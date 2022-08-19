ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

EleVen by Venus Williams Launches First Eyewear Collection In Collaboration With LOOK OPTIC

Through a recent partnership, Venus Williams and her activewear brand EleVen are serving modern, classic, and luxurious looks for both men and women. According to Tennis World USA, the seven-time Grand Slam winner has teamed up with LOOK OPTIC to launch a limited-edition collection of unisex metal frames. The dynamic pair is introducing an exciting product designed by Williams herself — MUSE — the eyewear brand’s “first-ever metal frame made from 100% recycled materials,” according to LOOK OPTIC. MUSE also represents EleVen’s first-ever eyewear collection.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Black Enterprise

The National Black McDonald’s Operators Association Celebrates 50 Years Of Black Franchise Owners During National Black Business Month

The National Black McDonald’s Operators Association (NBMOA) celebrates 50 years of Black franchise owners during National Black Business Month. Created in 1972, the NBMOA helps Black McDonald’s franchise owners navigate McDonald’s franchise system and create a support network to assist each other, 2 Urban Girls reports. McDonald’s,...
SOCIETY
Black Enterprise

LaTisha Chong, Hairstylist to A-list Stars Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross, Dies at 32

LaTisha Chong, the hairstylist to A-list names like Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Telfar Clemans, has died at 32 from metastatic breast cancer, Vogue reports. Chong was the hairstylist behind Williams’s recent Vogue cover featuring her daughter Alexis Olympia where the tennis champion announced her retirement. Chong also worked with Ellis Ross for big Hollywood events, including her Met Gala appearances and Pattern Beauty campaigns.
TENNIS
Black Enterprise

Crown Royal Celebrates Black-Owned Atlanta Beauty Businesses Through Generosity Hour Series

August is National Black Business Month and Crown Royal is raising a glass to those who help make Atlanta beautiful: Black beauty small business owners. Crown Royal teamed up with Atlanta entrepreneur, Alicia Scott, of Range Beauty and Grammy-nominated duo, EARTHGANG, to celebrate and build connections between Black beauty small business owners during a special Generosity Hour event in Atlanta, according to a press release.
ATLANTA, GA
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

