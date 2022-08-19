Read full article on original website
Price of pint of milk goes past £1 threshold for first time ever
As the cost of living crisis continues to take its effect in the UK, many families will worry about the cost of petrol, energy, and even just the basic necessities going into the winter. Unfortunately, the price hikes are not stopping, and for the first time ever the price of...
BBC
Gateshead factory closure puts 430 jobs at risk
Hundreds of jobs are set to be axed at a North East factory which supplies supermarkets with fruit and juices. Orchard House Foods blamed rising costs and a shortage of staff for its decision to shut its site in Gateshead. The business, which supplies the likes of Marks & Spencer,...
Tesco 'seeking alternatives' after some fruit items not suitable for vegans
Fruit is vegan, right? Nope, wrong. It turns out not all fruit is vegan and supermarket retailer Tesco has found this fact out the hard way. The retailer has said it's looking into 'alternatives' after its oranges were found to be unsuitable for vegans due to having post-harvest beeswax applied to the peels during the production process.
'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging
Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
I took a first-class train from Scotland to England for $257, and the luxury perks were limited and not worth the price tag
Insider's Mikhaila Friel traveled first-class on an Avanti West Coast train from Glasgow, Scotland, to London, England.
CCTV shows gang of young women brazenly steal hundreds of pounds worth of cigarettes
Police are hunting a brazen gang of young women who marched around a shop stealing croissants, while others walked behind the tills and snatched hundreds of pounds worth of cigarettes.CCTV footage from Tesco Express in Hove shows two of the girls going behind the counter and grabbing age-restricted goods that appeared to include lottery scratch cards, before pulling aside the cigarette display.Another pair bagged up bakery items such as croissants and appeared to be holding other treats.When confronted by a member of staff, they all fled the store.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More CCTV footage shows group of girls stealing croissants in East SussexLilia Valutyte, 9, plays in the street with sister moments before fatal stabbingMan details ‘scary’ monkeypox diagnosis and symptoms as cases rise across US
Pictured: 'Loving, kind-hearted' boy, 14, whose body was pulled from a Hertfordshire lake as heatwave drowning death toll hits 20
Tributes have been paid to a 'loving and kind-hearted' 14 year-old-boy this evening whose body was pulled from a lake in Hertfordshire earlier this week as the UK's drowning death toll tragically climbed to 20 today. Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh from Enfield got into difficulty in North Met Lake in Cheshunt on...
Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain
A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
British woman who died on flight home ‘was in seat next to her family for another 8 hours’
The family of a British woman who died during a flight from Hong Kong to the UK were sat next to her for eight hours after efforts to save her were unsuccessful, a friend said. Helen Rhodes, 46, was travelling home to the UK to begin a “new chapter” with her husband Simon and two children. The family had lived in Hong Kong for 15 years and were planning on renovating their UK home on return, neighbours have said. A few hours into the 5 August flight, Ms Rhodes was found unresponsive and could not be resuscitated. Neighbour and...
Mother claims ex-husband has 'abducted' their three young children and taken them to Tunisia 'after telling her they were going on ten-day beach holiday to north Yorkshire'
A mother today told how she had been left 'distraught' after her ex-husband apparently abducted their three young children and took them to north Africa. Dawn Daley, 43, claimed former partner Fares Aljehani, 33, had tricked her into allowing him to take their kids on a beach holiday at fishing village in north Yorkshire.
Man ordered to tear down his six-bedroom home despite no neighbours complaining
A homeowner is set to lose his brand-new house after being ordered to demolish it by his local council, despite neighbours displaying support for the construction. Graham Ralph, who lives in Flixton, Greater Manchester, has been told that his newly built home must be demolished for being “visually intrusive” in his neighbourhood.
Terrifying CCTV footage shows the moment brazen dog walker comes within seconds of death after darting in front of a train while crossing a railway line in Wales
This is the terrifying moment a dog walker and their beloved pet come within seconds of being struck down by a train. Shocking CCTV footage captures the near miss between the rambler and the locomotive that was travelling near the rural market town of Machynlleth, Wales. In the clip, the...
The Queen leaves car passengers in hysterics with quirky nickname for her SatNav
WHEN you are Queen, few people must feel comfortable telling you what to do. However, one person who is able to give her orders is the “woman under the bonnet”, which is the Queen's comical nickname for her car’s SatNav system. According to the Daily Mail, the...
'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
Police beg people to stop ringing 999 to call out neighbours using hosepipes
With temperatures soaring over recent weeks, drastic measures have been taken to help save water supplies in certain parts of the country. It was announced earlier this month that the South East and the Isle of Wight were introducing hosepipe bans, meaning they cannot be used to water plants, clean cars or fill paddling pools.
Mum left furious at Asda Cafe after young daughter served ‘rotting horse manure’ chips
A MUM went ballistic in an Asda Café after her daughter was fed chips that tasted of "rotting horse manure". The stay-at-home mum, who wants to remain anonymous, only wanted to treat daughter 'P' to some nice grub. But as soon as the youngster tucked into her plate of...
Car thieves check your wing mirrors to see if you have left your vehicle unlocked, expert reveals
Electric wing mirrors left open have been revealed as a tell-tale sign for thieves that a car is unlocked, police and the AA have warned. In a university study, convicted criminals described how they look out for high-end cars with retractable mirrors left open as a sign that a car is unlocked.
Police issue urgent manhunt warning for people to avoid murder suspect
Greater Manchester Police have asked the public to be vigilant and stay safe as they issued a wanted post for 28-year-old John Bellfield earlier today (22 August). Bellfield is wanted in connection with the ongoing investigation into the murder of Thomas Campbell, which happened last month. In their statement to...
BBC
Owami Davies: New CCTV footage released by police
New CCTV footage of missing student nurse Owami Davies has been released by police. It was taken at about 12:30 BST on Thursday 7 July on London Road, Croydon, and is the last confirmed image of Ms Davies. She is seen wearing a dark jacket, red T-shirt and light grey...
LADbible
