Jamaican Siblings Jumped Off Martha’s Vineyard ‘Jaws’ Bridge; One is Dead, the Other is Missing

A Florida man was shot dead Thursday after breaking into a stranger’s house, getting into bed with the homeowner, and saying “I love you” while wielding a machete, authorities said.The victim was asleep in an apartment attached to his home in Fruitville, Florida, when the bizarre ordeal began. The unnamed homeowner woke up to find the intruder lying next to him with a machete belonging to the victim. The armed man—who authorities have not identified—was whispering his sweet nothings to the victim when he woke him up.“I have an intruder that broke into my home,” the victim told 911 dispatchers,...

