ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
bassmaster.com

Sleepy Assassin seals the deal in South Dakota

MOBRIDGE, S.D. — Austin Felix views himself as a well-rounded angler but he loves to fish for smallmouth. So, it’s fitting Felix’s first Bassmaster Elite Series title would involve catching those big, beautiful brown fish. With a five-bass limit that weighed 16 pounds, 3 ounces on Championship...
MOBRIDGE, SD
bassmaster.com

Johnston’s forward-facing blues

MOBRIDGE, S.D.– Chris Johnston suffered from forward-facing frustrations on Semi-Final Saturday of the Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Oahe. It wasn’t because the Ontario, Canada native couldn’t find groups of smallmouth with the technology, but rather he couldn’t get them to bite when he did find them.
SPORTS
B102.7

Are There More Cows Than People In South Dakota?

I assume that most people, when they wake up in the morning, immediately ask themselves three questions. Well, you'll have to find out the answer's to those first two questions yourself. But that third one? Great news...I have the answer for ya!. The days of the cow when I was...
AGRICULTURE
hubcityradio.com

Recap of weather happening recently in South Dakota

BROOKINGS, S.D.(WNAX)- For most of the summer, South Dakota has seen expanding drought conditions in the south, with good rainfall in the north. State Climatologist Laura Edwards says heavy rain in southeast parts of the state this week will be of some help. Edwards says the northern parts of the...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
South Dakota State
Mix 97-3

The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now

Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
K92.3

Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair

The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Eye Doctor#Bassmaster Classic
KELOLAND TV

Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
WYOMING STATE
KELOLAND TV

The zebra mussel infestation battle in eastern SD lakes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — About a year ago, Dan Loveland said he was learning to live with zebra mussels on Pickerel Lake in eastern South Dakota. The lake had an explosive growth of the invasive species after it was discovered about 13 months prior, Loveland said. This month,...
ANIMALS
ourquadcities.com

Iowa State Fair sets Guinness World Record

The Guinness World Record for the largest bags tournament officially belongs to the Iowa State Fair after their record crushing tournament on Saturday, August 20. Guinness officially tallied up 730 participants, beating the old record by 286 players. The previous record of 444 players was set in San Diego in June 2019.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND TV

Here’s when school starts in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mitchellnow.com

Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year announced for 2022

VeaBea Thomas from Harrold has been chosen as the Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year for South Dakota. The announcement was made on Thursday, which was the last day of the three-day show. While accepting the award, she said she’s learned from working with two other women in her family.
HARROLD, SD
Mix 97-3

Best Thrifting Cities in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota

Things have come a long way from the days of 'hand me down' and 'second-hand' clothes and the negative stigma that sometimes came with them. Now, buying gently used fashion is all the rage. And some places are embracing it more than others. In honor of this week's National Thrift...
gowatertown.net

Lucky for Life lottery winning ticket sold in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. – For the second time in less than 30 days, a South Dakota Lottery player will soon experience luck that lasts a lifetime. Thursday’s Lucky for Life drawing was highlighted by a second prize winner, which is $25,000 a year for life or the cash option of $390,000. The winning ticket was purchased at Dakotamart Gas in Hot Springs.
HOT SPRINGS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy