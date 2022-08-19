ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 20, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 20, 2022. Veronica Lane Caillier, 33, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Jessica Labove Everett, 40, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery. Natalie Leshaun Boutte, 35, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia; Possession of marijuana; Possession of a Schedule II drug. Mark Edward...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Life After Being Found to Be Habitual Offender Convicted of Multiple Separate Robberies and Other Crimes

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Life After Being Found to Be Habitual Offender Convicted of Multiple Separate Robberies and Other Crimes. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office announced on August 19, 2022, that Judge David Ritchie found Kendrick N. Shepherd, 35, of Sulphur, Louisiana, to be a fourth or subsequent habitual offender. Because of Shepherd’s violent criminal background, Judge David Ritchie sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. Shepherd was found guilty of Armed Robbery earlier in 2022.
SULPHUR, LA
NOLA.com

After rise in killings, Louisiana's rural parishes twice as deadly as U.S. metros, data shows

In June of 2021, a 14-year-old boy pulled a gun and fatally shot 32-year old Donovan Reed at a graduation party in Eunice, a city in St. Landry Parish. Earlier this summer, two teens were shot and killed in the parking lot of a Eunice convenience store. In Opelousas, the St. Landry parish seat, two men fired into a public housing apartment in April, killing a man and a four-year old and wounding three others. One of the wounded was a 17-month old whose diaper was swollen with blood, according to neighbors on the scene.
Port Arthur News

Police: Beaumont man struck elderly man in head

A 71-year-old man assaulted by a stranger outside of a Beaumont restaurant had multiple injuries including a bruise to his right lung, police said. A male suspect then fled the scene but was later identified as Elijahah John Savoy, 24, of Beaumont and arrested. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Woman stabbed 3 times by another woman Friday in Orange

ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are investigating after a woman was stabbed Friday morning following an altercation at an apartment. Two women were involved in a dispute which escalated and ended up with one woman stabbing the other one three times a family member of the victim told 12News at the scene.
KPLC TV

State police release name of woman shot by Lake Charles police

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman was shot by Lake Charles police after firing a weapon Friday morning, authorities said. Sheri Carlson, 45, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the lower torso, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop D.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
