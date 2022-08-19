Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
The Acura Precision EV Concept Previews the Brand's All-Electric Future
Acura revealed an all-electric crossover concept called the Precision EV on Thursday ahead of a debut at Monterey Car Week. Cutting-edge styling and a handful of cool tech features give it plenty of reasons to stand out on the lawn. The Precision EV uses inspiration from Italian power boats for...
Jay Leno Drives Cadillac's V16-Powered Bugatti Chiron
Once a top-end luxury marque, Cadillac's fall from grace has seen it slip into the premium category in the last few decades. That's all set to change with the introduction of the Celestiq, an all-electric luxury sedan that will take the fight to Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Many are doubtful as to whether Cadillac can pull it off but, remember, this is a brand that was once referred to as "the standard of the world."
Ferrari SF90 Interior Upgraded With Bugatti Luxury
As a piece of design, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale approaches perfection. It's immediately identifiable as a Ferrari, but has just enough futuristic touches to distinguish it as an Italian hybrid for a new, electrified era. So as an aftermarket tuner, how do you possibly improve on the SF90 Stradale's beauty? You don't. Instead, if you're Carlex Design, you make more meaningful changes to the interior. Carlex has pulled off some unbelievable customized interiors through the years, and it has now revealed pictures of the finished result when the company had its way with Ferrari's hybrid supercar.
This Is Your First Look At KTM's 600-HP Street-Legal GT-XR
Though the brand is more well-known for building motorcycles, the KTM X-Bow (pronounced crossbow) is one of the most outrageous track-focused cars available. The original X-Bow came to the United States back in 2018, and now we could be getting a more extreme version. KTM was recently spotted testing what our spy photographers say will be a road-legal version of the X-Bow GTX, a $270,000 track-only special with a proper roof and windshield.
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.
gmauthority.com
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online
The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?
This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
hypebeast.com
The Tesla Semi Truck Is Finally Arriving This Year
Following multiple delays since its original announcement back in 2017, ‘s Semi Truck is finally about to be released. According to the automaker’s CEO Elon Musk, the company is now looking to produce and begin delivering the Semi Trucks before the end of the year, equipping the fleet with a 500-mile range. On top of that, Musk also claims that the long-awaited Cybertruck will finally be available to customers in 2023, although he hasn’t indicated any specific window of release within the year.
This Explosive New 262-Foot Superyacht Was Designed to Look Like a Floating Volcano
Click here to read the full article. Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 just unveiled one explosive explorer-yacht concept. The new 262-footer, christened Forge, was inspired by a volcano and is designed to look like Mount Vesuvius on the high seas. To that end, the vessel’s ice-class steel hull is topped with a pointy pyramid-shaped aluminum superstructure finished in obsidian black and a collection of angular decks colored bright orange. Forge’s distinctive exterior silhouette results in some interesting interior spaces, too. The sky lounge, for instance, has incredible vaulted ceilings due to the superstructure’s conical shape, according to Glasson. Similarly, the owner’s...
digg.com
The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked
If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
Ford Is Having A Bad Week, A Celebrity’s Kid Was Found In A Stolen Car, A Stuck Corvette, And The Car That Comes With An NDA
This week on the Motorious Podcast... This week on the Motorious podcast, we talk about why Ford is having a pretty bad week. Then, we discuss which celebrity’s kid was found in a stolen luxury car, and Jason Momoa’s wreck in his 442. Plus, automakers are wanting to keep dealers in low supply and the car that might require you sign an NDA to own…And a Delaware man gets his Corvette stuck in an unusual case.Then we’ll tell you which vehicle is the most likely to get stolen, and reveal our inventory picks of the week:
torquenews.com
Sad Day for Ford Owners Says Mechanic When Dealership Won’t Diagnose Your Car Problem
Here’s why a dealership service department might not bother to diagnose your car problem and why you should always have a backup mechanic plan for a second opinion. Plus, how to diagnose a spongy brake problem on your own. Scotty Says. How many times have you taken your car...
Ford Faces Problem With Bronco
The Wall Street Journal reports that both the The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Ford have started to investigate whether its new and highly popular Bronco has an engine failure problem at high speed. If so, it would be one of the most dangerous issues in the recent history of recalls. The hazard involves […]
Chevrolet to give Corvette owners $5,000 just to hang onto their car for an extra year. Here’s what it tells us about the broken used car market
As the supply chain shortage continues, vehicle owners and even dealerships have resorted to flipping. General Motors wonders, what if you had a reason not to?
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Business Insider
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
This Outrageous Bugatti Art Deco Masterpiece Is One-Of-One
Recently, Bugatti showed off several of its most iconic cars in a livery favored by Ettore Bugatti himself: black and yellow. Of course, the brand is better known for its French Racing Blue cars, but Ettore went another way with his personal cars. As cool as the black-on-yellow Chiron was, Bugatti evidently believes that this black and yellow Bugatti deserves some press all its own.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?
Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
torquenews.com
Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming
What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
What Is a Mustang Cobra?
The Ford Mustang SVT Cobra is a performance version of the GT from the Fox Body and SN-95 generations. The Mustang Cobras are performance bargains. The post What Is a Mustang Cobra? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
