.
thechicagogenius.com
The Bear Season 2 Moves to Arlington Heights
RIVER NORTH — Amid a dispute with the River North Residents Association over the neighborhood’s inaccurate, gritty depiction in Hulu’s ‘The Bear’, producers of the show plan to move the hit series from Chicago to Arlington Heights for the renewed second season. The suburban plotline will follow the opening of a franchise location for the show’s ‘The Original Beef of Chicagoland’, replacing the cultural city backdrop with a beige canvas devoid of any personality; the establishment merely a plastic homage to the former location lacking any character or history of its own.
thechicagomachine.com
Chicago Dog Reports the End of the World
CHICAGO, IL - Giving a press conference while cowering behind the couch, local Golden Retriever Potato Chip Jackson announced that the world was clearly coming to an end this Saturday during the Chicago Air and Water Show. “It has become clear, to myself and the greater Chicago Canine Community,” Potato...
Chicago Air and Water Show 2022: Sunday schedule
The 2022 Chicago Air and Water Show will lift off Sunday for the finale along Lake Michigan, from Fullerton Avenue to Oak Street. North Avenue Beach will be the focal point of the show, which will officially kick off at 10 a.m. and run until 2 p.m.
Police: Concealed carry holder shoots gunman on Northwest Side
CHICAGO — A concealed carry holder critically injured a man who approached his car and fired shots at him in the North Austin neighborhood. The man, 45, was in his car in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street around 1:27 a.m. Monday, when another man attempted to carjack his vehicle and began to fire […]
Body recovered at Playpen after boater sighting ID’d
The body was recovered in the 1000 of N. DuSable Lake Shore Drive just after 5 p.m.
Chicago police: Robber, possibly armed with crowbar, following victims home from NW Side Walgreens
Police say the robber may be armed with a crowbar and a handgun.
nypressnews.com
Are there Chicago Outfit ties to 5th skeleton found in Lake Mead’s potential watery mob graveyard?
CHICAGO (WLS) — Five skeletons have now been found in the receding waters of Lake Mead near Las Vegas, once considered a satellite city of the Chicago Outfit. The coroner there told the I-Team they have nothing new on identifications of any of the five skeletons that have turned up as the waterline goes down.
Committee formed by Mayor Lightfoot recommends Chicago Columbus statues not return
A committee formed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to review Chicago's monument recommended Friday that two statues of Christopher Columbus should not be returned to their old spots in Grant Park and Little Italy.
Coroner: Lake Michigan body is that of missing Chicago man
The body of Dexter Trendell Sain, 36, was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park.
Loved Ones Mourn Popular Chicago Bartender Who Drowned In Lake Michigan: ‘The Service Industry Lost An Icon’
LINCOLN PARK — A 43-year-old man who was pulled from Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor Wednesday morning was a talented mixologist and bartender beloved within Chicago’s restaurant and bar industry for his positive energy, his friends said. Luis Alberto Davila, also known as Michael Mix, was with several...
Boka Reveals Third and Final Restaurant Coming to Lakeview
Other restaurants include GG's Chicken Shop and Little Goat Diner
Comments / 7