Read full article on original website
Related
A "cannibal" solar ejection heading straight for Earth could bring northern lights as far south as Illinois and trigger power voltage issues
The sun could be sending a storm to Earth over the next few days. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), our fiery star spit out a series of bursts on Sunday that are now headed in the direction of our planet and could trigger a strong geomagnetic storm.
natureworldnews.com
Bright Aurora Borealis Display Expected to Appear Over Northern US Midweek Due to Geomagnetic Storm
As part of the geomagnetic storm brought on by Sunday's CME, which occurs when Earth is struck by a cloud of plasma, the northern lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, are anticipated to illuminate the night skies of the northern US on Wednesday and Thursday night. A coronal mass...
Combination of solar flares and wind shift northern lights southward
The northern lights will be seen by more than just those in the North this week.
Narcity
Locals Are Sharing How To See The Northern Lights In BC & It's Worth The Drive
This weekend the northern lights in Canada were shining, and people in B.C. are no strangers to the incredible force of nature. The geomagnetic storm activity that strengthened the aurora borealis had locals in a. sharing all of the best spots to go and view them. From small towns in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Ice core taken in Antarctica contains sample of atmosphere from five million years ago
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in the U.S. has successfully pulled an ice core from Antarctica's Ong Valley that contains samples of Earth's atmosphere from up to 5 million years ago. In their paper published in The Cryosphere, the researchers explain why they chose to drill in the Ong Valley and what they hope to learn from their study of the ice core.
2 meteor showers will light up the night sky this week. Here's how to watch
Over the last few days of July, the Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids meteor showers will light up the night sky. Here's the best way to view the showers depending on your side of the equator.
Earth to be hit by solar storm after hole opens in the Sun
A solar storm could be about to hit Earth, as material flows out of a hole in the Sun.The G1 class storm could cause power grid failures, disrupt satellites and disrupt the migrations of animals, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Nonetheless, they are relatively minor – with much more dramatic effects possible during geomagnetic storms.The organisation said that such conditions were “likely” on Wednesday, 3 August, as a result of a hole on our star.Coronal holes appear as dark patches on images of the Sun when they are taken using ultraviolet and X-rays. They are cooler...
Phys.org
Meteor shower, supermoon will brighten Thursday's night sky—but that's a problem
Those who enjoy watching the skies will see two events later this week collide: A supermoon will compete with the Perseid meteor shower to light the night. The Perseid meteor shower will peak on Thursday night into the early hours of Friday, according to the American Meteor Society, though it has been active for weeks with star-gazers spotting Perseids as early as late July.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Large 'cannibal' explosion on the sun sent billions of tons of plasma hurling to Earth: Space weather forecasters say there is a 10% chance of X-class flares that could trigger radio blackouts
A ‘cannibal’ coronal mass ejection (CME) is barreling toward Earth that has a 10 percent chance of producing X-class flares, major events that can trigger radio blackouts, when it hits our planet Thursday. CMEs are large expulsions of plasma and magnetic field from the sun's corona – the...
AOL Corp
A strong geomagnetic storm is heading toward Earth, space forecasters say
A strong geomagnetic storm caused by the sun could impact Earth later this week, space weather forecasters say. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center on Wednesday issued a geomagnetic storm watch following recent explosions on the sun that have triggered strong solar flares and multiple “coronal mass ejections” that could reach the planet on Thursday.
Narcity
'The Last Of Us' Trailer Just Dropped & This Alberta Landmark Already Makes An Appearance
If you've been patiently waiting for a glimpse of how The Last Of Us is going to look on screen, you're in luck. HBO just dropped the very first footage from the series and Alberta is already playing a starring role. The trailer gives one of the first looks at...
Narcity
8 Spectacular Ontario Hikes That Are Waiting For You The Moment It's Fall
It may still be summer, but it won't be long before the leaves change to stunning shades of red and orange and the air becomes a little crisper. If you already can't wait for the autumn season to arrive, then you'll want to plan a trip to some of these gorgeous trails.
Narcity
Air Quality Warnings Are In Place For Parts Of Alberta Due To Wildfire Smoke
After a long stint of hot weather and heat warnings, Alberta now has to contend with "poor air quality" as smoke from wildfires in western Canada makes its way across the province. According to Environment Canada, several areas in Alberta around Edmonton, Bonnyville, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McMurray, Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc,...
Narcity
CBSA Jobs For Student Border Services Officers Are Available & You Can Make Up To $34 An Hour
Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) jobs for students are available and the positions pay up to $34 an hour!. For these government of Canada jobs, the federal law enforcement agency is hiring Student Border Services Officers as part of the Federal Student Work Experience Program. Full-time summer employment is available...
JOBS・
Narcity
Dwight Schrute Sings The Best Song About Canada In This Deleted Scene From 'The Office' (VIDEO)
Calling all fans of The Office! A deleted scene from the cult favourite show is circulating online and it includes a hilarious song all about Canada. At the weekend, Canada's former minister of innovation, science and industry James Moore took to Twitter to thank actor Rainn Wilson for what he called a "great Canadian folk song I didn’t know existed."
Mind-blowing video shows wild eruptions shooting from the Sun as solar activity rises
A NEW video of the Sun's recent and powerful activity has been shared on social media. Twitter user Seán Doran posted a jaw-dropping video of our Sun ejecting solar material. Doran revealed that the data was collected by Nasa's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO). "This is what a small part...
NASA’s oldest probe, Voyager 2, is turning 45 at the solar system’s edge
Voyager 1 exploring interstellar space. Deposit PhotosFirst launched in 1977, NASA's twin Voyager probe are the agency's longest-operating mission.
Debris from most spectacular comet outburst may explain its perplexing behavior — and be visible in telescopes
Debris from the most spectacular comet outburst ever is visible from Earth this month and astronomers hope the observations might shed light on the puzzling event that brightened up the sky in 2007.
itechpost.com
NASA Astronaut Snaps Stunning Aurora Photo From the ISS
People have been enthralled with auroras-beautiful, whirling waves of light-for millennia. Following a moderate solar outburst on Wednesday, NASA astronaut Bob Hines captured the aurora on camera from the International Space Station. You can see the pictures of the mesmerizing aurora in his tweet below:. The solar storms we experience...
ohmymag.co.uk
Very rare 'aurora storm' spotted from the International Space Station
Bob Hines, a NASA astronaut, was fortunate enough to capture the sight of a lifetime after spotting green shimmering auroras (similar to the Northern Lights)visible in space as a result of a moderatesolar storm. Sun-generated storm. Sharing on his personal Twitter account the magnificent pictures he captured on Wednesday 17...
Comments / 0