TV & Videos

TODAY.com

Al Roker surprises fan who came to plaza specifically for him

Adrienne Patterson traveled 655 miles to see Al Roker for her 65th birthday. Although Roker has the day off to help his son finish packing for college, the meteorologist still phones in to thank Patterson for making the drive!Aug. 22, 2022.
TODAY.com

Spinoff film in the works for ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’

A spinoff is in the works for the 80s teen classic “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” Paramount Pictures is revisiting the iconic story with a new project called “Sam and Victor’s Day Off,” set to take place on the same day but follow the two valets that took Cameron’s dad’s car on a joyride.Aug. 22, 2022.
TODAY.com

I intervened when my daughter was teased at camp. It was the wrong move

Earlier this summer, my 7-year-old daughter, Nora, came home from day camp in tears. Another child in her group was being mean, she said. A game involving a ball was involved — and let's just say neither of my children are Olympic-bound. Nora eventually skulked away, humiliated. As I...
TODAY.com

Ben Affleck’s mom rushed to hospital ahead of wedding celebration

Ben Affleck’s mom reportedly fell and had to go to the hospital just before his weekend wedding extravaganza with Jennifer Lopez. The couple, who wed in Vegas, is expected to tie the knot again today at Affleck’s 87-acre estate in Georgia in front of family and friends.Aug. 20, 2022.
TODAY.com

Elton John shares throwback pics of him and Britney Spears ahead of their song release

Elton John and Britney Spears’ highly anticipated collaboration is just around the corner. On Friday, the 75-year-old music legend delighted fans when he shared the cover art and release date for his and the pop star’s upcoming duet titled “Hold Me Closer.” The single is a reimagined version of Elton’s classic “Tiny Dancer,” which he released in 1971 and includes the line “Hold me closer, tiny dancer” in the chorus.
