Nurse from WI
2d ago
I completely agree to legalize weed. As a nurse of 28 years I have cared for too many patients with complications from alcohol and know too many people dying from it. My 16 year old cousin/best friend was killed by a drunk driver in 1987 and my friend years later. Marijuana doesn't even compare to what harm alcohol, a LEGAL substance can do. I'd rather see someone smoke a joint than get drunk.
Lagena Lepri
3d ago
I think it's about time they let this stuff! i have seizures in smoking it helps me snap out of it! I go with out for 2 days I end up having a seizure! so get with the program!
mcleveland2745
3d ago
Has anyone looked at how it turned out for Washington State or Colorado? Such as crime and other negative effects?
