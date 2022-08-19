Read full article on original website
Related
Davenport's Southeast Little League team falls to Texas, eliminated from Little League World Series
The Davenport Southeast Little League team couldn't avoid elimination for a third consecutive game at the Little League World Series. Team Iowa fell to Texas's Pearland Little League, 4-0, on Tuesday night at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Iowa finishes 2-2 and was eliminated from the competition. Texas, now 2-1, advances in the...
Comments / 0