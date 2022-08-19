Read full article on original website
Leyna Seems to Have Second Thoughts About Getting Married on ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’
On I Love a Mama's Boy, Leyna is getting very worried about her future with Ethan. Will his mom ruin their happily-ever-after?
Mario Lopez's Wife Shows Her Support After Ex-Wife Ali Landry Puts Him On Blast For Infidelity
Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck."Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram...
'I'm Married, I Don't Care Who Knows': Wendy Williams Contradicts Manager's Claim She Didn't Get Hitched To NYPD Officer
Wendy Williams appeared on her friend Jason Lee’s podcast to announce she did get married hours after her new manager tried to shut down the story, Radar has learned. On Wednesday, the 58-year-old star called into the Gagging with Jason Lee podcast. Earlier in the week, Lee posted that Williams told him she had gotten married to an NYPD officer named Henry. Williams did not provide any additional details to Lee but said, “I’m married.”It didn’t take too long before Williams’ new manager Will Selby came forward denying the claim. “That’s inaccurate,” Will told Page Six. “She is excited about...
Dad Dumps Girlfriend After She Refuses to Let Nanny Watch His Son
Confrontation is an inevitable element of the co-parenting process and may be tricky to handle. The co-parenting of children after a break-up can be laden with potential conflicts owing to variations in parenting styles, problems in coordinating schedules, or new partners added to the mix.
A Mom Says It’s ‘Evil’ Her Adult Children Won’t Agree to Care for Their Disabled Brother & Reddit Is Thoroughly Freaked Out
It goes without saying that it’s every parent’s goal to make sure their children will, when the time comes, be able to handle life without them — and, in families with multiple siblings, it often comes with the hope that they also care for one another (along with any other responsibilities they have). But, as a mother in reddit’s famed-AITA subreddit found out, there are limits to what you can ask of your children and their futures — and that word “ask” is pretty essential in really allowing them to consent to step up into more defined caregiver roles later in their lives.
Stepmom lets herself into teen step-daughter's room while she was changing
Having privacy helps teenagers gain autonomy and individuality, and giving children freedom is a part of helping them grow up and cultivate the skills they need as adults. Not to mention, introverted teenagers can be very private about their feelings and require time to reflect and refuel. So they tend to spend more time in solitude.
NBC News’ Richard Engel’s Family Is His World: Meet Wife Mary and Son Theo After Tragic Death of Son Henry
NBC News’ chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel and his wife Mary Forrest are mourning the death of their 6-year-old son Henry, after his battle with a rare neurological disorder, Rett syndrome. The couple has another son, Theo. Get to know his family, here. Richard and Mary’s Eldest Son Henry...
A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense
On the surface, kicking your breastfeeding sister out of a restaurant sounds awful. But hear this Reddit user out. He took to the “AITA” forum to share his story, and there are so many people who took his side in this situation. The user explained that he had planned to purpose to his girlfriend Jessy during a family dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant. The spot, he said, is very high end, has a strict dress code, and doesn’t allow children under 14. He made the booking 10 months in advance and put his credit card down for 12 people. In the...
Working Wife Outraged After Husband Sends Her Angry Texts Complaining About Watching His Own Kids
The Mumsnet community is criticizing an overwhelmed dad after he fired off a series of dramatic texts to his wife to complain about watching their children while she was at work. The baffled woman thinks her husband is being selfish but doesn't know how to fix the problem. In her...
Man furious when his ex-girlfriend gives her heart-shaped necklace to his best friend to make him jealous
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother was young, single, and carefree, she saw a necklace with a heart pendant that she wanted. To be more specific, the jewelry comprised two necklaces, each with its own pendant formed in the shape of half a heart. The two halves of the heart fit neatly against each other to make an entire heart. That was the whole point.
Hoda Kotb, 58, Says She And Her Ex Are ‘On The Right Road’ As She Opens Up About Co-Parenting After Her Breakup
Hoda Kotb Co-Parents With Ex-Fiance Joel Schiffman. Today show co-anchor Hoda Kotb, a breast cancer survivor, and her ex-fiance Joel Schiffman are co-parenting their two adopted daughters amicably. She calls Schiffman, 64, a “great dad” eight months after the two ended their engagement in December 2021. In 2007,...
‘I’m a Couples Therapist, and These Are 3 Things I’d Never Say to My Partner’
As a couples therapist, Genesis Games, LMHC, spends her days talking to people in relationships, and observing how these people talk to each other—often about the toughest, most emotional topics. Having witnessed first-hand the many ways in which two people can build (or diminish) the connection between them with just words, Games knows a thing or two about what to say and not say in a relationship.
How Many Kids Does Richard Engel Have? The Journalist's Son Has Passed Away
Prayers up! Reports share that NBC News’ chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel’s son, Henry, has passed away. The adorable grade schooler was only 6 years old. Naturally, fans and fellow colleagues of Richard have taken to social media to give their condolences to the family. However, questions surrounding Henry’s death have come to light. Plus, fans are also intrigued to learn whether Richard has more children. Here’s everything we know.
I Called Off My Wedding And Left My Fiancé. Here's What I Wish I'd Known When I Did It.
"Walking away from my engagement meant exchanging the delights of a bride for the embarrassment of a deserter."
Future mother in law pleads with daughter’s fiancée not to marry her because she cheated
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. The other day I wrote about my friend Angela and how she was surprised to give birth to a mixed race baby when she and her fiancée are both Caucasian.
Pregnant woman expecting twins shows off huge baby bump that’s ‘stretched to max’
A WOMAN who is pregnant with twins has proudly showed off her huge baby bump. TikTok user @raisinghadley, who is 36 weeks pregnant, admitted she feels “stretched to the max”. The mum is due to give birth this month and this is her first set of twins. She...
I died and came back to life, ‘heaven’ was incredible I can’t wait to go back
PLENTY of us wonder what happens to us when we depart from this life, but two women believe they can tell you. Jessie Sawyer and Betty Eadie both "died" on the operating table while having surgery and were brought back to life. The pair shared their experiences of the afterlife,...
Savannah Guthrie Discusses Relationship With Hoda Kotb As Rumors Of A Feud Swirl
Despite the ongoing rumors of tension between them, Savannah Guthrie opened up about her friendship with Today Show co-anchor Hoda Kotb. The journalist explained that she and the I Really Needed This Today: Words to Live By author have formed a special bond over having similar lifestyles and being working moms. "We talk a lot about being older moms, that we're in our 50s but our kids are little, and there are minuses to that, but we both definitely feel like it gives you perspective and it does make you calmer as a parent," Guthrie, who shares Vale, 7,...
Wife horrified after husband says she is 'incapable of being a mom'
How should one react when their significant other doesn’t understand one’s emotions after miscarriage?. Losing a child can leave a person broken. People going through this situation might experience grief, shock, guilt and failure, emptiness, jealousy, and loss of control. Some of them have even reported having lost trust in their bodies.
Neurotic serial cheater husband escorts his wife to an important meeting and humiliates her in front of her coworkers
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend was in a horrible marriage when she broke her ankle. She managed to stay home and off her ankle for about a week before returning to work. On the first day back to work, she had an important meeting to attend. This was a monthly meeting; her job was to take the meeting notes and minutes and then go back to her office, where she would type up the minutes and email them to the attendees.
