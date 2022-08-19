In June of 2021, a 14-year-old boy pulled a gun and fatally shot 32-year old Donovan Reed at a graduation party in Eunice, a city in St. Landry Parish. Earlier this summer, two teens were shot and killed in the parking lot of a Eunice convenience store. In Opelousas, the St. Landry parish seat, two men fired into a public housing apartment in April, killing a man and a four-year old and wounding three others. One of the wounded was a 17-month old whose diaper was swollen with blood, according to neighbors on the scene.

