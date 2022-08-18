ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Jackie Bradley Jr. not in lineup for Blue Jays Saturday afternoon

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Bradley is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. Our models project Bradley for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.3...
MLB
The Associated Press

Orioles hit 5 homers, outslug Red Sox in wild 15-10 win

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Santander hit one of the Orioles’ five homers and drove in four runs, and Baltimore outslugged the Boston Red Sox 15-10 on Friday night. Jorge Mateo, Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías also connected for the Orioles, who had combined to score three runs in their previous two games, both losses. This time, the Orioles scored three runs in the second inning, three more in the third, four in the fourth and five in the fifth — after the Red Sox put up a five-spot in their half of the fifth to get within 10-9. Baltimore’s 15 runs were a season high, and the teams combined for 37 hits, with the Red Sox outhitting the Orioles 19-18. “I was uneasy until two outs in the ninth inning,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “A game like this, it was obviously a weird night. You’re kind of expecting after a while for some things to happen that wasn’t going to go your way. You didn’t know what was going to happen. Fortunately for us, we pitched well the last three innings.”
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
CBS New York

Yankees blanked again, Gausman pitches Blue Jays to win

NEW YORK — Rather than break out, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were shut out.Again.Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to blank the Yankees, holding the AL East leaders to four measly singles Friday night in a 4-0 winThe Yankees didn't get a runner beyond second base as they lost for the 14th time in 18 games.New York have been shut out three times in the last six games and five times in the last 13. Judge and his teammates were shut out just six times in their first 107 games."I feel like...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Houston Astros' Triple-A affiliate goes off in 17-run inning

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys put together an inning for the ages Friday night, sending 23 men to the plate and scoring 17 runs in the sixth during a 21-4 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers in Sugar Land, Texas. The Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros,...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Ramirez has 3 hits, drives in 2 as Rays beat Royals 3-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Harold Ramirez had three hits and drove in two runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on Sunday. Ramirez has a hit in all five games since returning Tuesday from a broken right thumb and is hitting .337 during a resurgent season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Rob Refsnyder
Person
Jaylin Davis
Person
Jeurys Familia
numberfire.com

Red Sox' Jarren Duran sitting versus Orioles Sunday

The Boston Red Sox did not list Jarren Duran in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Duran will sit out Sunday's game as Tommy Pham (back) returns to the lineup in left field and bats first. Alex Verdugo will switch from left field to right. Our models...

Comments / 0

Community Policy