Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
Gregory Ward on The Bitcoin Bridge: BSV Blockchain an ‘absolute fit’ for cybersecurity
There is more to blockchain technology than its applications in digital currency. One company that proves this is SmartLedger, which considers itself as the world’s leading blockchain distribution channel. The company’s Chief Development Officer, Gregory Ward, tells The Bitcoin Bridge that it was able to establish itself thanks to strategic partnerships with many wonderful companies and developers in the blockchain ecosystem.
coingeek.com
How Craig Wright solved the electronic cash puzzle with Bitcoin
Bitcoin was not created by coding, but by an academic approach to a real-life problem. The problem to solve was: how to have sustainable electronic cash? Certainly, not by implementing anonymity and getting taken down via law enforcement eventually. To create a law-abiding electronic cash system, the inventor of Bitcoin...
coingeek.com
HUSD stablecoin recovers—what caused it to depeg?
The last few months have seen multiple so-called stablecoins break their 1:1 U.S. dollar peg. While some have been mere blips on the radar, others have had catastrophic consequences. On August 19, HUSD, a stablecoin issued by Stable Universal Limited in conjunction with Huobi, lost its peg, trading as low...
coingeek.com
FedNow is a better alternative to a CBDC, Federal Reserve governor says
Many of the challenges that Fedcoin fans say the central bank digital currency (CBDC) will solve will be addressed by the upcoming FedNow payment service, a Federal Reserve Governor has claimed. During the recent VenCent Fintech Conference in Little Rock, Arkansas, Michelle Bowman touted FedNow as a better alternative to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coingeek.com
No one wants to spend digital currencies—Joshua Henslee gives industry a reality check
Bitcoin thought leader Joshua Henslee recently released a video explaining how nobody wants to use digital currencies for any reason other than speculation to gain more fiat. He covered the current state of affairs, how it came to be this way, and what needs to happen for things to change.
coingeek.com
BitConnect co-founder wanted in India, faces mega scam probe anew
Police in India’s southwest city of Pune have launched an investigation against BitConnect co-founder Satish Kumbhani, who is now wanted in his home country following a complaint from an investor about a missing BTC investment. According to a report by local news outlet the Indian Express, the investor, who...
coingeek.com
More proof that UTXO is superior to account-based systems
This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. The biggest structural and elemental difference between Bitcoin and Ethereum is that the former uses Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) while the latter uses an account-based model. UTXO...
Comments / 0