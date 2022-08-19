ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Traumazine’ Is a Multi-Faceted Mood

A Megan Thee Stallion verse is not unlike a bag of salt and vinegar chips—there’s something classic and quaint and straight-up hood about the sharp and improbable flavors packed inside every one of them. There were always going to be some quirky juxtapositions with Meg. The twenty-something spitter is an old soul who swears by Pimp C and Biggie and Juicy J. While other rappers her age couldn’t point out Pete Rock in a police lineup, nearly every time Meg spits a freestyle in one of her many viral clips, it’s over a classic instrumental from some raw Nineties hit.  Mentored...
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Discusses The Last Piece Of Advice Her Mom Gave Her Before Her Passing

During a recent interview with Ebro and Nadeska on Apple Music 1, Megan Thee Stallion, 27, discusses her newest album release ‘Traumazine’ juggling a crazy rap career and the loss of her mom. Megan’s mom, Holly Thomas, passed away in March 2019 from brain cancer. Thomas used to rap herself under the name “Holly-Wood” and helped steer her daughter’s early career. Sadly, Megan’s grandmother also passed away just weeks later. In the interview, she talks about the final piece of advice her mother gave her and how her mother’s death continues to affect her. “At this point in my life, I really realized that my mama was really driving the car for a long time,” she mused. “I didn’t even have to think about too many things when mama was with me. I feel like it is just recently that it’s clicking to me, like who can I ask anything to?” Admitting that she hates to put people in her business “When I’m going through something personal, I’m like, ‘I just got to pray,’ because I don’t even know who I can ask. Who can I ask about this situation? And who do I trust?” Through tears she then went on to say When I would do something good, my mamma, would say “good job, that was good we did that.” admitting that she feels that she shouldn’t be crying by now when talking about her mom but also jokes through the tears. “But I know my mama she would say get your sh*t together.” Megan, a college graduate, and 5-time Grammy-winning rapper announced her mom’s death in a since-deleted Instagram post, tearfully recalling the last conversation she had with her mom and how her words get her through. “She was just like, ‘Just because I’m sick, you and T Farris, y’all don’t stop. Y’all need to go to L.A. and still do your show.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah. All right. I’m going to be back up here in a little bit.’ And then it was just over so quick and I was just like, ‘Oh my God, what do I do?’ She said, ‘Don’t stop,’ so then I just took that literally. And we’re here today,” she added.
ComicBook

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Slick Sailor Moon Cosplay

Megan Thee Stallion has shown some major love for her anime favorites in the past, and now she's gone to the next level by taking on a full Sailor Moon cosplay makeover for a special new concert in Japan! The musician has been very vocal about her love and support for anime in the past, and recently made her way to Japan for a special new concert. First the artist revealed that she finally was able to make it out to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure exhibit, but that was far from the only bits of anime celebration she made for the occasion.
HipHopWired

Remy Ma & Rapsody Connect On DJ Premier Produced “REMY RAP”

It finally happened. After years of wishful thinking and pipe dreaming, DJ Premier has granted us the dream collaboration we’ve been fantasizing about by teaming up Remy Ma and Rapsody on the same record produced by the legendary producer himself. Dropping the visuals to the dope cut on his 49th birthday (Happy physical, King!), Premo […] The post Remy Ma & Rapsody Connect On DJ Premier Produced “REMY RAP” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
ComicBook

Megan Thee Stallion Visits The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Exhibit in Japan

Megan Thee Stallion hasn't been shy when it comes to sharing her love of all things anime, with series such as Hunter x Hunter, Naruto, Black Butler, and Bleach being some prime examples of the worlds she dives into. Now, the popular musician has achieved a lifelong dream, visiting the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Exhibit that has celebrated the tenth anniversary of the anime series that has been brought to life by David Production.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kelow LaTesha Unleashes On "TURBO" EP Ft. Asian Doll, Goonew

There is another DMV artist on the rise and she's commanding attention with her latest EP. Kelow LaTesha hails from Maryland and has been buzzing in the music scene, and this past Friday (August 19), she finally shared TURBO, an EP released as a partnership with Soundcloud. You may have heard her collaborations with artists like GoldLink, Lil Uzi Vert, and Rico Nasty, and on TURBO, she's continuing to show the world why she deserves her moment in the spotlight.
PopSugar

Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Cutout and Snakeskin Catsuits in Her New Music Video

Megan Thee Stallion's new music video "Her," released as part of her sophomore album "Traumazine," abounds with head-turning costumes, thanks in no small part to her collaboration with Hollywood stylist Law Roach. The first scene starts out strong, showing Megan rapping on a chair, clad in a sharp-shoulder maxi gown complete with built-in opera gloves. The silhouette recalls many a Kim Kardashian-approved Balenciaga look, an aesthetic that appeared on the Couture 2022 catwalk. The floor-sweeping design is accessorized with silver drop earrings, with Megan's sleek black hair cascading down past her lower back.
Allure

Pat McGrath Labs Is Launching Its First-Ever Nail Polish With Supreme

Who hasn't collaborated with Supreme at this point? The streetwear brand has worked with brands and companies of all shapes and sizes, from Vans to Louis Vuitton, and is about to embark on its second beauty-forward partnership with the one and only Pat McGrath Labs. Supreme and Pat McGrath Labs...
musictimes.com

Megan Thee Stallion 'Traumazine' Tanked? Netizens React to Album Billboard 200 Chart Placement

Megan Thee Stallion's new album, "Traumazine," finally debuted on the Billboard 200 charts, and it did not chart the way that fans had highly anticipated. The female rapper's new music has been sought after for a long time since he released "Sweetest Pie" and her other chart-hitting tracks, but it seemed like the album did not live up to fans' expectations.
Allure

ColourPop Is Launching Hair Dye

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you've got a certain amount of makeup, chances are there are a few ColourPop products lingering in your stash. You might have picked them up when you realized you could get the most shimmery, wet-looking eye shadow you ever saw for less than a venti latte at Starbucks. It's that high-payoff, high-affordability thing that's made the brand so beloved. Just last year, its Fade Into Hue palette won a Best of Beauty Award.
