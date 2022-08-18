Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
Bella Hadid Says She's Lost "So Many" Jobs And Friends For Supporting Palestine
“I really do believe that if I started speaking about Palestine when I was 20, I would not have gotten the same recognition and respect that I have now."
TODAY.com
Al Roker surprises fan who came to plaza specifically for him
Adrienne Patterson traveled 655 miles to see Al Roker for her 65th birthday. Although Roker has the day off to help his son finish packing for college, the meteorologist still phones in to thank Patterson for making the drive!Aug. 22, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
TODAY.com
John Corbett to reprise role in 2nd season of ‘And Just Like That’
John Corbett will reportedly return to his fan-favorite role of Aidan Shaw in the second season of “And Just Like That,” after being noticeably absent from the show's first season.Aug. 22, 2022.
TODAY.com
Spinoff film in the works for ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’
A spinoff is in the works for the 80s teen classic “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” Paramount Pictures is revisiting the iconic story with a new project called “Sam and Victor’s Day Off,” set to take place on the same day but follow the two valets that took Cameron’s dad’s car on a joyride.Aug. 22, 2022.
70 Thoughts I Had Watching "House Of The Dragon" Season 1, Episode 1
"A Valyrian steel necklace! What our pals up in Winterfell about 200 years later would give to be able to melt that sucker down and at least get one more dagger out of it."
TODAY.com
I intervened when my daughter was teased at camp. It was the wrong move
Earlier this summer, my 7-year-old daughter, Nora, came home from day camp in tears. Another child in her group was being mean, she said. A game involving a ball was involved — and let's just say neither of my children are Olympic-bound. Nora eventually skulked away, humiliated. As I...
KIDS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
TODAY.com
Watch the first official footage of Lea Michele singing and dancing in ‘Funny Girl’
Lea Michele is less than three weeks away from being Broadway's greatest star. The "Glee" alum is set to join the Broadway revival of "Funny Girl" on September 6, taking over the role of Fanny Brice from current lead Julie Benko after Beanie Feldstein, who opened the revival, made an early departure from the production on July 31.
TODAY.com
Ben Affleck’s mom rushed to hospital ahead of wedding celebration
Ben Affleck’s mom reportedly fell and had to go to the hospital just before his weekend wedding extravaganza with Jennifer Lopez. The couple, who wed in Vegas, is expected to tie the knot again today at Affleck’s 87-acre estate in Georgia in front of family and friends.Aug. 20, 2022.
TODAY.com
Elton John shares throwback pics of him and Britney Spears ahead of their song release
Elton John and Britney Spears’ highly anticipated collaboration is just around the corner. On Friday, the 75-year-old music legend delighted fans when he shared the cover art and release date for his and the pop star’s upcoming duet titled “Hold Me Closer.” The single is a reimagined version of Elton’s classic “Tiny Dancer,” which he released in 1971 and includes the line “Hold me closer, tiny dancer” in the chorus.
TODAY.com
Michael Bublé’s wife shares behind-the-scenes video of the day their daughter was born
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato announced on Friday the birth of their baby girl, Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé, and now the mom of four is sharing behind-the-scenes footage of the special day. In a sweet video posted on Instagram, Lopilato takes us through the day her fourth child...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TODAY.com
James Van Der Beek shares post reflecting on family’s pregnancy losses: ‘Healing comes at its own pace’
James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, have often spoken candidly about their experience with pregnancy loss over the years. During a 2020 appearance on “The Make Down” podcast, Kimberly said that she had experienced five miscarriages in nine years, calling her two most recent pregnancy losses “really extreme.”
Comments / 0