numberfire.com
Jackie Bradley Jr. not in lineup for Blue Jays Saturday afternoon
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Bradley is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. Our models project Bradley for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.3...
MLB・
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Mookie Betts, Trayce Thompson & Sloppy Marlins Defense Lead To Dodgers’ Win
The Los Angeles Dodgers squandered several opportunities in the opener of their six-game homestand but Mookie Betts continued to provide a spark and it ultimately resulted in taking a late lead en route to a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins. Tyler Anderson bounced back from a tough-luck loss to...
Orioles hit 5 homers, outslug Red Sox in wild 15-10 win
BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Santander hit one of the Orioles’ five homers and drove in four runs, and Baltimore outslugged the Boston Red Sox 15-10 on Friday night. Jorge Mateo, Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías also connected for the Orioles, who had combined to score three runs in their previous two games, both losses. This time, the Orioles scored three runs in the second inning, three more in the third, four in the fourth and five in the fifth — after the Red Sox put up a five-spot in their half of the fifth to get within 10-9. Baltimore’s 15 runs were a season high, and the teams combined for 37 hits, with the Red Sox outhitting the Orioles 19-18. “I was uneasy until two outs in the ninth inning,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “A game like this, it was obviously a weird night. You’re kind of expecting after a while for some things to happen that wasn’t going to go your way. You didn’t know what was going to happen. Fortunately for us, we pitched well the last three innings.”
Camden Chat
Mateo’s three-run double in eighth leads dramatic Orioles win in Little League Classic
Bases loaded. A tie score. The game on the line. And you’re in the batter’s box, one swing away from becoming a hero. It’s the kind of situation every Little Leaguer dreams about. So nothing could have been more perfect for the Orioles’ Jorge Mateo than to...
Yankees blanked again, Gausman pitches Blue Jays to win
NEW YORK — Rather than break out, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were shut out.Again.Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to blank the Yankees, holding the AL East leaders to four measly singles Friday night in a 4-0 winThe Yankees didn't get a runner beyond second base as they lost for the 14th time in 18 games.New York have been shut out three times in the last six games and five times in the last 13. Judge and his teammates were shut out just six times in their first 107 games."I feel like...
ESPN
Houston Astros' Triple-A affiliate goes off in 17-run inning
The Sugar Land Space Cowboys put together an inning for the ages Friday night, sending 23 men to the plate and scoring 17 runs in the sixth during a 21-4 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers in Sugar Land, Texas. The Space Cowboys, the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros,...
Yardbarker
Franchy Cordero’s late-game heroics go for naught as Red Sox fall to Orioles, 5-3, in Little League Classic
After splitting the first two games of this weekend series in Baltimore, the Red Sox and Orioles traveled to Williamsport, Pa. for the fifth annual Little League Classic. With both teams playing at Historic Bowman Field for the first time, Boston fell to Baltimore by a final score of 5-3 to drop to 60-62 on the season.
FOX Sports
Ramirez has 3 hits, drives in 2 as Rays beat Royals 3-2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Harold Ramirez had three hits and drove in two runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on Sunday. Ramirez has a hit in all five games since returning Tuesday from a broken right thumb and is hitting .337 during a resurgent season.
numberfire.com
Red Sox' Jarren Duran sitting versus Orioles Sunday
The Boston Red Sox did not list Jarren Duran in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Duran will sit out Sunday's game as Tommy Pham (back) returns to the lineup in left field and bats first. Alex Verdugo will switch from left field to right. Our models...
Tommy Pham in Boston Red Sox lineup vs. Orioles for Little League Classic on Sunday
Tommy Pham is back in the Boston Red Sox lineup Sunday vs. the Baltimore Orioles. Boston and Baltimore will play at 7:10 p.m. in the Little League Classic at Muncy Bank Ballpark in Williamsport, Penn. Pham was removed from Boston’s game Friday because of lower back tightness. He then did...
