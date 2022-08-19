ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Nurse from WI
2d ago

I completely agree to legalize weed. As a nurse of 28 years I have cared for too many patients with complications from alcohol and know too many people dying from it. My 16 year old cousin/best friend was killed by a drunk driver in 1987 and my friend years later. Marijuana doesn't even compare to what harm alcohol, a LEGAL substance can do. I'd rather see someone smoke a joint than get drunk.

Lagena Lepri
3d ago

I think it's about time they let this stuff! i have seizures in smoking it helps me snap out of it! I go with out for 2 days I end up having a seizure! so get with the program!

mcleveland2745
3d ago

Has anyone looked at how it turned out for Washington State or Colorado? Such as crime and other negative effects?

captimes.com

State Debate: Ron Johnson told to quit politicizing Social Security

Former Milwaukee Health Commissioner Paul Nannis, in a column on WisOpinion, declares that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is wrong about Social Security. First of all, he writes, the program needs to be kept out of partisan politics. On his More Verb Than Noun blogsite, Mike McCabe says he's worried that...
Jake Wells

Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each month

counting money in handsPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
cwbradio.com

July Unemployment Low in Wisconsin

(Terry Bell, WRN) Wisconsin’s jobless rate is holding steady at a near-record low. (Terry Bell) The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development says the unemployment rate for Wisconsin in July was three percent. Wisconsin employers added about ten-thousand jobs last month. While overall unemployment remains low, Wisconsin’s labor force participation...
Washington Examiner

Wisconsin school district bans 'political' BLM and pride flags in classrooms

A Wisconsin school board voted last week to ban teachers from displaying Black Lives Matter and gay pride flags in their classrooms, saying such displays are political messaging. With only one member opposing, the board of the Kettle Moraine School District in southeastern Wisconsin voted last week to affirm district...
Wisconsin Examiner

Vos campaigns against Steen – again – in November election

RACINE, WI — After winning the primary for the 63rd Assembly seat by 260 votes on Aug. 9, House Speaker Robin Vos will face his Republican opponent Adam Steen again as a write-in candidate in the general election on Nov. 8. About 10,000 people voted in the 63rd District Assembly race on Aug. 9. The […] The post Vos campaigns against Steen – again – in November election  appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISN

In Wisconsin 69% support marijuana legalization: Marquette Law School Poll

A Wisconsin lawmaker says she plans to re-introduce a bill to legalize marijuana in the state. Democratic State Sen. Melissa Agard of Madison told WISN-12 News, "I'm looking forward to being able to re-introduce the bill during the next legislative session." Agard's comments come one day after a Marquette Law...
CBS Minnesota

Candidates clash over recount in Wisconsin US House race

MADISON, Wis. — Candidates in a close Wisconsin Republican congressional primary are battling over whether there will be a recount after results showed them a mere 74 votes apart.Charity Barry filed a petition for a recount Thursday after running second to attorney Erik Olsen in Wisconsin's 2nd District primary on Aug. 9. The official canvass showed Olsen's small margin over Barry, a landscaping supervisor, came in a race with more than 43,000 ballots cast.Barry's petition, submitted to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, requested a hand recount, which is scheduled to begin Saturday morning.In response, Olsen filed three motions with WEC Friday...
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin health officials warn of increased overdose risk

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Health departments across Wisconsin are warning residents about an increased risk of overdose from opioid use. Data from the Milwaukee County medical examiner shows from 2018 to 2021, fatal overdoses increased by 68%, from 364 to 613. The West Allis Fire Department sends the first...
wiproud.com

Margarine illegal in Wisconsin? A look at a peculiar state statute

(WFRV) – Chilling inside most fridges across Wisconsin are some forms of margarine, but is it actually illegal to sell/serve it?. Wisconsin legislature has a dedicated section just for oleomargarine/margarine regulations, which include selling it, serving it and substituting it for table butter. In section 97.18 of the Wisconsin...
voiceofalexandria.com

Insurance claims being denied in Minnesota

(Undated)--The state of Minnesota is reporting a spike in complaints from homeowners whose insurance claims were denied following recent storms, according to the Minnesota Department of Commerce. The department is issuing an alert, asking Minnesotans to review their insurance policies, particularly in the areas of hail and wind damage.
cwbradio.com

DNR Discusses Common Problems Involving ATV/UTV Riders

More than 1,000 miles of ATV/UTV trails were patrolled by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation wardens and county sheriffs’ deputies during the ATV-UTV Think Smart Before You Start campaign. The campaign happened July 29-31 and ended with no fatal crashes. The campaign began in 2021 to curb risky...
