franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Continues it’s Explosive Growth in Texas
Texas Natives Plan to Open Franchises in San Antonio and surrounding areas. August 22, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations with multiple locations planned for San Antonio and surrounding areas.
beckersasc.com
Gastroenterologist joins Nebraska's General Surgery Associates
Lincoln, Neb.-based General Surgery Associates added a surgeon to its team, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported Aug. 21. Gastroenterologist Weston Keller, MD, is joining the practice, the report said. He provides laparoscopic and robotic procedures and is a member of the American Hernia Society and the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.
KETV.com
Husker fans, "Flat Herbie" arrive in Ireland for the big game
OMAHA, Neb. — Husker fans filed through Eppley Airfield Monday, dressed in a combination of red and green as they made their way to Dublin for Saturday's Nebraska-Northwestern game. "It's going to be the most fantastic trip ever," said Robert Foster as he and his wife Diana prepared to...
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s first casino seeks workers of varying skill sets
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s first casino set out to fill its rankings at a job fair structured to fit the needs of the company. The WarHorse Casino opened the doors of the Cornhusker Mariott on Saturday to the public for both curious and capable job lookers for a chance to be a part of a monumental moment in Nebraska history.
Former chunk of downtown Omaha Conagra campus soon to open as Brickline at the Mercantile
OMAHA — When a $500 million redevelopment plan was first announced for obsolete parts of Conagra’s downtown campus, two things hadn’t happened yet: the COVID-19 pandemic and the makeover of Gene Leahy Mall. Now, five years later, both those events to some degree have bolstered the outlook for the initial housing component slated to open […] The post Former chunk of downtown Omaha Conagra campus soon to open as Brickline at the Mercantile appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska teachers dip into own pockets, plead for help to supply classrooms, aid students
Kylie Adolf knows what it takes to run a successful second grade classroom. She needs jump ropes. Tissues. Colorful paper. Puzzles. A princess puzzle is always a good idea. But the Omaha second grade teacher can’t request those supplies from her school and expect to find them in her supply closet the next week. There are no funds in the budget for that.
KETV.com
'This never should have happened,': Doctor alleges pharmacy denied woman medication for miscarriage
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha doctor said a pharmacy denied a patient medication during the course of her miscarriage. The doctor said the pharmacist was in the wrong. Nebraska doctors said this is a common medication for women who have experienced a miscarriage, but not all fetal tissue has yet passed from their body.
Fake DEA Agent Steals $149,294.84 from a Nebraska Senior Citizen
In July 2022, an unfortunate senior citizen, a Nebraska woman, falls for a scam that wipes out over $149K of her life savings. Read to find out the details. Senior citizenPhoto by Benjamin Balazs from Pixabay.
Corn Nation
Doomed to Fail: Predicting Nebraska Football’s 2022 Schedule
One of my least favorite parts of this job is making predictions about the season record. For what it’s worth my prediction last season was 5-7. So I wasn’t too far off. I know that my predictions are probably going to be way off. Nebraska will likely lose at least one game that it should win. Unfortunately, it could lose multiple games it should win. Nebraska might end up pulling off an upset and beat either Wisconsin and/or Iowa.
Kearney Hub
Women with Kearney ties federally charged with Walmart fires in the South
Two additional women with ties to Kearney have been federally charged in connection with a 2021 string of arsons at Walmart stores in the South. Erica Sikes, 40, of Kearney, and Jenna Bottorff, 37, of Omaha were both charged July 29 in U.S. Federal District Court in Alabama with conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire. They are accused of conspiring with Sikes’ husband, Jeff Sikes, 41, Bottorff’s husband, Sean, and three other men to set fires, damage and destroy Walmart stores in Mobile, Alabama, on May 27, 2021, and Tillman’s Corner, Alabama on May 28, 2021, as well as stores in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi on June 4, 2021.
3 News Now
WATCH: Nebraska head coach Frost having some fun before Huskers head to Ireland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Before the Nebraska football team left for Ireland on Monday, Huskers head coach Scott Frost had some fun sliding down the hand rail on the steps at Memorial Stadium. A camera caught the head coach before the Big Red took off for Dublin. Nebraska faces...
saturdaytradition.com
Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, provides update on sellout status entering 2022
Trev Alberts had some great news to share with Nebraska fans Monday afternoon. With the Week 0 opener just 5 days away in Ireland, Alberts took to social media to announce that the first 3 home games of Nebraska’s 2022 schedule have officially sold out. The Huskers will face Northwestern in Ireland before 3 straight home games.
Frost on Husker plans for first 24 hours in Dublin, and trying to keep loose amid a 'business trip'
Scott Frost said there probably is no "perfect way" to travel to Europe and have your body clock feel completely settled upon arrival. Yet be certain Husker staffers have had a plethora of conversations about what might be best to adjust Nebraska players in those first 24 hours after arrival in Ireland this week. Those talks include with NFL teams that have played games across the pond. Those in the NAPL lab on the Lincoln campus has also offered useful opinions for the team's trip, which starts with a Monday evening departure.
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
Local Restaurant Hit With 8 Major Health Violations
Local health inspector has spotted several major violations at a local restaurant.Ani Kolleshi/Unsplash. All restaurants in Tucson and the rest of Pima County receive an annual visit from the health inspector. This is done to ensure that food safety and restaurant cleanliness are maintained, and after the last several years, ensuring a safe food preparation and eating environment is crucial. Infractions are broken down into critical and non-critical infractions. Non-critical infractions typically do not directly interfere with the health and safety of prepared food and can include anything from restaurant equipment needing basic repairs all the way to employees not wearing appropriate hair nets. On the flip side, critical infractions pose a high risk to overall food safety and may cause foodborne illnesses. One local Tucson restaurant was recently hit with 8 critical infractions, in addition to one non-critical infraction.
Nebraska Football: Huskers’ target Caleb Bryant decommits from Utah
Nebraska football might have a second shot at a talented defensive lineman. Caleb Bryant out of Vicksburg, Mississippi has been committed to the Utah Utes since June but recently had a change of heart. The 3-star prospect took to Twitter on Saturday night to announce that he was officially decommitting.
Southern Poverty Law Center
Emails Show Omaha Police Planned Deal With Far Right-linked Gun Shop
The Omaha Police Department (OPD) in Nebraska plans to trade tens of thousands of dollars' worth of expired helmets and bulletproof gear for roughly $3,000 worth of firearm equipment in a deal with a local tactical shop that has hosted international far-right politicians and an anti-Muslim speaker. Hatewatch obtained emails surrounding the deal, which the city council tabled on July 18 amid public scrutiny, through a public information request. The emails shed light on OPD’s relationships with far-right business owners who have ties to law enforcement. Nebraska activists tell Hatewatch they fear the swap between OPD and 88 Tactical, a large gun range and store on the outskirts of Omaha where “civilians as well as law enforcement and military personnel” train, is evidence of police willingness to work with organizations that have ties to the far right.
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska residents could see heat indices of 125 degrees in coming decades
OMAHA -- For a glimpse of future summers, residents of Lincoln and Omaha need only spend time in a neighboring cornfield on a hot day. Moisture from the corn combines with heat and humidity to virtually saturate the air, making breathing feel nearly suffocating. That rare type of weather, when...
