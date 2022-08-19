Read full article on original website
traveloregon.com
A Legacy of Oregon Pie
Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer-operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia has...
Beagles rescued from breeding facility arrive to Oregon, Washington shelters
Beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived to shelters in Washington and Oregon looking for new homes.
hh-today.com
Squatters’ hideouts cleared of underbrush
After a few days out of town, I found the landscape around Cox Creek and the Waverly Memorial Cemetery had a new look. Gone was the thicket of brambles and branches that camouflaged the vagrant encampments there in the past. Here’s my report from Saturday afternoon:. Tombstones from long...
Oregon Humane Society receives 80 beagles from historic dog rescue operation
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Saturday, Oregon received a plane-load of beagles from a historic operation that removed about 4,000 of the little hounds from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. The puppy mill sold dogs to laboratories, according to the Oregon Humane Society. The Humane Society of The United States,...
Muggy weather broke local temperature records Thursday
As predicted by KOIN 6 meteorologist Joseph Dames, the Willamette Valley broke or tied half-a-dozen temperature records for the warmest lows ever recorded on Thursday.
hh-today.com
New owner plans to divide business site
Except for a coffee kiosk, the southwest corner of Santiam Highway and Clay Street in Albany looks pretty empty most of the time. That might change under new ownership of the land. A real estate investment group named LRG and based in Walcut Creek, Calif., bought the commercial property this...
Pilot, 78, dies in crash near Scio; wife critical
The 78-year-old pilot of an experimental aircraft died in a crash that critically injured his wife Sunday afternoon near Scio, the Linn County Sheriff's Office said.
Oregon man gets year in prison for threatening to turn Montgomery school into 'school of ashes'
Williamsport, Pa. — An Oregon man who left a threatening voicemail for Montgomery Area School District stating that it would be "a school of ashes," was sentenced in federal court to 12 months' imprisonment. Harvey Dulgar, 28, of Salem, made the threatening call in July 2021. He also said in the message that there would be "dead kids along the way," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Dulgar entered a guilty plea in March 2022 for making interstate threats. U. S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann handled the sentencing.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Pilot killed in plane crash east of Scio
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash of an airplane Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21, outside Scio, in which the pilot was killed. The Sheriff’s Office was notified at approximately 2:03 p.m. Sunday of a single-engine airplane crash on Richardson Gap Road, east of Scio. Fire and...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon
If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 18 Fatal, Yamhill Co., Aug. 23
On August 20, 2022, at about 11:55 PM, an Oregon State Police (OSP) Trooper came upon a critical injury crash on Highway 18 near milepost 39. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Nissan Altima operated by Leonardo Rodriguez Perez, age (28), of Portland, was eastbound and crossed the centerline crashing into a westbound Volkswagen Golf, operated by a juvenile male, age (17), from Sheridan. Rodriguez Perez suffered minor injuries and was transported to Willamette Valley Medical Center. A passenger in the Nissan Altima, a juvenile female, age (15), was transported by air ambulance to OHSU where she was later pronounced deceased. The juvenile male operator of the Volkswagen Golf suffered minor injuries and was transported to Willamette Valley Medical Center. Upon being released from the hospital, Rodriguez Perez, was placed under arrest and transported to the Yamhill County Jail. Rodriguez Perez was lodged at the Yamhill County Jail for the following crimes: Assault II, Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants – Alcohol, Reckless Driving and Reckless Endangering another Person. Highway 18 was closed for about four (4) hours. OSP was assisted by Yamhill Co. Sheriff’s Office, McMinnville Fire and ODOT.
Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
A state representative is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday night at the Clackamas County fair.
Body of missing Eugene man pulled from Willamette River
The body of a missing person was pulled from the Willamette River near Harrisburg.
kezi.com
Missing Eugene man found deceased in Willamette River
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The remains of a person missing from Eugene were retrieved from the Willamette River on Wednesday morning, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the BCSO, a woman was canoeing in the Willamette River on the morning of August 17 when she saw a body on a small island about a mile north of McCartney Park near Harrisburg. Deputies were able to respond to the scene and retrieve the body at about 11 a.m. that same day. Deputies say their investigation identified the remains as being those of Justin Grossman, 36.
kezi.com
UPDATE: Missing person in Corvallis found
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Corvallis Police Department is asking for help finding a person who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon. Police say Long Nguyen, 23, was last seen near 900 southwest Washington Ave. in Corvallis at about 1 p.m. on August 16. Nguyen is an Asian male who stands about 6 feet tall, has black hair, and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and red sandals.
kezi.com
Crews responding to plane crash near Scio
SCIO, Ore.-- A plane crash just outside of Scio is under investigation, Linn County Sheriff's Office said. Crews responded around 2 p.m. in the 37 thousand block of Richardson Gap Road. First responders and law enforcement are responding. This is a developing story. Linn County Sheriff's Office said more information...
kptv.com
Salem police: Woman runs over, kills ex-husband at park
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman has been arrested on murder charges after running over her ex-husband in the parking lot of a Salem park on Saturday morning, according to the Salem Police Department. SPD said at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a hit-and-run in the parking lot...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 22E Fatal, Marion Co., Aug. 22
On August 20, 2022, at about 11:00 AM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash near the Highway 22E WB On-Ramp and Golf Club Rd SE. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Caravan, operated by, Kaylie Kinsey, age (42), of, Sublimity, was westbound across Golf Club Rd SE going towards the Highway 22E WB On-Ramp. A Ford Custom Roadster, operated by Thomas Schmid, age (70), of Aumsville, was southbound on Golf Club Rd SE and was unable to stop crashing into the Dodge Caravan. After the crash the Ford Custom Roadster rolled on to its side. Thomas Schmid received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. A passenger in the Ford Custom Roadster Arminta Schmid, age (70), of Aumsville, was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Kaylie Kinsey was not injured. OSP was assisted by Aumsville Fire Department, Santiam Medics, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
Salem Parkway back open after fiery multi-vehicle crash
A crash involving multiple vehicles -- including one reportedly on fire -- has a high-traffic area of the Salem Parkway blocked off.
Aug. 17 outstanding warrants
Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. August 17 -Joshua Eugene Brown, 38, is wanted on a probation violation for attempt to deliver meth. -Konda Jean Bruner, 58, is wanted on a probation violation for fourth-degree assault. -Jason Allen Bucher, 48, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA)...
