ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Comments / 1

Related
OK! Magazine

Mario Lopez's Wife Shows Her Support After Ex-Wife Ali Landry Puts Him On Blast For Infidelity

Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck."Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'I'm Married, I Don't Care Who Knows': Wendy Williams Contradicts Manager's Claim She Didn't Get Hitched To NYPD Officer

Wendy Williams appeared on her friend Jason Lee’s podcast to announce she did get married hours after her new manager tried to shut down the story, Radar has learned. On Wednesday, the 58-year-old star called into the Gagging with Jason Lee podcast. Earlier in the week, Lee posted that Williams told him she had gotten married to an NYPD officer named Henry. Williams did not provide any additional details to Lee but said, “I’m married.”It didn’t take too long before Williams’ new manager Will Selby came forward denying the claim. “That’s inaccurate,” Will told Page Six. “She is excited about...
CELEBRITIES
Abby Joseph

Dad Dumps Girlfriend After She Refuses to Let Nanny Watch His Son

Confrontation is an inevitable element of the co-parenting process and may be tricky to handle. The co-parenting of children after a break-up can be laden with potential conflicts owing to variations in parenting styles, problems in coordinating schedules, or new partners added to the mix.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
SheKnows

A Mom Says It’s ‘Evil’ Her Adult Children Won’t Agree to Care for Their Disabled Brother & Reddit Is Thoroughly Freaked Out

It goes without saying that it’s every parent’s goal to make sure their children will, when the time comes, be able to handle life without them — and, in families with multiple siblings, it often comes with the hope that they also care for one another (along with any other responsibilities they have). But, as a mother in reddit’s famed-AITA subreddit found out, there are limits to what you can ask of your children and their futures — and that word “ask” is pretty essential in really allowing them to consent to step up into more defined caregiver roles later in their lives.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Aabha Gopan

Stepmom lets herself into teen step-daughter's room while she was changing

Having privacy helps teenagers gain autonomy and individuality, and giving children freedom is a part of helping them grow up and cultivate the skills they need as adults. Not to mention, introverted teenagers can be very private about their feelings and require time to reflect and refuel. So they tend to spend more time in solitude.
SheKnows

A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense

On the surface, kicking your breastfeeding sister out of a restaurant sounds awful. But hear this Reddit user out. He took to the “AITA” forum to share his story, and there are so many people who took his side in this situation. The user explained that he had planned to purpose to his girlfriend Jessy during a family dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant. The spot, he said, is very high end, has a strict dress code, and doesn’t allow children under 14. He made the booking 10 months in advance and put his credit card down for 12 people. In the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hoda Kotb
Tracey Folly

Man furious when his ex-girlfriend gives her heart-shaped necklace to his best friend to make him jealous

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was young, single, and carefree, she saw a necklace with a heart pendant that she wanted. To be more specific, the jewelry comprised two necklaces, each with its own pendant formed in the shape of half a heart. The two halves of the heart fit neatly against each other to make an entire heart. That was the whole point.
Well+Good

‘I’m a Couples Therapist, and These Are 3 Things I’d Never Say to My Partner’

As a couples therapist, Genesis Games, LMHC, spends her days talking to people in relationships, and observing how these people talk to each other—often about the toughest, most emotional topics. Having witnessed first-hand the many ways in which two people can build (or diminish) the connection between them with just words, Games knows a thing or two about what to say and not say in a relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Distractify

How Many Kids Does Richard Engel Have? The Journalist's Son Has Passed Away

Prayers up! Reports share that NBC News’ chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel’s son, Henry, has passed away. The adorable grade schooler was only 6 years old. Naturally, fans and fellow colleagues of Richard have taken to social media to give their condolences to the family. However, questions surrounding Henry’s death have come to light. Plus, fans are also intrigued to learn whether Richard has more children. Here’s everything we know.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
OK! Magazine

Savannah Guthrie Discusses Relationship With Hoda Kotb As Rumors Of A Feud Swirl

Despite the ongoing rumors of tension between them, Savannah Guthrie opened up about her friendship with Today Show co-anchor Hoda Kotb. The journalist explained that she and the I Really Needed This Today: Words to Live By author have formed a special bond over having similar lifestyles and being working moms. "We talk a lot about being older moms, that we're in our 50s but our kids are little, and there are minuses to that, but we both definitely feel like it gives you perspective and it does make you calmer as a parent," Guthrie, who shares Vale, 7,...
CELEBRITIES
Aabha Gopan

Wife horrified after husband says she is 'incapable of being a mom'

How should one react when their significant other doesn’t understand one’s emotions after miscarriage?. Losing a child can leave a person broken. People going through this situation might experience grief, shock, guilt and failure, emptiness, jealousy, and loss of control. Some of them have even reported having lost trust in their bodies.
Lefty Graves

Neurotic serial cheater husband escorts his wife to an important meeting and humiliates her in front of her coworkers

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend was in a horrible marriage when she broke her ankle. She managed to stay home and off her ankle for about a week before returning to work. On the first day back to work, she had an important meeting to attend. This was a monthly meeting; her job was to take the meeting notes and minutes and then go back to her office, where she would type up the minutes and email them to the attendees.

Comments / 0

Community Policy