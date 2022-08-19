Read full article on original website
PAULINE FAY GERBER, 83
Pauline Fay Gerber, 83, Indiana, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 while at Maple Valley Personal Care Home. The daughter of Guy and Willavene (Rupert) Poloff, she was born October 24, 1938 in Brownstown, PA. Pauline served as Den Mother for her son’s Cub Scout group. She enjoyed crafts, playing...
TIMOTHY LEE GUNDER, 60
Timothy Lee Gunder, 60, of Indiana, PA, formerly of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at his home. The son of the Rev. Edward G. Gunder and Carmen C. (Miller) Gunder, he was born May 17, 1962 in Indiana, PA. Tim graduated from Latrobe Christian Academy and...
DENNLER CHRISTIAN WEIK, JR., 86
Dennler Christian Weik, Jr., 86, of Clarksburg, PA passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Scenery Hill Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Indiana, PA. The son of Dennler C. Weik, Sr. and Anna M. (Dixon) Weik, he was born March 19, 1936 in Clarksburg, PA. He was a veteran of...
JURY SELECTION FOR FOUR TRIALS SCHEDULED TODAY
Jury selection is scheduled today for four trials that are set to get underway this week in Indiana County Court. One of the four defendants who will have jury selection today is Len Marshall Lydic. The 45-year-old Clymer man faces charges of flight to avoid apprehension and disorderly conduct for an incident on May 17th of last year. Also facing trial on similar charges is 41-year old Jason Adam Abrams of Commodore. He was charged with flight to avoid apprehension along with possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia for an incident on June 1st of last year. The two are scheduled to have their trials start on Wednesday.
CURVE WIN FOURTH STRAIGHT
CURVE, Pa. – Altoona got a brilliant start from Luis Ortiz and banged out ten hits to earn a 7-4 win over Harrisburg in front of 5,827 fans at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Saturday night. With the win, Altoona picked up their fourth straight win over Harrisburg and have now won 9-of-11 games stretching back to August 9.
SHETLER TRIAL TO BE DELAYED AGAIN
After earlier affirming that the Ray Shetler Jr. trial would be held as scheduled starting last Monday, Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio on Thursday formally granted a motion for continuance, but did not set a new trial date. In June, Shetler demanded that his trial be held as scheduled and threatened legal action if it was not. Nonetheless, the trial was moved to August, and now another request for continuance will delay it once again.
ALTOONA COMPLETES COMEBACK AGAINST HARRISBURG
The Altoona Curve completed a comeback with a 6-5 victory over the Harrisburg Senators Friday night. The Senators had jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning but in the bottom of the third, Altoona’s comeback began as Endy Rodriguez hit a two-run single for the Curve, followed by Blake Sabol hitting an RBI double. In the 6th, Aaron Shackelford hit a solo homer in the sixth to tie the game at four. Another run crossed the plate for the Senators in the top of the seventh to have them regain the lead, but in the bottom half of the seventh, Andres Alvarez hit a solo homer to tie the game back up. In the bottom of the 9th, Blake Sabol ripped an RBI-triple to bring home Alvarez to win the game.
EMERGENCY CALLS INCLUDE TWO ACCIDENTS
Indiana County’s emergency responders were dispatched for two accidents on Saturday. Tunnelton and Saltsburg were dispatched at 12:58 PM to a crash on Route 286 in Conemaugh Township and Tunnelton set up a landing zone for a medical helicopter. Murrysville EMS also was sent to the scene. Homer City firefighters were later summoned for an accident on Bethel Church Road in Center Township, and Aultman and Coral-Graceton soon joined them.
MINOR INJURIES REPORTED IN WHITE TOWNSHIP CRASH
One person was injured in a motor vehicle accident reported this afternoon in White Township. Indiana Fire Association was dispatched to the intersection of Oakland Avenue and Warren Road around 12:15 p.m. for an accident involving a van and a motorcycle. Officials said the motorcycle was attempting to exit the parking lot of Valley Dairy Restaurant when the van, heading southbound, collided with them.
ONE HURT WHEN CAR HITS BICYCLE
One person was injured late Friday afternoon when a car hit a bicycle outside of Blairsville on Route 217 in Derry Township. State police say 76-year-old Lois Spence of Blairsville attempted to pass a bicycle and make a right turn onto Pizza Barn Road, but she struck the bike, which was operated by 29-year-old Benjamin Allman of Derry. After the collision, Spence pulled into a nearby parking lot and Allman picked up his bike and also went into the parking lot.
SENTENCES ANNOUNCED FROM FRIDAY’S COURT SESSIONS
During a busy day at the Indiana County Courts, an inmate in the state correctional system was sentenced for procuring a weapon while incarcerated. 27-year-old Sir Diamond King of Indiana was ordered to pay court costs and fines, and was ordered to serve between 28 months to five years in prison for the charge. The incident was reported last year.
