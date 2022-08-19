ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gregory Ward on The Bitcoin Bridge: BSV Blockchain an ‘absolute fit’ for cybersecurity

There is more to blockchain technology than its applications in digital currency. One company that proves this is SmartLedger, which considers itself as the world’s leading blockchain distribution channel. The company’s Chief Development Officer, Gregory Ward, tells The Bitcoin Bridge that it was able to establish itself thanks to strategic partnerships with many wonderful companies and developers in the blockchain ecosystem.
How Craig Wright solved the electronic cash puzzle with Bitcoin

Bitcoin was not created by coding, but by an academic approach to a real-life problem. The problem to solve was: how to have sustainable electronic cash? Certainly, not by implementing anonymity and getting taken down via law enforcement eventually. To create a law-abiding electronic cash system, the inventor of Bitcoin...
HUSD stablecoin recovers—what caused it to depeg?

The last few months have seen multiple so-called stablecoins break their 1:1 U.S. dollar peg. While some have been mere blips on the radar, others have had catastrophic consequences. On August 19, HUSD, a stablecoin issued by Stable Universal Limited in conjunction with Huobi, lost its peg, trading as low...
FedNow is a better alternative to a CBDC, Federal Reserve governor says

Many of the challenges that Fedcoin fans say the central bank digital currency (CBDC) will solve will be addressed by the upcoming FedNow payment service, a Federal Reserve Governor has claimed. During the recent VenCent Fintech Conference in Little Rock, Arkansas, Michelle Bowman touted FedNow as a better alternative to...
BitConnect co-founder wanted in India, faces mega scam probe anew

Police in India’s southwest city of Pune have launched an investigation against BitConnect co-founder Satish Kumbhani, who is now wanted in his home country following a complaint from an investor about a missing BTC investment. According to a report by local news outlet the Indian Express, the investor, who...
More proof that UTXO is superior to account-based systems

This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. The biggest structural and elemental difference between Bitcoin and Ethereum is that the former uses Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) while the latter uses an account-based model. UTXO...
