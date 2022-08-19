Read full article on original website
Christie
3d ago
There should be ABSOLUTELY no bond".. for taking 3 lifes in a car wreck that you were clearly negligent of the wrong doing"..
Richard Alldredge
3d ago
Reckon Joe Biden is responsible for them being here in the first place??Probably left that part out of the story
KXII.com
Fatal crash on FM-121 in Tioga
TIOGA, Texas (KXII) -A fatal crash in Tioga on FM-121 near Vaughan Rd. Before 1 p.m. on August 20, driver Brandon Jordy Ramirez who was driving a truck with a trailer hitched was headed westbound on FM-121, when motorcyclist Demonte Gomez who was traveling eastbound struck Ramirez. According to DPS,...
KLTV
Capital murder suspect arrested in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man wanted for capital murder out of Dallas County was arrested in Marshall. According to a report by the Marshall Police Department, on Friday, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force arrested Edron Blake Blacknell, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell, 22, from Cedar Hill, had a warrant for capital murder out of Dallas County. He is currently held in the Harrison County Jail, pending extradition to Dallas County.
Texas man accused of fatally shooting security guard at bar
DESOTO, Texas — A Texas man is accused of fatally shooting a security guard at a suburban Dallas bar on Friday night, authorities said. Toussel Kuhn, 48, of Savannah, was arrested and charged with murder, according to The Dallas Morning News. He is accused of shooting Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, the newspaper reported.
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Hilburn Drive
On August 21, 2022, at approximately 4:48 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Hillburn Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Roger Lopez, 20, lying in the middle of the street. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded, and the victim died at the scene.
fox4news.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Deep Ellum shooting
DALLAS - A 26-year-old man was killed and another man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Deep Ellum early Sunday morning. This happened just before 3 a.m., in the 2600 block of Elm Street. Officers working in the area found a man lying on the ground with...
DeSoto Police arrest 3 for fatal shooting
DeSoto Police have arrested and charged three men for the July 15 shooting death of 24-year-old Theo Stith in his home. One suspect is still at large.
fox4news.com
Driver in Dallas fatal hit-and-run sought by police
DALLAS - Dallas police are working to identify the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning. The wreck happened just after 5 a.m., in the 6900 block of Lake June Road. Investigators found that a man was running in the area, when he was struck by a...
Missing Irving teen found safe in Dallas, police say
IRVING, Texas — Editor's note: This story has been updated after the teenager was found safe. A teenage girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning in Irving has been found safe in Dallas, police say. An endangered missing persons alert had been issued for the 17-year-old on Sunday.
1 killed, another wounded after shooting outside 7-Eleven in Deep Ellum
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas detectives said an argument that started when a man walked past Ricky Burns, 26, ended with Burns fatally shot in Deep Ellum. Police are still searching for the suspect, who they said ran from the scene after the shooting just before 3 a.m. on Aug. 21 in the 2600 block of Elm Street.He's described as a Latin male, between 20-30 years old. Dallas Police officers working in Deep Ellum found Burns lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest and another man who had run around the corner shot in the leg. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported both victims to an area hospital.Burns died at the scene. The other victim, also 26, was treated at the hospital.The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Andrea Isom at 214.671.3701 or emailing andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Fatally Shot Inside Vehicle in Dallas, Gunman at Large: Police
According to Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue Saturday morning around 3:20 a.m. Once officers arrived, they spoke with a witness who stated that the victim had been shot and was still inside his vehicle. It was determined that the...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Pacific Avenue
On Saturday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 3:22 a.m., Dallas Police Officers responded to a shooting call that came out in the 2300 block of Pacific Ave. Upon arrival, officers were met by a witness, a 20-year-old, who was with the victim, 27-year-old Gustavo Lopez Estrada. The witness stated that the victim had been shot and was still inside his vehicle. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Mesquite Fire Department reports one fatality due to heavy rainfall, flooding
MESQUITE, Texas — The Mesquite Fire Department is reporting one fatality as a result of heavy rainfalls. The department confirmed the fatality Monday evening. According to a statement from the department, a car was presumably swept off the road at the Scyene Road bridge and the east service road of Interstate Highway 635.
Texas Man Arrested After Stabbing A Man In Florida Three Times
A Florida man is recovering from three stab wounds after he was attacked at a home off Pinewood Trace Saturday evening in Okaloosa County. The 31-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He is expected to survive, according to
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Gas thieves busted by Grapevine police
GRAPEVINE, Texas - Fuel thefts from gas stations continue to be an ongoing problem in North Texas. But police in Grapevine did bust two women last week on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. They said the women first stole about $2,100 worth of diesel fuel from a 7-Eleven...
dallasexpress.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Local Crash
A speeding motorcyclist died in a north Fort Worth crash early Tuesday morning. The collision occurred around 12:20 a.m. on August 16 at the intersection of NE 28th Street and Deen Road. Investigators said the motorcyclist was driving eastbound at a “high rate of speed.” The motorcycle collided with a...
Police investigating overnight shooting outside Dallas restaurant
DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened outside of a restaurant near the Bishop Arts District. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said off-duty officers were working at 216 S. Llewellyn Ave., which is near El Globo Restaurant, when an argument ensued between a crowd of people in the parking lot. Police said two vehicles fired into the crowd and drove away.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano Police Investigate High-Tech Peeping Tom Case
Plano police are investigating one of the most high-tech peeping tom cases ever in the city. Edward Henderson, 53, has been charged with improper visual recording and criminal trespass. So far, police say they've identified four victims But that they're still sifting through more than a decade worth of recordings.
Click2Houston.com
Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant
DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
WFAA
Texas man arrested in Dallas area after killing his ex-girlfriend, police say
DESOTO, Texas — An Amarillo man was arrested in the Dallas area on Thursday after police said he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in her home. The Amarillo Police Department said officers responded at approximately 5:11 a.m. Thursday to the 7200 block of Athens Street near Amarillo for a call about a woman with gunshot wounds. When police arrived, they found 36-year-old Shereena Ann Webster dead at the scene.
KWTX
Police in North Texas looking for missing teenager who is in immediate danger
IRVING, Texas (KWTX) - The Irving Police Department on Sunday asked the Texas Department of Public Safety to activate an endangered missing persons alert for Quinaejah Taylor, 17. Taylor was last seen at approximately 2 a.m. in the 3000 block of Tudor Lane wearing a black t-shirt with Nike on...
