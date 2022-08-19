Read full article on original website
Related
bassmaster.com
Sleepy Assassin seals the deal in South Dakota
MOBRIDGE, S.D. — Austin Felix views himself as a well-rounded angler but he loves to fish for smallmouth. So, it’s fitting Felix’s first Bassmaster Elite Series title would involve catching those big, beautiful brown fish. With a five-bass limit that weighed 16 pounds, 3 ounces on Championship...
bassmaster.com
Johnston’s forward-facing blues
MOBRIDGE, S.D.– Chris Johnston suffered from forward-facing frustrations on Semi-Final Saturday of the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Oahe. It wasn’t because the Ontario, Canada native couldn’t find groups of smallmouth with the technology, but rather he couldn’t get them to bite when he did find them.
Are There More Cows Than People In South Dakota?
I assume that most people, when they wake up in the morning, immediately ask themselves three questions. Well, you'll have to find out the answer's to those first two questions yourself. But that third one? Great news...I have the answer for ya!. The days of the cow when I was...
hubcityradio.com
Recap of weather happening recently in South Dakota
BROOKINGS, S.D.(WNAX)- For most of the summer, South Dakota has seen expanding drought conditions in the south, with good rainfall in the north. State Climatologist Laura Edwards says heavy rain in southeast parts of the state this week will be of some help. Edwards says the northern parts of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now
Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair
The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
Weekend Gun Violence Kills 4 Men in South Dakota’s Two Largest Cities
It was a deadly weekend filled full of gun violence in South Dakota's two largest cities. A shooting claimed the life of a 36-year-old Sioux Falls man early Saturday morning (August 20) near the intersection of East 26th Street and South Bahnson Avenue. Dakota News Now is reporting the incident...
voiceofalexandria.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to South Dakota from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota staying diligent about zebra mussels after two new populations found in South Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Specialists with North Dakota Game and Fish are keeping a close eye on zebra mussels after they were found in two lakes on opposite ends of South Dakota last month. Aquatic nuisance experts say they have 14 watercraft inspectors throughout the state. And while they’re still...
KELOLAND TV
The zebra mussel infestation battle in eastern SD lakes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — About a year ago, Dan Loveland said he was learning to live with zebra mussels on Pickerel Lake in eastern South Dakota. The lake had an explosive growth of the invasive species after it was discovered about 13 months prior, Loveland said. This month,...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa State Fair sets Guinness World Record
The Guinness World Record for the largest bags tournament officially belongs to the Iowa State Fair after their record crushing tournament on Saturday, August 20. Guinness officially tallied up 730 participants, beating the old record by 286 players. The previous record of 444 players was set in San Diego in June 2019.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
Here’s when school starts in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
mitchellnow.com
Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year announced for 2022
VeaBea Thomas from Harrold has been chosen as the Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year for South Dakota. The announcement was made on Thursday, which was the last day of the three-day show. While accepting the award, she said she’s learned from working with two other women in her family.
Best Thrifting Cities in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
Things have come a long way from the days of 'hand me down' and 'second-hand' clothes and the negative stigma that sometimes came with them. Now, buying gently used fashion is all the rage. And some places are embracing it more than others. In honor of this week's National Thrift...
gowatertown.net
Lucky for Life lottery winning ticket sold in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. – For the second time in less than 30 days, a South Dakota Lottery player will soon experience luck that lasts a lifetime. Thursday’s Lucky for Life drawing was highlighted by a second prize winner, which is $25,000 a year for life or the cash option of $390,000. The winning ticket was purchased at Dakotamart Gas in Hot Springs.
drgnews.com
Highmore resident and 2021 contest winner to host Dakota Star competition at 2022 South Dakota State Fair
The South Dakota State Fair and Dakotaland Federal Credit Union invite singers to make their voices heard at the Dakota Star Talent Competition sponsored by Dakotaland Federal Credit Union. More than $2,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to Dakota Star division winners. The entry deadline is Friday, Aug. 19,...
Big Sky Big House: Biggest House in Montana is Gigantic
You hear people say that things are bigger in Texas. Probably because it is such a big state. But, so is Montana. We are known for some BIG country, BIG water, BIG steaks, and BIG skies. How big is Big Sky country's biggest house? How about nearly 19,000 square feet?
Nebraska man breaks world record with fish caught at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Nebraska man is the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska was bowfishing on May 16 at the Lake of the Ozarks when he shot a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. “Shortnose gar usually only weigh three-to-four pounds,”...
Comments / 0