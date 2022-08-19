Jamaican Siblings Jumped Off Martha’s Vineyard ‘Jaws’ Bridge; One is Dead, the Other is Missing

Read full article on original website
Tina Almeida
1d ago
People are so damn cruel how about just send condolences to friends and families this is just sad. Martha's Vineyard yeah let's get people from other countries to work here why not hire locals? what's up with that?
sugarfoot5948
19h ago
Mental Health is serious don't know body knows no one else's pain or what they was going threw this is American people shouldn't throw Stones prayers 🙏goes out to the Family
jacqui
2d ago
It's called the "Jaws cliff" for a reason. You jump, you jump into the jaws of death. End of Story.
Body of second missing swimmer who jumped off "Jaws" bridge found
The body of the second person who went missing after jumping off the "Jaws" bridge in Martha's Vineyard late Sunday night was found on Thursday, CBS Boston reported. The body of 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin was found in a marshy area near the bridge by a shell fisherman at approximately 11:30 a.m., CBS Boston reported, citing Massachusetts State Police. His 26-year-old brother Tavaris was found dead on Monday morning.
Second body found after brothers make fatal jump from 'Jaws Bridge' in Martha's Vineyard, police say
Massachusetts State Police told USA TODAY the brothers were from Jamaica and worked as seasonal restaurant workers in Martha's Vineyard.
Swimmer drowns and another is missing after pair jumped off 'Jaws' bridge in Martha's Vineyard
One man was found dead and another is still missing after the pair jumped off the 'Jaws' bridge in Martha's Vineyard. The two swimmers got into trouble at the spot in Edgartown, Massachusetts, where the bridge made famous by the 1975 Steven Spielberg summer blockbuster was the sight of the incident.
