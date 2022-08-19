Read full article on original website
Sedalia Man Arrested on Warrants After Crash
Sedalia Police responded to a motor vehicle crash near 3050 South Limit at 12:02 p.m. Saturday. A computer check of the driver, 24-year-old Phoenix Masyn Painter-Torres, of Sedalia, was wanted on two active warrants. One was failure to appear out of Moniteau County on an original charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 16 mph. The other was a failure to appear out of Pettis County on an original charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 6 – 10 mph.
UPDATE: DWI Suspect Crashes Into Building On Winchester
Early Wednesday morning, Officers responded to the 800 block of Winchester Drive for a report of a vehicle crashed into a building. UPDATE: The suspect's arrest report was released on August 22nd. The suspect, Melody Bristol Young, 27, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While Suspended.
kjluradio.com
Juvenile driving a stolen car involved in Callaway County police chase
A juvenile is in custody after fleeing authorities in Callaway County. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was patrolling the Kingdom City area early Friday morning when they spotted a car that had been reported stolen in Columbia. The deputy attempted to pull the car over but he sped off on Highway 54.
abc17news.com
Four teens hurt Sunday night in Cooper County crash
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded to a crash Sunday night in Cooper County that left four teenagers hurt. The crash happened on Route AA at Round Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m., according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by Caden J. Pearcy, 18, of Bunceton,...
Two Juveniles Injured in ATV Rollover
Two children were injured in an ATV accident that occurred Sunday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that southbound 2020 Kawasaki Mule, driven by an 11-year-old male from Lincoln, was on Zion Church Road, north of Hensen Avenue around 7:45 p.m., when the ATV began to skid, crossed the center of the roadway, the driver overcorrected and the ATV crossed back over the center, then ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 19, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning hours Thursday, Pettis County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Poplar Place to conduct a warrant check. Shortly after arrival, Deputies arrested Ashley Nicole Kratzer, 32, of Sedalia. Kratzer was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked on an active Pettis County warrant. The warrant held charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the 1st Degree Resulting in the Death of a Child (No Sexual Contact), Involuntary Manslaughter in the 1st Degree, and Operating a Child Care Facility Without a License. Kratzer posted a $10,000 cash or surety bond and awaits arraignment on August 30th.
kmmo.com
FOUR SERIOUSLY INJURED IN COOPER COUNTY CRASH
An 18-year-old man and three juveniles were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cooper County on Sunday, August 21. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Caden J. Pearcy failed to yield at a traffic control device and entered an intersection. The vehicle was then struck by a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old juvenile and Pearcy’s vehicle overturned.
One dead after shooting at Moser’s on Keene Street
Columbia Police confirmed one person is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of Moser's grocery store on Keene Street. The post One dead after shooting at Moser’s on Keene Street appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN DUE IN COURT FOR TRIAL-SETTING HEARING
A Sedalia man whose conviction was set aside by the court more than two years ago is scheduled to be in court. Court documents say Jerome Lee Williams II changed his plea from not guilty to guilty in July 2017 to two counts of a sex-related felony involving a juvenile and assault of law-enforcement officers. He was sentenced to spend a total of more than 30 years in state prison on September 11, 2017.
One Killed, Three Injured In LOTO Boat Crash
A Byrnes Mill man was killed and three others injured in a boating accident that occurred Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2004 Four Winns boat, piloted by 63-year-old Roy T. Jackson of Edwards, was on Lake of the Ozarks at the 69 mile marker on the main channel around 9 p.m., when Jackson failed to keep a proper lookout and struck a rock bluff.
Thieves Get Away with Two Trailers & a Grill
Sedalia Police took a theft report at Tractor Supply, 3901 W. Broadway, on Wednesday morning. An employee said that sometime overnight, someone stole two trailers and a grill, collectively valued at $7,616.42.
One arrested after chase in east Columbia
Boone County deputies arrested a man after a Friday morning chase in east Columbia. The post One arrested after chase in east Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Woman Arrested in Death of Infant at Unlicensed Day Care
Early Thursday morning around 3 a.m., Pettis County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Poplar Place to conduct a warrant check. Shortly after arrival, Deputies arrested 32-year-old Ashley Kratzer of Sedalia. Kratzer was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked on an active Pettis County warrant,...
Missouri woman pleads guilty in multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring
A Columbia, Missouri woman is the final defendant to plead guilty in a massive, multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring.
kmmo.com
MODOT WORK PLANNED IN AREA COUNTIES FROM AUGUST 22-28
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 22-28. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route V is closed through mid-September...
kmmo.com
BRUNSWICK MAN ISSUED SUMMONS FOR FELONY AND MISDEMEANOR CHARGES IN CHARITON COUNTY
According to court documents a Brunswick man has been charged with a felony and misdemeanor in Chariton County. A warrant was mailed to Russell Wade Wattenbarger on Thursday, August 18. Wattenbarger was charged with a felony for contolled substance, a misdemeanor for drug parphernalia and a vehicle infraction. Wattenbarger is...
khqa.com
Woman almost loses life after another detainee brought fentanyl into jail
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KRCG) — A female detainee in the Pettis County jail ingested Fentaly brought in by another female detainee on August 9. Sergeant Scott Nichols and CO Chris Jackson entered the pod and found her unresponsive. Sheriff Brad Anders of Pettis County made the announcement on his...
California Man Injured in Henry County Crash
A California man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2011 Ford, driven by 20-year-old Kueffer T. Koestner of California, Mo., was on Missouri 2, one-tenth of a mile east of Route CC (south of Leeton) around 7:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected, and the vehicle began rotating, overturned and traveled off the left side of the road and came to rest.
kmmo.com
INTERSTATE 70 REDUCED TO ONE LANE IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
The Missouri Department of Transportation has reduced Interstate 70 to one lane in both directions at Route H in Lafayette County early morning, August 19. All lanes are expected to reopen later this afternoon. Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention in work zones. Not all work zones...
kttn.com
Two injured in crash on Highway 50
A teenager from Carrollton and an adult from Holt were injured Wednesday morning in a Highway 50 accident in Johnson County. Nineteen-year-old Dillon Staton of Carrollton received serious injuries while the other driver, 60-year-old Damon Hercules of Holt, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
