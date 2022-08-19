DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas detectives said an argument that started when a man walked past Ricky Burns, 26, ended with Burns fatally shot in Deep Ellum. Police are still searching for the suspect, who they said ran from the scene after the shooting just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 21 in the 2600 block of Elm Street.He's described as a Latin male, between 20-30 years old. Dallas Police officers working in Deep Ellum found Burns lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest and another man who had run around the corner shot in the leg. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported both victims to an area hospital.Burns died at the scene. The other victim, also 26, was treated at the hospital.The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Andrea Isom at 214.671.3701 or emailing andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com.

DALLAS, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO