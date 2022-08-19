Read full article on original website
Woman who was left almost paralysed after neck stretches warns others not to make her mistake
A woman who was almost left paralysed after a single neck stretch is warning others not to make the same mistake. Amanda Borish, 28, from California, had been practicing various stretches after she began suffering from intense neck pain earlier this year. But one day, her stretch left her limbs...
Woman horrified at what was left under sofas when she moved them to new house
Peep Show star Isy Suttie is a busy woman – between being a mum to two kids and a touring comedian, everyday things like housework can get a little tricky. But even so, the 44-year-old was left horrified by what she discovered underneath her sofas during a recent clean out.
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
Family left homeless after coming home from travels to find tenant won't leave
A family has been left homeless after returning to the UK from their travels, only to find that their tenant won't leave. Carna and Ganes Brooks, who have a one-year-old and a nine-year-old, have been sofa-surfing for more than four weeks after being locked out of their own home. The...
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
nypressnews.com
Cancer symptoms: The warning sign at night that can feel ‘very heavy’
As we get older, it‘s more common to experience aches and pains. But unexplained pain could be a sign of something more serious. Unexplained weight loss – Small weight changes over time are quite normal, but if you lose a noticeable amount of weight without trying to, tell your doctor.
Little girl hilariously gives postman way too much information when asked where mum is
Video footage captured on the door of a family home shows a hilarious exchange between a three-year-old and a postman. Honestly, it's worth checking out. Young kids have a bit of a reputation for brutal honesty, and often to incredibly comedic ends, but also sometimes at the expense of parents.
KIDS・
Brits warned to be careful as flesh eating lice are biting swimmers
British swimmers have been warned to steer clear of seafront lakes in Clevedon and Weston-super-Mare following reports that bathers have been bitten by ‘flesh-eating lice’. Swimmers have felt ‘stings’ and ‘nips’ while swimming, and after exiting the water have noticed red patches on their body, while other bathers...
Mum of 22 who wants 105 kids shares pain following tycoon husband’s arrest
A mum of 22 has shared her nightmare ordeal as she brings up all of her children on her own as her tycoon husband has been arrested. Russian mother Kristina Ozturk, who lives in Georgia, says she is now eagerly awaiting her husband's return after he was detained by police in May this year.
