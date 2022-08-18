Elton John and Britney Spears’ highly anticipated collaboration is just around the corner. On Friday, the 75-year-old music legend delighted fans when he shared the cover art and release date for his and the pop star’s upcoming duet titled “Hold Me Closer.” The single is a reimagined version of Elton’s classic “Tiny Dancer,” which he released in 1971 and includes the line “Hold me closer, tiny dancer” in the chorus.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO