The Davenport Southeast Little League team couldn't avoid elimination for a third consecutive game at the Little League World Series. Team Iowa fell to Texas's Pearland Little League, 4-0, on Tuesday night at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Iowa finishes 2-2 and was eliminated from the competition. Texas, now 2-1, advances in the...

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO