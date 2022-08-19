Through a recent partnership, Venus Williams and her activewear brand EleVen are serving modern, classic, and luxurious looks for both men and women. According to Tennis World USA, the seven-time Grand Slam winner has teamed up with LOOK OPTIC to launch a limited-edition collection of unisex metal frames. The dynamic pair is introducing an exciting product designed by Williams herself — MUSE — the eyewear brand’s “first-ever metal frame made from 100% recycled materials,” according to LOOK OPTIC. MUSE also represents EleVen’s first-ever eyewear collection.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO