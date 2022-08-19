As a piece of design, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale approaches perfection. It's immediately identifiable as a Ferrari, but has just enough futuristic touches to distinguish it as an Italian hybrid for a new, electrified era. So as an aftermarket tuner, how do you possibly improve on the SF90 Stradale's beauty? You don't. Instead, if you're Carlex Design, you make more meaningful changes to the interior. Carlex has pulled off some unbelievable customized interiors through the years, and it has now revealed pictures of the finished result when the company had its way with Ferrari's hybrid supercar.

