ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Light Pollution#Vancouver#Canadian Space Agency#The Aurora Borealis
Phys.org

Ice core taken in Antarctica contains sample of atmosphere from five million years ago

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in the U.S. has successfully pulled an ice core from Antarctica's Ong Valley that contains samples of Earth's atmosphere from up to 5 million years ago. In their paper published in The Cryosphere, the researchers explain why they chose to drill in the Ong Valley and what they hope to learn from their study of the ice core.
EARTH SCIENCE
The Independent

Earth to be hit by solar storm after hole opens in the Sun

A solar storm could be about to hit Earth, as material flows out of a hole in the Sun.The G1 class storm could cause power grid failures, disrupt satellites and disrupt the migrations of animals, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Nonetheless, they are relatively minor – with much more dramatic effects possible during geomagnetic storms.The organisation said that such conditions were “likely” on Wednesday, 3 August, as a result of a hole on our star.Coronal holes appear as dark patches on images of the Sun when they are taken using ultraviolet and X-rays. They are cooler...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Meteor shower, supermoon will brighten Thursday's night sky—but that's a problem

Those who enjoy watching the skies will see two events later this week collide: A supermoon will compete with the Perseid meteor shower to light the night. The Perseid meteor shower will peak on Thursday night into the early hours of Friday, according to the American Meteor Society, though it has been active for weeks with star-gazers spotting Perseids as early as late July.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
Place
Vancouver, CA
Daily Mail

Large 'cannibal' explosion on the sun sent billions of tons of plasma hurling to Earth: Space weather forecasters say there is a 10% chance of X-class flares that could trigger radio blackouts

A ‘cannibal’ coronal mass ejection (CME) is barreling toward Earth that has a 10 percent chance of producing X-class flares, major events that can trigger radio blackouts, when it hits our planet Thursday. CMEs are large expulsions of plasma and magnetic field from the sun's corona – the...
ASTRONOMY
AOL Corp

A strong geomagnetic storm is heading toward Earth, space forecasters say

A strong geomagnetic storm caused by the sun could impact Earth later this week, space weather forecasters say. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center on Wednesday issued a geomagnetic storm watch following recent explosions on the sun that have triggered strong solar flares and multiple “coronal mass ejections” that could reach the planet on Thursday.
ASTRONOMY
Narcity

Air Quality Warnings Are In Place For Parts Of Alberta Due To Wildfire Smoke

After a long stint of hot weather and heat warnings, Alberta now has to contend with "poor air quality" as smoke from wildfires in western Canada makes its way across the province. According to Environment Canada, several areas in Alberta around Edmonton, Bonnyville, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McMurray, Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc,...
ENVIRONMENT
itechpost.com

NASA Astronaut Snaps Stunning Aurora Photo From the ISS

People have been enthralled with auroras-beautiful, whirling waves of light-for millennia. Following a moderate solar outburst on Wednesday, NASA astronaut Bob Hines captured the aurora on camera from the International Space Station. You can see the pictures of the mesmerizing aurora in his tweet below:. The solar storms we experience...
ASTRONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

Very rare 'aurora storm' spotted from the International Space Station

Bob Hines, a NASA astronaut, was fortunate enough to capture the sight of a lifetime after spotting green shimmering auroras (similar to the Northern Lights)visible in space as a result of a moderatesolar storm. Sun-generated storm. Sharing on his personal Twitter account the magnificent pictures he captured on Wednesday 17...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy