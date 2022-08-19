ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin-Simmons University

Hardin-Simmons Athletic Facilities

Lou Morton Ellis Field is the home of the Cowgirl softball program. The field was dedicated in February of 2004 for the Cowgirls Inaugural game. It features covered dugouts for both teams with bathroom facilities. There is a hitting area down the first baseline and bullpens on both sides. There is covered seating for the field, but fans also sit in lawn chairs along the fence for the optimal view. Lights were added in 2020.
